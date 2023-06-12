Jerry West on three-point shot today: 'The game is soft that way today, I don't like it'

West said the three-point line makes “I think a more difficult game to coach. It emphasizes a different kind of player. I think crowds have to get used to it. There’s some nights I go and it’s hard for me to watch. In this sense, I’d rather see somebody make a beautiful pass, go in and lay it up instead of four on one, some guy runs behind the three-point line and shoots a three. “The game is soft that way today. I don’t like it. I don’t think it makes for pretty basketball. And I think, unless you have a great, great team late in the game, you’re gonna lose games, you’re taking points off the board,” West said.
We now have maybe the biggest what-if in Memphis Grizzlies franchise history. Former Grizzlies GM Jerry West could have potentially got Kobe Bryant to Memphis, but West suggested against it. And we saw how Pau Gasol & Kobe worked out. 😬
Jerry West talked Kobe out of going to the Grizzlies? 👀
More on this storyline
West was a guest on this week’s episode of “Podcast P with Paul George” presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. During the lengthy episode, West, who serves as an advisor to Clippers owner Steve Balmer, discussed many topics with George. West told Paul that he advises Ballmer about changes in the game. That led West to bring up the implementation of the three-point line by the NBA in 1979 and how much it has changed the game. -via Larry Brown Sports / June 12, 2023
Who do you compare your game to now, in the NBA or a retired player? Maxwell Lewis: Right now, I’ll say Rudy Gay, Mikal Bridges, and Jaden McDaniels with how they’re long and how they play defense. I love how Bridges’ role went from the Sun to the Nets and has gotten tremendously better. In a couple of years from now, I’d like a Paul George role. I always tell my family that I love his game. I want to be like that one day. -via HoopsHype / June 11, 2023
What intrigues the most about the Wizards’ new setup is that each of Washington’s new top executives have been central parts of rapid buildups – in three completely different markets with three completely different sets of advantages and challenges. Winger had the wind at his back in L.A., a top-two media market, in a city in which damn near every player wants to play, with the largesse of Steve Ballmer available to pay any price, bear any financial burden. The Clippers thus pivoted from the “Lob City” contender version — Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Doc Rivers — to the Kawhi Leonard–Paul George-Tyronn Lue group, in just two years. -via The Athletic / June 9, 2023