Tyler Herro is inactive for Game 5

Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro (hand) again formally listed as out for Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Victor Oladipo (knee) also out. Only other listings are available status of Gabe Vincent (ankle), Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Cody Zeller (nasal fracture).
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat rules out Herro for Game 5, eight weeks after unfortunate injury in Milwaukee: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro (hand) again formally listed as out for Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Victor Oladipo (knee) also out. Only other listings are available status of Gabe Vincent (ankle), Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Cody Zeller (nasal fracture). – 6:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro again ruled out for Game 5. – 6:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra offers injury updates on Herro and . . . Burnie; Love back with Heat after birth of daughter. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/11/spo… Also: Butler says no backing down now. – 4:58 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh 10-pack of Heat notes from the past hour, including Herro update; the big disparity in offensive numbers from Heat’s 11-3 start in playoffs compared with 2-6 since; Denver on what they’re doing to Miami; Love baby; Zeller; Highsmith; more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…4:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
No change in Herro status. Another workout today as time slips away – 3:19 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra says Herro’s status still hasn’t changed. Herro is scheduled to get another workout in today. – 3:19 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Erik Spoelstra said there “is no new update” on the status of Tyler Herro. – 3:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro says there is no new update. – 3:18 PM

Malika Andrews: Tyler Herro getting shots up at practice today: pic.twitter.com/7TePf0KzhV -via Twitter @malika_andrews / June 11, 2023

