Sam Amick on whether Damian Lillard gets traded this offseason: I'm going to lean towards yes

Sam Amick on odds of Damian Lillard being traded this offseason: I’m gonna lean towards yes because I feel like… how deliberate star players are with their voice. And what I’m seeing from Dame right now, and the type of commentary and analysis coming either from him or reporters who are close to him, the tone of the discussion feels like two things: A) something you choose to do to apply pressure and make sure your front office trades the No. 3 pick for a very good player to make him stay, and B) to send the message that if you don’t [trade that pick], we’re gonna have to figure something out here.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trail Blazers hope to trade No. 3 pick with Simons for star to put next to Lillard, want to re-sign Grant
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/11/tra… – 9:55 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Teo like this… if he get them issues out the ring off him … oh my – 12:01 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: What’s different about possible Tyler Herro trade rumors this summer? Maybe Damian Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/10/ira… – 5:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: Why the #Nets‘ price to get Damian Lillard may not be as exorbitant as we assume nypost.com/2023/06/10/why… via @nypost – 1:48 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
It’s not easy to trade a player like Damian Lillard. @coachthorpe and I imagine some deals. FREE FOR ALL: truehoop.com/p/envisioning-… – 1:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 Nets?
🏀 Heat?
🏀 Knicks?
Hear @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine debate where Damian Lillard could end up this off-season on The Starting Lineup! pic.twitter.com/AizFziniGL – 12:47 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Damian Lillard definitely doesn’t wanna go to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/MBI3YUSQem – 4:23 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
What’s next for CP3?
What is Dame waiting for?
Biggest riser in the draft?
@KevinOConnorNBA’s observations from around the league: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/9/2… – 1:07 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
One other note on Damian Lillard trades. Was told by an exec that the @trailblazers would “prefer” to include Jusuf Nurkic in a potential deal.
“Not a package deal” necessarily. Just a preference.
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:50 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Damian Lillard touched on teams he’d be interested in earlier this week should he be traded. Here are what potential trade packages by the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and others would look like, on @hoopshype.
hoopshype.com/lists/damian-l… – 11:24 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: Jeff Van Gundy on DEN’s G3 win and the state of the Finals entering tonight’s massive G4; then @BobbyMarks42 on CP3/Suns future, other offseason chatter: Dame, new Wiz F.O., draft, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/45VWUDi
Apple: apple.co/3J0CAqs – 10:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Apologies to all the hopeful Suns fans out there, but don’t hold your breath for Damian Lillard.
New @PHNX_Suns pod: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/R4YLOdfwC9 – 10:14 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Getting Dame for basically Maxey and ONE first plus mid stuff would be a laughable coup. But my replies say otherwise so far. – 9:38 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard on Instagram Live seconds ago: “In that same [Showtime] interview, he asked me if I think I’ll still be in a Trail Blazers uniform, and I said I do. Because I do.”
“I felt like I had to say something, so it doesn’t look like I’m in the background setting shit up.” – 9:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
A possible #Sixers all in trade offer for Dame might include: Maxey, Harris, Melton, Springer, pick swaps in ’24, ’26, ’28, PHI’s own ’29 1st. And up to 6 2nd rounders.
That and all the latest trade rumors about Damian Lillard.
libertyballers.com/2023/6/8/23754… – 9:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
New Damian Lillard next-team odds, IF he doesn’t return to the Blazers, have also changed, with the Heat on top and the Lakers not as high as you’d think (Spurs ahead of LA 👀), via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/NYfILkN55q – 6:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul options! Rumors about Dame, DA, James Harden for Trade Machine Thursday! @PHNX_Suns is going live, get in here:
youtube.com/watch?v=GQ38Mh… pic.twitter.com/DAKx9prOxu – 5:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Haynes on Lillard’s feelings about Portland and the 3rd pick:
“Based off what he’s said, if they keep that pick, whether it’s Scoot or anybody else, I think a serious conversation will be had about potentially parting ways.” – 5:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New Bleav in Nets 🎤
I dove into Damian Lillard calling Brooklyn an “obvious” trade destination:
🏀 What does the comment mean?
🏀 Can Brooklyn outbid Miami?
🏀 Should the Nets pull the trigger?
Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble…
YouTube: m.youtube.com/watch?v=tRYhlM… – 4:50 PM
Danny Marang: FWIW – I’ve heard that Damian Lillard has been actively recruiting FAs to Portland still. Which, would be a little weird for a guy setting up his exit. -via Twitter @DannyMarang / June 10, 2023
Portland has valued Suns center Deandre Ayton in the past, sources told Yahoo Sports, but Phoenix is too asset-strapped for any realistic chance of prying Damian Lillard from Portland should the Blazers’ franchise player ultimately seek to play elsewhere this summer. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 9, 2023