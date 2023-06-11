Rockets considering making a run at Kyrie Irving?

I have also heard that the Rockets, in the event that they are unable to lure Harden away from Philadelphia and back to Houston, plan to weigh a run at Dallas’ Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks remain the league’s only known team with definitive interest in signing the mercurial Irving next month, but league sources say that the Rockets have been increasingly cited as a team that could (stress: could) join the bidding if Harden elects to stay with the 76ers.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kyrie Irving is not signing with the Rockets. The Mavs have no choice but to offer him the max because of what they gave up to get him and because they have no means to replace him. If he doesn’t wind up back in Dallas for whatever reason he’ll just go to LA to play with LeBron – 3:37 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I consider myself to be cold and calculating when it comes to team building.
…And no part of me wants Kyrie Irving in a Rockets uniform. Keep him away from the team.
He’s already too close to the city for my liking if he resigns in Dallas. – 1:07 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Cavs came back from 3-1 because they found something that worked and was repeatable (LeBron/Kyrie PnR)…
What’s the Heat version of that? Not sure they have one. – 1:48 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The point guard market will take center stage this summer. A first stab @YahooSports untangling the Chris Paul web in Phoenix, that touches from the Lakers, Kyrie Irving and James Harden to everyone in between: sports.yahoo.com/suns-decision-… – 1:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NEW #thisleague UNCUT pod w/ @ChrisBHaynes is out. Covering:
🏀 Chris Paul’s likely exit in Phoenix
🏀 Kyrie Irving’s apparent determination to re-sign in Dallas
🏀 The Finals scene from Miami as Denver takes a 2-1 lead into tonight’s Game 4
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:39 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Me and @KevinOConnorNBA recorded this. Finals thoughts, cp3, kyrie, the draft, zion etc. Many said this episode “all encompassing and splendiferous”
open.spotify.com/episode/42pY5V… – 9:02 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think Kyrie is staying with the Mavericks.”
@ChrisBHaynes tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine his take on what the future holds for Kyrie Irving and LeBron James pic.twitter.com/cIUHiTnvD4 – 5:03 PM
Marc Stein: I think based on everything I’ve heard, Kyrie wants to stay in Dallas. And one motivation that that was suggested to me is that, you know, he’s tired of the narrative that he’s trying to get his, you know, force his way to the Lakers. And you know, so why not try to convince LeBron to come to the Mavs even though again, that’s just not possible. But it’s negotiation time. And he wants to you know, establish himself as having value to the Mavs both on and off the court. That was really my first reaction. -via Apple Podcasts / June 9, 2023
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Was told that Kyrie asked LeBron to come to Dallas and play for the Mavs. LeBron’s reply on the phone was: “I’ll think about it.” -via Twitter / June 7, 2023
“I don’t think they’ve shut the door completely on Kyrie coming to the Lakers at some point,” said Zach Lowe. “Just because it doesn’t happen this summer, if it doesn’t happen this summer, doesn’t mean it can’t ever happen. I don’t think that door is closed.” -via Youtube / June 6, 2023