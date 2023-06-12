Jordan Poole not actively being shopped

That doesn’t mean Poole is safe. That doesn’t mean anyone besides Curry is safe. The Warriors intend to explore various avenues to restructure the roster this summer, both small and large in scope. That could mean Poole is part of a trade if the return package appeals. But Poole is not actively being shopped, there is no edict to cut salary and his side has been given no current indication that his future will be elsewhere.
Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic
Dalton Johnson: The players that Bob Myers specifically has mentioned and thanked: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and Kevin Durant Also: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Shaun Livingston, David West, Zaza Pachulia, Andrew Bogut and Leandro Barbosa -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / May 30, 2023
Clutch Points: “[Austin Reaves’] skill level is not the same as Jordan Poole’s, it’s not even in the same realm.” – Austin Rivers chimes in on the Jordan Poole vs. Austin Reaves debate 👀 Agree or disagree? 🤔 (via @ringernba) pic.twitter.com/cPNZkBSZm4 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 22, 2023
Connor Letourneau: Asked whether he still views Jordan Poole as a franchise building block, Steve Kerr said, “Absolutely. I called him one of the Foundational Six at the end of last season, and I still believe that.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / May 16, 2023