No traction on Karl-Anthony Towns trade as of now

Darren Wolfson on a potential Karl-Anthony Towns trade: “I’m not ruling it out. But what I can tell you in real time is I’ve checked with two team’s front office executives very high up, two teams that make logical sense if the Wolves were to trade Karl-Anthony Towns. If they let the league know, ‘Hey, we’re interested in trading Karl-Anthony Towns’, these two teams undoubtedly would at least inquire… Well, these two executives told me so far crickets. They have not had any trade dialogue with the Wolves.
Source: Spotify
Source: Spotify
More on this storyline
The team won’t be able to afford that, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Gobert combining for over $90 million in 2024-25. Dealing Gobert will not return anything close to what the Timberwolves paid to Utah. Other competing executives think Karl-Anthony Towns will be long gone ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Some even believe Minnesota would jump at an opportunity in the next few weeks. -via Bleacher Report / June 9, 2023
Angel Reese is now using her “you can’t see me” gesture in commercials, thanks to name, image and likeness. The LSU women’s basketball player and social media influencer launched a new NIL partnership Thursday, promoting the soft drink Starry next to NBA players Karl-Anthony Towns and Zion Williamson. -via On3.com / June 1, 2023
Aaron Gordon had a known fan in Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. The Timberwolves were kicking around potential frontcourt fits next to Karl-Anthony Towns. The Celtics were high on Gordon dating back to his own entry into the 2014 draft. The Nuggets, though, were able to include Hampton, an uber-athletic guard whom Orlando, sources said, had strongly considered selecting the previous year, when the Magic ultimately drafted Cole Anthony No. 15 in November 2020. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 31, 2023