LeBron James: 'The dunk contest was never a goal of mine, it wasn’t something that I had too much passion for'

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: LeBron James told @BallySports why he never wanted to participate in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest: FULL QUOTE: “I don’t think it was something I wanted to accomplish in my career; it’s not a goal of mine and it never was coming into the NBA to be a part of the Dunk Contest, you know? Making the NBA All-Star Team was, being the league MVP, winning Defensive Player of the Year, winning NBA Championships…? THOSE were some goals of mine. The NBA Dunk Contest was NEVER a goal of mine so, it wasn’t something that I had too much passion for.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
In their first 4 Finals games:
Murray — LeBron —
23.3 PPG 22.0 PPG
5.8 RPG 7.0 RPG
10.5 APG 6.8 APG
46/42/93% 36/20/69% pic.twitter.com/qgpgVNbmuB – 12:05 PM
In their first 4 Finals games:
Murray — LeBron —
23.3 PPG 22.0 PPG
5.8 RPG 7.0 RPG
10.5 APG 6.8 APG
46/42/93% 36/20/69% pic.twitter.com/qgpgVNbmuB – 12:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 30+ PPG on 55+ FG% in a Finals series:
Jokic
LeBron
MJ
Shaq
KD
Giannis
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/cD1vNYaTpu – 11:57 AM
Players with 30+ PPG on 55+ FG% in a Finals series:
Jokic
LeBron
MJ
Shaq
KD
Giannis
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/cD1vNYaTpu – 11:57 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kyrie Irving is not signing with the Rockets. The Mavs have no choice but to offer him the max because of what they gave up to get him and because they have no means to replace him. If he doesn’t wind up back in Dallas for whatever reason he’ll just go to LA to play with LeBron – 3:37 PM
Kyrie Irving is not signing with the Rockets. The Mavs have no choice but to offer him the max because of what they gave up to get him and because they have no means to replace him. If he doesn’t wind up back in Dallas for whatever reason he’ll just go to LA to play with LeBron – 3:37 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Lil Wayne recently explained why LeBron James is his GOAT over Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/10/chi… – 10:00 AM
Lil Wayne recently explained why LeBron James is his GOAT over Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/10/chi… – 10:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest career playoff PER in the last 70 years (minimum 50 games played):
29.1 — Nikola Jokic
28.6 — Michael Jordan
27.9 — LeBron James
26.6 — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/sh3rJJCgin – 7:39 PM
Highest career playoff PER in the last 70 years (minimum 50 games played):
29.1 — Nikola Jokic
28.6 — Michael Jordan
27.9 — LeBron James
26.6 — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/sh3rJJCgin – 7:39 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Top postseason TPAs (1974-present)
1. ’18 LeBron James: 223.5
2. ’84 Larry Bird: 202.1
3. ’03 Tim Duncan: 197.4
4. ’23 Nikola Jokic: 190.8
5. ’19 Kawhi Leonard: 189.7
6. ’12 James: 189.2
7. ’91 Michael Jordan: 184.6
8. ’09 James: 182.1
9. ’13 James: 181.6
10. ’90 Jordan: 178.3 pic.twitter.com/Peq3aHgJ7I – 7:23 PM
Top postseason TPAs (1974-present)
1. ’18 LeBron James: 223.5
2. ’84 Larry Bird: 202.1
3. ’03 Tim Duncan: 197.4
4. ’23 Nikola Jokic: 190.8
5. ’19 Kawhi Leonard: 189.7
6. ’12 James: 189.2
7. ’91 Michael Jordan: 184.6
8. ’09 James: 182.1
9. ’13 James: 181.6
10. ’90 Jordan: 178.3 pic.twitter.com/Peq3aHgJ7I – 7:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Cavs came back from 3-1 because they found something that worked and was repeatable (LeBron/Kyrie PnR)…
What’s the Heat version of that? Not sure they have one. – 1:48 PM
The Cavs came back from 3-1 because they found something that worked and was repeatable (LeBron/Kyrie PnR)…
What’s the Heat version of that? Not sure they have one. – 1:48 PM
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
“The way you should handle a star player doesn’t change a whole bunch with regard to who that star player is”
Frank Vogel tells @SIChrisMannix his approach on coaching all-time greats, @KingJames and @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/FsUtjYJ5dL – 12:09 PM
“The way you should handle a star player doesn’t change a whole bunch with regard to who that star player is”
Frank Vogel tells @SIChrisMannix his approach on coaching all-time greats, @KingJames and @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/FsUtjYJ5dL – 12:09 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Lil Wayne recently explained why LeBron James is his GOAT over Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/10/chi… – 9:05 AM
Lil Wayne recently explained why LeBron James is his GOAT over Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/10/chi… – 9:05 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Total made three-pointers this postseason:
Nikola Jokic: 33 (on 68 attempts)
James Harden: 31 (on 82 attempts)
LeBron James: 26 (on 106 attempts)
Jalen Brunson: 26 (on 80 attempts)
Jimmy Butler: 25 (on 70 attempts)
Kevin Durant: 17 (on 51 attempts) – 9:44 PM
Total made three-pointers this postseason:
Nikola Jokic: 33 (on 68 attempts)
James Harden: 31 (on 82 attempts)
LeBron James: 26 (on 106 attempts)
Jalen Brunson: 26 (on 80 attempts)
Jimmy Butler: 25 (on 70 attempts)
Kevin Durant: 17 (on 51 attempts) – 9:44 PM
More on this storyline
24 Hours of Le Mans: “Pilotes démarrez vos moteurs”🎙️ @KingJames #LeMans24#LeMansCentenary -via Twitter / June 10, 2023
A lot of times after you have a long season and you lose the last game, and then reflecting back about how it was a tough season, you have doubt of not knowing if you want to go through that whole grind again. And then maybe a couple of weeks down the road you kind of wake up and go. ‘I’m kind of missing it’. Do you think that’s what is going on with LeBron right now? Sue Bird: And for someone like LeBron, he doesn’t have that bliss. He knows way too much about what it takes. He knows way too much about how an NBA season goes. So of course, he’s going to start to think about some things. I don’t think you have to put a ton of weight in it. Because of course, he’s going to be thinking about that now. That’s just where he is in his career. It doesn’t mean he’s going to retire. It doesn’t mean he’s not going to retire. It’s just kind of where he is, and I think through the offseason, it’ll become clearer for him. -via HoopsHype / June 9, 2023
Marc Stein: I think based on everything I’ve heard, Kyrie wants to stay in Dallas. And one motivation that that was suggested to me is that, you know, he’s tired of the narrative that he’s trying to get his, you know, force his way to the Lakers. And you know, so why not try to convince LeBron to come to the Mavs even though again, that’s just not possible. But it’s negotiation time. And he wants to you know, establish himself as having value to the Mavs both on and off the court. That was really my first reaction. -via Apple Podcasts / June 9, 2023