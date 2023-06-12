Nuggets legend Dan Issel: Nikola Jokic is already the best player in franchise history

Dan Issel went to the NBA Western Conference finals twice as a member of the Nuggets, but never the NBA Finals. He also has no problem saying that Nikola Jokić, a two-time NBA MVP, is already “the best player in franchise history.” Issel believes that Jokić and the Nuggets will be 2023 NBA champions. “People say, ‘How do you stop him?’ ” Issel said. “I said, ‘Darned if I know.’ He’s got to be the most unselfish superstar in the league … He’s doing things where he is on lists with Wilt Chamberlain and Magic Johnson, for crying out loud. He’s incredible. It’s our turn to win the championship. I really think it’s our turn.”
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
If Jokic wins Finals MVP, I think he’s 17th all-time.
My top 20:
1. MJ
2. LeBron
3. Kareem
4. Russell
5. Wilt
6. Magic
7. Bird
8. Duncan
9. Shaq
10. Kobe
11. Curry
12. KD
13. Hakeem
14. Dr. J
15. Moses
16. Giannis
17. Jokic
18. Garnett
19. Dirk
20. Big O – 2:33 PM
If Jokic wins Finals MVP, I think he’s 17th all-time.
My top 20:
1. MJ
2. LeBron
3. Kareem
4. Russell
5. Wilt
6. Magic
7. Bird
8. Duncan
9. Shaq
10. Kobe
11. Curry
12. KD
13. Hakeem
14. Dr. J
15. Moses
16. Giannis
17. Jokic
18. Garnett
19. Dirk
20. Big O – 2:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“When we are collectively really good, then I’m really good too. But when we are collectively not good, I’m not really good.” —Nikola Jokic
@MichaelVPina on Jokic’s underrated and misunderstood defense: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 2:21 PM
“When we are collectively really good, then I’m really good too. But when we are collectively not good, I’m not really good.” —Nikola Jokic
@MichaelVPina on Jokic’s underrated and misunderstood defense: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 2:21 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I understand it. You can’t really pay a center $30m if it’s not Jokic/Bam/Embiid – 2:04 PM
I understand it. You can’t really pay a center $30m if it’s not Jokic/Bam/Embiid – 2:04 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ex-Nuggets great Dan Issel says Nikola Jokic is already “the best player in franchise history.” “People say, ‘How do you stop him?’ ” Issel told @andscape. “I said, ‘Darned if I know.’ He’s got to be the most unselfish superstar in the league.” bit.ly/3qzfuRz #NBAFinals – 1:54 PM
Ex-Nuggets great Dan Issel says Nikola Jokic is already “the best player in franchise history.” “People say, ‘How do you stop him?’ ” Issel told @andscape. “I said, ‘Darned if I know.’ He’s got to be the most unselfish superstar in the league.” bit.ly/3qzfuRz #NBAFinals – 1:54 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
With Denver and Jokic being on the verge of winning the #NBAFinals the ring will be a triumph not just for the “Joker” but also for the purity of the game of basketball
✍️@arbarkas
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 1:11 PM
With Denver and Jokic being on the verge of winning the #NBAFinals the ring will be a triumph not just for the “Joker” but also for the purity of the game of basketball
✍️@arbarkas
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 1:11 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Nikola Jokic: “We know they are going to come and play desperate — but we are going to play desperate too… we are going into the game with the mindset of must-win.” pic.twitter.com/sHcTLJ720K – 12:41 PM
Nikola Jokic: “We know they are going to come and play desperate — but we are going to play desperate too… we are going into the game with the mindset of must-win.” pic.twitter.com/sHcTLJ720K – 12:41 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Nikola Jokic doesn’t have social media… his endorsement earnings pale in comparison to his fellow former MVPs
But on the court he’s the best basketball player in the world right now
Jokic by the numbers: sportico.com/leagues/basket… pic.twitter.com/63aF03am4C – 12:38 PM
Nikola Jokic doesn’t have social media… his endorsement earnings pale in comparison to his fellow former MVPs
But on the court he’s the best basketball player in the world right now
Jokic by the numbers: sportico.com/leagues/basket… pic.twitter.com/63aF03am4C – 12:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 30+ PPG on 55+ FG% in a Finals series:
Jokic
LeBron
MJ
Shaq
KD
Giannis
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/cD1vNYaTpu – 11:57 AM
Players with 30+ PPG on 55+ FG% in a Finals series:
Jokic
LeBron
MJ
Shaq
KD
Giannis
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/cD1vNYaTpu – 11:57 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Nikola Jokic is rightfully praised for his passing, but his real superpower is his shot-making from the short mid-range
Since entering the NBA, Jokic has hit 58.1% of shots from 5-9 feet… The next highest percentage is Kevin Durant at 53.3%… NBA average is 41.0%
🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZkEf5j2jnA – 11:41 AM
Nikola Jokic is rightfully praised for his passing, but his real superpower is his shot-making from the short mid-range
Since entering the NBA, Jokic has hit 58.1% of shots from 5-9 feet… The next highest percentage is Kevin Durant at 53.3%… NBA average is 41.0%
🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZkEf5j2jnA – 11:41 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
“There’s stories where we were practicing, and we’d have to stop because it was too hot. Or there’s poop on the floor that we had to clean.”
On Nikola Jokic’s journey from Serbia to NBA superstar.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/he… – 11:26 AM
“There’s stories where we were practicing, and we’d have to stop because it was too hot. Or there’s poop on the floor that we had to clean.”
On Nikola Jokic’s journey from Serbia to NBA superstar.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/he… – 11:26 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat’s Herro out again. And the sharp contrast in Heat offensive numbers in 11-3 playoff start compared to 2-6 since. PLUS Zeller vs. Jokic metrics; the Highsmith question and 10 Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:42 AM
From PM: Heat’s Herro out again. And the sharp contrast in Heat offensive numbers in 11-3 playoff start compared to 2-6 since. PLUS Zeller vs. Jokic metrics; the Highsmith question and 10 Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:42 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Mike Miller says he knew what Nikola Jokic could become. He also couldn’t get past the hard “J” in his name.
How Miller was responsible for Nuggets fans’ greatest gift: Nicknaming “Joker.”
denverpost.com/2023/06/10/nug… – 9:42 AM
Mike Miller says he knew what Nikola Jokic could become. He also couldn’t get past the hard “J” in his name.
How Miller was responsible for Nuggets fans’ greatest gift: Nicknaming “Joker.”
denverpost.com/2023/06/10/nug… – 9:42 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jamal Murray belives there’s more to come from Nikola Jokic: “He can be pure dominance” #NBAFinals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 7:21 AM
Jamal Murray belives there’s more to come from Nikola Jokic: “He can be pure dominance” #NBAFinals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 7:21 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Nikola Jokic is putting on an absolute show in the playoffs, but does his run top the ones Michael Jordan made with the Chicago Bulls? bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/12/chi… – 7:03 AM
Nikola Jokic is putting on an absolute show in the playoffs, but does his run top the ones Michael Jordan made with the Chicago Bulls? bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/12/chi… – 7:03 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Phillies on a roll
Finding new ways to get to games
Want Jokic to win it all?
Salt & Vinegar
⬇️ go.audacy.com/a3dqJ1chzAb – 6:16 AM
Phillies on a roll
Finding new ways to get to games
Want Jokic to win it all?
Salt & Vinegar
⬇️ go.audacy.com/a3dqJ1chzAb – 6:16 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—We figured out new ways to talk about the Nuggets and Jokic, I swear
—Re-doing last 2 Finals w/ a healthy Murray
—An “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s on another team in August” draft
—Had to recap Nephew Kyle’s wedding
open.spotify.com/episode/2OSwNl… – 12:02 AM
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—We figured out new ways to talk about the Nuggets and Jokic, I swear
—Re-doing last 2 Finals w/ a healthy Murray
—An “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s on another team in August” draft
—Had to recap Nephew Kyle’s wedding
open.spotify.com/episode/2OSwNl… – 12:02 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Nikola Jokic is averaging:
30.1 points
13.3 rebounds
9.8 assists
1.8 threes
1.1 steals
1.0 block
54.0% from the field
46.6% from three
80.6% from the free-throw line pic.twitter.com/6aGLJPlaL4 – 7:54 PM
During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Nikola Jokic is averaging:
30.1 points
13.3 rebounds
9.8 assists
1.8 threes
1.1 steals
1.0 block
54.0% from the field
46.6% from three
80.6% from the free-throw line pic.twitter.com/6aGLJPlaL4 – 7:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Finals MVP odds: Nikola Jokic a near-lock to win Bill Russell trophy as Nuggets near victory over Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 6:29 PM
NBA Finals MVP odds: Nikola Jokic a near-lock to win Bill Russell trophy as Nuggets near victory over Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 6:29 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jokic before Game 5: “It’s not going to be emotional, it’s a job that needs to be done” #NBAFinals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:40 PM
Jokic before Game 5: “It’s not going to be emotional, it’s a job that needs to be done” #NBAFinals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:40 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Jokic’s odds to win the NBA Finals MVP award are promising 😳 pic.twitter.com/EWMTLGxNNG – 5:39 PM
Nikola Jokic’s odds to win the NBA Finals MVP award are promising 😳 pic.twitter.com/EWMTLGxNNG – 5:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
New for @FOXSports, I dove into how Nikola Jokic went from being an unknown gamble to a guy who’s transforming the game.
“He’s like Steph Curry, one of the guys who changed basketball,” Nuggets assistant coach Ognjen Stojakovic told me.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/he… – 5:37 PM
New for @FOXSports, I dove into how Nikola Jokic went from being an unknown gamble to a guy who’s transforming the game.
“He’s like Steph Curry, one of the guys who changed basketball,” Nuggets assistant coach Ognjen Stojakovic told me.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/he… – 5:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
It wasn’t long ago that people thought Nikola Jokic was just an “analytical darling.” We were lectured that we had no idea what we were talking about because there was no way that he was as good as the analytics said. Well, we were right. He was and is exactly what we thought. – 5:31 PM
It wasn’t long ago that people thought Nikola Jokic was just an “analytical darling.” We were lectured that we had no idea what we were talking about because there was no way that he was as good as the analytics said. Well, we were right. He was and is exactly what we thought. – 5:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Assuming Nikola Jokic wins Finals MVP, either tomorrow or later in the week, we will have had six consecutive seasons with a different Finals MVP.
This would be the first time that has happened since 2004-2009. The longest streak ever is eight years, 1974-81. – 5:30 PM
Assuming Nikola Jokic wins Finals MVP, either tomorrow or later in the week, we will have had six consecutive seasons with a different Finals MVP.
This would be the first time that has happened since 2004-2009. The longest streak ever is eight years, 1974-81. – 5:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live with @ZachLowe_NBA! Talking Nuggets, Jokic, Murray, and more.
youtube.com/live/M5zjRixpE… – 4:27 PM
We are live with @ZachLowe_NBA! Talking Nuggets, Jokic, Murray, and more.
youtube.com/live/M5zjRixpE… – 4:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic on the people within the organization — strength coach Felipe Eichenberger, equipment manager Sparky Gonzalez, trainer Jason Miller, assistant coach Ogi Stojakovic — who have been with him on this entire journey: “I’m just happy that I have the same guys around me.” pic.twitter.com/TtJ1w1EvVU – 4:01 PM
Nikola Jokic on the people within the organization — strength coach Felipe Eichenberger, equipment manager Sparky Gonzalez, trainer Jason Miller, assistant coach Ogi Stojakovic — who have been with him on this entire journey: “I’m just happy that I have the same guys around me.” pic.twitter.com/TtJ1w1EvVU – 4:01 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nikola Jokic today at the NBA Finals on countryman Darko Rajakovic getting the Raptors job
“I think it’s a lot of respect for him and his work. I think he deserves it. He’s seen a lot, he’s been through a lot, and I think he deserves it. He’s going to do a great job there.” – 3:00 PM
Nikola Jokic today at the NBA Finals on countryman Darko Rajakovic getting the Raptors job
“I think it’s a lot of respect for him and his work. I think he deserves it. He’s seen a lot, he’s been through a lot, and I think he deserves it. He’s going to do a great job there.” – 3:00 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I think there’s a side of Jok we haven’t seen yet,” Jamal Murray says if his belief that Jokic can be even better. Murray says Jokic has continued to improve since his B2B MVP seasons. – 2:58 PM
“I think there’s a side of Jok we haven’t seen yet,” Jamal Murray says if his belief that Jokic can be even better. Murray says Jokic has continued to improve since his B2B MVP seasons. – 2:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray says this is the best he’s ever seen Nikola Jokic play, but, “I think there’s more to come, actually. I think we haven’t seen a side of Jok that we’re going to see, where he can be pure dominance throughout the entire game.” – 2:58 PM
Jamal Murray says this is the best he’s ever seen Nikola Jokic play, but, “I think there’s more to come, actually. I think we haven’t seen a side of Jok that we’re going to see, where he can be pure dominance throughout the entire game.” – 2:58 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nikola Jokic on Darko Rajakovic, via @joevardon “I think it’s a lot of respect for him and for his work. I think it is deserved. He’s been through a lot. I think he deserves it. I think he is going to do a great job there.” – 2:50 PM
Nikola Jokic on Darko Rajakovic, via @joevardon “I think it’s a lot of respect for him and for his work. I think it is deserved. He’s been through a lot. I think he deserves it. I think he is going to do a great job there.” – 2:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic says Jammer Nelson texted him when Denver got the Finals. Wilson Chandler has also reached out. He spoke with Mike Miller when the team was in Miami. – 2:49 PM
Nikola Jokic says Jammer Nelson texted him when Denver got the Finals. Wilson Chandler has also reached out. He spoke with Mike Miller when the team was in Miami. – 2:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic says he’s excited for Sparky, Ogi, Jason Miller, Felipe, etc and the possibility of tomorrow night.
“I like to stick with my people who’ve been with me from the beginning.” – 2:49 PM
Nikola Jokic says he’s excited for Sparky, Ogi, Jason Miller, Felipe, etc and the possibility of tomorrow night.
“I like to stick with my people who’ve been with me from the beginning.” – 2:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic said he’s heard from Jameer Nelson and Wilson Chandler, saw Mike Miller in Miami and saw Monte Morris during the Nuggets’ current run. Also heard from his “Serbian comrades.” – 2:47 PM
Nikola Jokic said he’s heard from Jameer Nelson and Wilson Chandler, saw Mike Miller in Miami and saw Monte Morris during the Nuggets’ current run. Also heard from his “Serbian comrades.” – 2:47 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic on Monte Morris showing up for game 4: He’s a guy I really like as a friend.
Says he’s heard from Wilson Chandler, Mike Miller, Jameer Nelson, and a few others. As well as his teammates from Serbia. – 2:46 PM
Jokic on Monte Morris showing up for game 4: He’s a guy I really like as a friend.
Says he’s heard from Wilson Chandler, Mike Miller, Jameer Nelson, and a few others. As well as his teammates from Serbia. – 2:46 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I know it’s a big opportunity. I think we all know it’s a big opportunity,” Nikola Jokic says of tomorrow’s game. – 2:45 PM
“I know it’s a big opportunity. I think we all know it’s a big opportunity,” Nikola Jokic says of tomorrow’s game. – 2:45 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic says everybody was “locked in” at practice today. Says he’s confident the team is ready for tomorrow. – 2:44 PM
Jokic says everybody was “locked in” at practice today. Says he’s confident the team is ready for tomorrow. – 2:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic on the Nuggets’ defense: “We’re growing in the Finals. Every game we’re better and better.” – 2:44 PM
Nikola Jokic on the Nuggets’ defense: “We’re growing in the Finals. Every game we’re better and better.” – 2:44 PM
More on this storyline
On Monday, the Denver Nuggets could make history and win their first NBA championship. St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, the only Serbian Orthodox Church in Colorado, will host a watch party with their parish for Game 5. -via Denver7 / June 12, 2023
Clutch Points: “I told him in the beginning of the season he’s not gonna be good the first couple months. But now he’s playing at the level I thought he was… I think he matured. The injury slowed him down but made him read the game better.” Nikola Jokic on Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/gWBYVZEf1x -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 12, 2023
Clutch Points: Malika Andrews: “If you win are you gonna get another horse?” Nikola Jokic: “Probably, even if I lose.” The Joker is planning to buy another horse regardless of the Nuggets’ result in the NBA Finals 🤣🐴 pic.twitter.com/v3tkB3yJoo -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 12, 2023