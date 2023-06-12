Fred VanVleet declines player option, will become a free agent

In the first major domino of free agency, Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent in July, sources told ESPN on Monday.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Curious to know where Raptors fans sit on this one:
Should Toronto re-sign Fred VanVleet to a fair market value contract? – 3:51 PM
Curious to know where Raptors fans sit on this one:
Should Toronto re-sign Fred VanVleet to a fair market value contract? – 3:51 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
On Fred VanVleet: “His opting out now was expected from the minute he signed a new deal in November of 2020. The only way he wouldn’t have gone that route was if he suffered a severe injury or if his play fell off substantially during the contract.” torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 3:48 PM
On Fred VanVleet: “His opting out now was expected from the minute he signed a new deal in November of 2020. The only way he wouldn’t have gone that route was if he suffered a severe injury or if his play fell off substantially during the contract.” torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 3:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns could pursue Fred VanVleet, who reportedly declined $22.8M player option in Toronto #Suns #Raptors azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/VYLbZ7QDFC – 3:40 PM
Phoenix Suns could pursue Fred VanVleet, who reportedly declined $22.8M player option in Toronto #Suns #Raptors azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/VYLbZ7QDFC – 3:40 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Fred VanVleet declines Raptors’ player option, becomes one of the top players in NBA free agency, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/fred-… – 3:27 PM
Fred VanVleet declines Raptors’ player option, becomes one of the top players in NBA free agency, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/fred-… – 3:27 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Different options to mull over in Toronto with Fred VanVleet:
1. Bring back on a lucrative contract
2. Sign-and-trade route
Losing FVL and Gary Trent Jr. for nothing, puts Toronto slightly below the $134M cap when factoring in the Jakob Poeltl and 1st rd. hold. – 3:17 PM
Different options to mull over in Toronto with Fred VanVleet:
1. Bring back on a lucrative contract
2. Sign-and-trade route
Losing FVL and Gary Trent Jr. for nothing, puts Toronto slightly below the $134M cap when factoring in the Jakob Poeltl and 1st rd. hold. – 3:17 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Raptors Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8M player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/Vkt7SCf1nx – 3:17 PM
Raptors Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8M player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/Vkt7SCf1nx – 3:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
VanVleet this season:
19.3 PPG
7.2 APG
1.8 SPG
Top 15 in SPG and 3PM. pic.twitter.com/LutFm0KxHV – 3:09 PM
VanVleet this season:
19.3 PPG
7.2 APG
1.8 SPG
Top 15 in SPG and 3PM. pic.twitter.com/LutFm0KxHV – 3:09 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors’ VanVleet turns down player option
sportando.basketball/en/raptors-van… – 3:07 PM
Raptors’ VanVleet turns down player option
sportando.basketball/en/raptors-van… – 3:07 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Feels like a good time to re-share last Friday’s notes on this summer’s crowded point guard market, with plenty of Fred VanVleet details: sports.yahoo.com/suns-decision-… – 3:06 PM
Feels like a good time to re-share last Friday’s notes on this summer’s crowded point guard market, with plenty of Fred VanVleet details: sports.yahoo.com/suns-decision-… – 3:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet declining his player option and becoming a major free agent in July: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:04 PM
ESPN story on the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet declining his player option and becoming a major free agent in July: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on how the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet declining player option and becoming a free agent espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:01 PM
ESPN story on how the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet declining player option and becoming a free agent espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: In the first major domino of free agency, Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent in July. pic.twitter.com/bVrve81XgZ – 2:59 PM
ESPN Sources: In the first major domino of free agency, Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent in July. pic.twitter.com/bVrve81XgZ – 2:59 PM
More on this storyline
VanVleet hasn’t ruled out negotiating a new deal and a Raptors return, sources said, but he becomes one of the most prominent guards in the marketplace and an immediate target of teams with cap space and several contenders who’d welcome discussions on sign-and-trade scenarios with Toronto, sources said. -via ESPN / June 12, 2023
Other free agents-to-be that have been linked to the Rockets in recent weeks include Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, Brooklyn’s restricted free agent Cam Johnson, Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and the Milwaukee duo of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 11, 2023