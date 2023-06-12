Jimmy Butler says he won't attend Hall of Fame ceremony if elected

NBA TV: Jimmy Butler says if he’s ever elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame, he won’t attend the ceremony. “I’m not worried about the Hall of Fame. …It’s an honor, it is, but I could care less.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I’m not worried about the Hall of Fame. It’s an honor, it is, but I could care less.”
Jimmy Butler would rather have his toes in the sand than attend his potential Hall of Fame ceremony 😅
(via @NBATV)
pic.twitter.com/1TiGOO62Xy – 5:32 PM
“I’m not worried about the Hall of Fame. It’s an honor, it is, but I could care less.”
Jimmy Butler would rather have his toes in the sand than attend his potential Hall of Fame ceremony 😅
(via @NBATV)
pic.twitter.com/1TiGOO62Xy – 5:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Meet Jimmy Butler’s personal defensive specialist and how a trail from Africa delivered him to the Heat. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/mee… – 5:15 PM
From earlier — Meet Jimmy Butler’s personal defensive specialist and how a trail from Africa delivered him to the Heat. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/mee… – 5:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From off the beaten path of the NBA Finals: Meet Jimmy Butler’s personal defensive specialist and how a trail from Africa delivered him to the Heat. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/mee… – 3:10 PM
From off the beaten path of the NBA Finals: Meet Jimmy Butler’s personal defensive specialist and how a trail from Africa delivered him to the Heat. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/mee… – 3:10 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls picked Jimmy Butler 30th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, but in a re-draft, he’d go much higher. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/12/chi… – 3:05 PM
The Chicago Bulls picked Jimmy Butler 30th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, but in a re-draft, he’d go much higher. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/12/chi… – 3:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Heat face their biggest challenge of the year tonight in Game 5 but they remain confident that they’ll find a way to win. It’s a belief and attitude Jimmy Butler has instilled in his group all season— one handshake at a time. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:00 PM
The Heat face their biggest challenge of the year tonight in Game 5 but they remain confident that they’ll find a way to win. It’s a belief and attitude Jimmy Butler has instilled in his group all season— one handshake at a time. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler: “We didn’t come this far to stop playing now, no matter what the odds are, the analytics.”
The Heat will try to keep its season alive tonight in Denver.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:50 AM
Jimmy Butler: “We didn’t come this far to stop playing now, no matter what the odds are, the analytics.”
The Heat will try to keep its season alive tonight in Denver.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:50 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Talking about Jimmy Butler and other basketball players: youtube.com/watch?v=eeyCYM… – 10:00 AM
Talking about Jimmy Butler and other basketball players: youtube.com/watch?v=eeyCYM… – 10:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Meet Jimmy Butler’s personal defensive specialist and how a trail from Africa delivered him to the Heat. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/mee… “Every time he came in the morning, I’m there just to help him rebounding and that’s how it started.” – Remy Ndiaye. – 9:05 AM
Meet Jimmy Butler’s personal defensive specialist and how a trail from Africa delivered him to the Heat. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/mee… “Every time he came in the morning, I’m there just to help him rebounding and that’s how it started.” – Remy Ndiaye. – 9:05 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jimmy Butler was hyping up Nikola Jovic by calling him Milos (Teodosic) in a passing drill 😂
pic.twitter.com/stwDIyXIw9 – 6:27 AM
Jimmy Butler was hyping up Nikola Jovic by calling him Milos (Teodosic) in a passing drill 😂
pic.twitter.com/stwDIyXIw9 – 6:27 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jimmy Butler: “We didn’t come this far to stop playing now, no matter what the odds are, the analytics. When we get out there, we’ve just got to compete. We’ve got to win one, and then we’ve got to win another one and then we’ve got to win another one.” pic.twitter.com/ilsBUBJNzL – 4:55 AM
Jimmy Butler: “We didn’t come this far to stop playing now, no matter what the odds are, the analytics. When we get out there, we’ve just got to compete. We’ve got to win one, and then we’ve got to win another one and then we’ve got to win another one.” pic.twitter.com/ilsBUBJNzL – 4:55 AM
More on this storyline
Darren Wolfson: Nice to spend a few minutes this morning w/ Wolves coach Chris Finch in Eagan. The Wolves do a great job with their camps. Jimmy Butler jersey day 😂 Finch noted that Kyle Anderson is doing great after eye surgery, is back in the gym. Finch spent time w/ Ant last week in Atlanta. -via Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP / June 12, 2023
Robinson went to former Heat teammate Ryan Anderson to help him through that. Anderson was traded to the Heat in February 2019 before he was waived and stretched by the Heat a few months later in the offseason to get below the hard-cap apron in order to complete the deal that brought Jimmy Butler to Miami. “I talk to Ryan all the time still today,” Robinson said. “He’s one of my closest friends that I’ve made in this profession. He was one of the few people who could quite literally speak to having struggles in the playoffs and being out of a rotation and kind of wrestling and dealing with that. Not to put him in blast, honestly, he was incredibly instrumental in helping me process that. He was giving me advice on how to deal with it, but also empathizing with it.” -via Miami Herald / June 11, 2023
Clutch Points: Reporter: “Do you bring something or recall something about the 2020 NBA Finals Game 5 vs. Lakers that you can bring to this game?” Jimmy Butler: “Absolutely nothing.” (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/4JyexhJtZj -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 11, 2023