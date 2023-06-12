Kyrie Irving signing deal with Anta?

Entering this offseason, Kyrie Irving was the biggest basketball free agent and sneaker free agent. However, it appears that Irving has found his next sneaker sponsor. Irving wore the Anta Shock Wave Pro 5 basketball shoes at his annual summer basketball camp. Anta is a Chinese sports equipment company founded in 1991. The brand currently sponsors seven athletes in the NBA. Most notably, Klay Thompson and Gordon Hayward, who both have signature sneakers with the brand. While no official announcement has been made, Irving teased the upcoming deal on Instagram Live just over two weeks ago. Irving said, “I will be signing my new shoe deal very, very soon. I won’t even call it a shoe deal. I’m about to blow this out the water. I’m so excited about it.”
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I will be playing this year. I hope you know that. It’s about time Uncle Drew came to the Drew.”
Kyrie told Drew League commissioner Chaniel Smiley 👀
(via @DrewLeague) pic.twitter.com/eZ50hhkrv2 – 10:47 PM
“I will be playing this year. I hope you know that. It’s about time Uncle Drew came to the Drew.”
Kyrie told Drew League commissioner Chaniel Smiley 👀
(via @DrewLeague) pic.twitter.com/eZ50hhkrv2 – 10:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: Rockets could target Kyrie Irving if James Harden returns to 76ers in free agency
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 6:44 PM
NBA rumors: Rockets could target Kyrie Irving if James Harden returns to 76ers in free agency
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 6:44 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kyrie Irving is not signing with the Rockets. The Mavs have no choice but to offer him the max because of what they gave up to get him and because they have no means to replace him. If he doesn’t wind up back in Dallas for whatever reason he’ll just go to LA to play with LeBron – 3:37 PM
Kyrie Irving is not signing with the Rockets. The Mavs have no choice but to offer him the max because of what they gave up to get him and because they have no means to replace him. If he doesn’t wind up back in Dallas for whatever reason he’ll just go to LA to play with LeBron – 3:37 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I consider myself to be cold and calculating when it comes to team building.
…And no part of me wants Kyrie Irving in a Rockets uniform. Keep him away from the team.
He’s already too close to the city for my liking if he resigns in Dallas. – 1:07 PM
I consider myself to be cold and calculating when it comes to team building.
…And no part of me wants Kyrie Irving in a Rockets uniform. Keep him away from the team.
He’s already too close to the city for my liking if he resigns in Dallas. – 1:07 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Cavs came back from 3-1 because they found something that worked and was repeatable (LeBron/Kyrie PnR)…
What’s the Heat version of that? Not sure they have one. – 1:48 PM
The Cavs came back from 3-1 because they found something that worked and was repeatable (LeBron/Kyrie PnR)…
What’s the Heat version of that? Not sure they have one. – 1:48 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The point guard market will take center stage this summer. A first stab @YahooSports untangling the Chris Paul web in Phoenix, that touches from the Lakers, Kyrie Irving and James Harden to everyone in between: sports.yahoo.com/suns-decision-… – 1:36 PM
The point guard market will take center stage this summer. A first stab @YahooSports untangling the Chris Paul web in Phoenix, that touches from the Lakers, Kyrie Irving and James Harden to everyone in between: sports.yahoo.com/suns-decision-… – 1:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NEW #thisleague UNCUT pod w/ @ChrisBHaynes is out. Covering:
🏀 Chris Paul’s likely exit in Phoenix
🏀 Kyrie Irving’s apparent determination to re-sign in Dallas
🏀 The Finals scene from Miami as Denver takes a 2-1 lead into tonight’s Game 4
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:39 AM
NEW #thisleague UNCUT pod w/ @ChrisBHaynes is out. Covering:
🏀 Chris Paul’s likely exit in Phoenix
🏀 Kyrie Irving’s apparent determination to re-sign in Dallas
🏀 The Finals scene from Miami as Denver takes a 2-1 lead into tonight’s Game 4
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:39 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Me and @KevinOConnorNBA recorded this. Finals thoughts, cp3, kyrie, the draft, zion etc. Many said this episode “all encompassing and splendiferous”
open.spotify.com/episode/42pY5V… – 9:02 AM
Me and @KevinOConnorNBA recorded this. Finals thoughts, cp3, kyrie, the draft, zion etc. Many said this episode “all encompassing and splendiferous”
open.spotify.com/episode/42pY5V… – 9:02 AM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: Kyrie Irving is here … Uncle Drew at #TheDrew pic.twitter.com/YxoU5oGinN -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 11, 2023
Law Murray: Kyrie Irving is expected to make his Drew League debut next month with Nation Wide Souljas -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 11, 2023
I have also heard that the Rockets, in the event that they are unable to lure Harden away from Philadelphia and back to Houston, plan to weigh a run at Dallas’ Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks remain the league’s only known team with definitive interest in signing the mercurial Irving next month, but league sources say that the Rockets have been increasingly cited as a team that could (stress: could) join the bidding if Harden elects to stay with the 76ers. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 11, 2023