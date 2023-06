Jimmy Butler says he won't attend Hall of Fame ceremony if elected

Robinson went to former Heat teammate Ryan Anderson to help him through that. Anderson was traded to the Heat in February 2019 before he was waived and stretched by the Heat a few months later in the offseason to get below the hard-cap apron in order to complete the deal that brought Jimmy Butler to Miami. “I talk to Ryan all the time still today,” Robinson said. “He’s one of my closest friends that I’ve made in this profession. He was one of the few people who could quite literally speak to having struggles in the playoffs and being out of a rotation and kind of wrestling and dealing with that. Not to put him in blast, honestly, he was incredibly instrumental in helping me process that. He was giving me advice on how to deal with it, but also empathizing with it.” -via Miami Herald / June 11, 2023