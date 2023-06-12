Pelicans looking to trade up in the draft, eyeing Scoot Henderson

The Athletic: The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to “aggressively pursue” a top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, with their eyes set on Scoot Henderson. @Shams Charania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Pelicans want to trade up to No. 2, 3 in Draft to pick Scoot Henderson
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/12/rep… – 6:27 PM
Report: Pelicans want to trade up to No. 2, 3 in Draft to pick Scoot Henderson
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/12/rep… – 6:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Pelicans trying to trade up to draft Scoot Henderson, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-d… – 5:16 PM
Pelicans trying to trade up to draft Scoot Henderson, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-d… – 5:16 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Will the Pelicans scoot up the draft board? 👀
New Orleans is planning to “aggressively pursue a top pick,” with their sights set on Scoot Henderson, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/2nrbPmcSia – 5:06 PM
Will the Pelicans scoot up the draft board? 👀
New Orleans is planning to “aggressively pursue a top pick,” with their sights set on Scoot Henderson, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/2nrbPmcSia – 5:06 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Something to note about Scoot Henderson
You’ve seen no one arguing for Amen Thompson as the best PG in the draft. Usually you get something like that but nothing. People LOVE Scoot – 4:56 PM
Something to note about Scoot Henderson
You’ve seen no one arguing for Amen Thompson as the best PG in the draft. Usually you get something like that but nothing. People LOVE Scoot – 4:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wouldn’t trade the Scoot Henderson pick for any player that is reportedly available for it at this point.
Maybe that changes if a new team gets into the mix, but right now, I’d rather just bet on Scoot than trade for the people who keep getting linked to Portland. – 4:47 PM
I wouldn’t trade the Scoot Henderson pick for any player that is reportedly available for it at this point.
Maybe that changes if a new team gets into the mix, but right now, I’d rather just bet on Scoot than trade for the people who keep getting linked to Portland. – 4:47 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
After last year with all the Jabari Smith/Paolo Banchero smoke
You have to trade for 2 to get Scoot Henderson. Not buying any of the Brandon Miller stuff – 4:45 PM
After last year with all the Jabari Smith/Paolo Banchero smoke
You have to trade for 2 to get Scoot Henderson. Not buying any of the Brandon Miller stuff – 4:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Western Conference playoff contender seriously pursuing a top 2-3 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, with eyes on point guard Scoot Henderson: pic.twitter.com/UFCs9VEU7Q – 4:20 PM
Western Conference playoff contender seriously pursuing a top 2-3 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, with eyes on point guard Scoot Henderson: pic.twitter.com/UFCs9VEU7Q – 4:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If the Hornets selected Scoot Henderson, what could their next move be? Utah could make for an interesting trade partner.
si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 4:00 PM
If the Hornets selected Scoot Henderson, what could their next move be? Utah could make for an interesting trade partner.
si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 4:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Scoot Henderson goes ahead of Brandon Miller at No. 2; Lakers land elite sharpshooter
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 2:35 PM
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Scoot Henderson goes ahead of Brandon Miller at No. 2; Lakers land elite sharpshooter
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 2:35 PM
More on this storyline
“You always want a guy like me, that dog mentality,” Henderson said following his Blazers workout. “Just my personality, the culture I bring to the locker room. I’m a great leader, I’ll tell what’s up, and I can do everything on the floor. I can do everything on the floor. I’m going to go out there and give my 110 percent every day. And that’s the thing about me: I’m very consistent in effort.” -via HoopsHype / June 8, 2023
From all indications, the Hornets’ selection with the No. 2 pick will come down to guard Scoot Henderson or forward Brandon Miller, according to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer. Henderson worked out for the Trail Blazers, who hold the No. 3 pick, on Saturday. Charlotte is expected to get a visit from Henderson sometime before the draft. When he does come in to see the Hornets’ staff, he’s expected to go solo. “For sure, that’s what I’ve been doing all summer, working out by myself,” Henderson said. Miller hasn’t worked out for Charlotte yet, though did speak with the Hornets at the combine. -via Hoops Rumors / June 6, 2023
How do you think your game and Dame’s game would compliment each other? Scoot Henderson: Honestly, I love watching Dame’s game, watch film on him. I think we kind of link, as in, he’s an off the dribble shooter, catch and shoot shooter, he can drive to the basket, he can do a lot of things on the floor, he can pass, lead at a high level. I think I can do those things as well, just areas where I might be faster just because I got younger legs, little things like that, little things like that that I can really bring to the team. -via NBA.com / June 3, 2023