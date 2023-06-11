Tyler Herro is inactive for Game 5

Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro (hand) again formally listed as out for Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Victor Oladipo (knee) also out. Only other listings are available status of Gabe Vincent (ankle), Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Cody Zeller (nasal fracture).
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat rules out Herro for Game 5, eight weeks after unfortunate injury in Milwaukee: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro (hand) again formally listed as out for Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Victor Oladipo (knee) also out. Only other listings are available status of Gabe Vincent (ankle), Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Cody Zeller (nasal fracture). – 6:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra offers injury updates on Herro and . . . Burnie; Love back with Heat after birth of daughter. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/11/spo… Also: Butler says no backing down now. – 4:58 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh 10-pack of Heat notes from the past hour, including Herro update; the big disparity in offensive numbers from Heat’s 11-3 start in playoffs compared with 2-6 since; Denver on what they’re doing to Miami; Love baby; Zeller; Highsmith; more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
No change in Herro status. Another workout today as time slips away – 3:19 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra says Herro’s status still hasn’t changed. Herro is scheduled to get another workout in today. – 3:19 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Erik Spoelstra said there “is no new update” on the status of Tyler Herro. – 3:18 PM
Tim Reynolds: There is no new update on Tyler Herro, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra announces. Herro will go through another workout today. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / June 11, 2023
Malika Andrews: Tyler Herro getting shots up at practice today: pic.twitter.com/7TePf0KzhV -via Twitter @malika_andrews / June 11, 2023
