Reggie Jackson: 'After Detroit, I wasn’t sure I wanted to play anymore'

Nuggets forward Jeff Green snagged a late steal in the last minute of their Game 4 win, just another veteran doing the little things in this big NBA Finals puzzle. At that very moment, another veteran, point guard Reggie Jackson, felt he was in Green’s place, feeling how close the Nuggets are to winning their first NBA title. “I wasn’t sure if I’d ever be back, like I know it’s a great run but you almost start believing, is it for you? You’ve been chasing something for so long, it’s been eluding you. Is it actually for you? Seeing him, he had a moment, he couldn’t move,” Jackson told Yahoo Sports on Sunday. “I told him, ‘I was living vicariously through you.’ Myself, [DeAndre Jordan], a couple vets, we couldn’t say anything for a couple minutes. It’s so close.” -via Yahoo! Sports / June 12, 2023