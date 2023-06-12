Reggie Jackson: 'After Detroit, I wasn’t sure I wanted to play anymore'

That was a resurgence from his darkest days as a professional, when he contemplated retirement during a period that should’ve been Jackson at his height, where all the gifts, the sacrifice and the work were supposed to come together. “No, I can’t believe I’m here now,” he said. “Especially after Detroit, I wasn’t sure I wanted to play anymore and then being resurrected in LA [with the Clippers]. The build-up there, the fun there. Then being traded, it’s coming full circle.”
New for @YahooSports: The Nuggets’ Reggie Jackson nearly walked away from the game he loved because it didn’t love him back. Now, he’s 1 win away from a ring sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-onc… – 1:30 AM
Here in Miami for Game 4, where Thomas Bryant and Reggie Jackson are getting in pre-game work pic.twitter.com/S1FbJ0xNdX – 6:37 PM
Nuggets forward Jeff Green snagged a late steal in the last minute of their Game 4 win, just another veteran doing the little things in this big NBA Finals puzzle. At that very moment, another veteran, point guard Reggie Jackson, felt he was in Green’s place, feeling how close the Nuggets are to winning their first NBA title. “I wasn’t sure if I’d ever be back, like I know it’s a great run but you almost start believing, is it for you? You’ve been chasing something for so long, it’s been eluding you. Is it actually for you? Seeing him, he had a moment, he couldn’t move,” Jackson told Yahoo Sports on Sunday. “I told him, ‘I was living vicariously through you.’ Myself, [DeAndre Jordan], a couple vets, we couldn’t say anything for a couple minutes. It’s so close.” -via Yahoo! Sports / June 12, 2023
During that period, though, Jackson knew he was hard to be around. By his own admission, he was “sulking.” And he was aware, which made him retreat even deeper into himself and his own thoughts. “It was hard trying to stay positive, really believing I would come back and then never hitting those markers,” he said. “You’re trying to give as much advice as you can, but [at the] same time, you got to let the team grow without you.” -via Yahoo! Sports / June 12, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Michael Malone had some interesting things to say to us today after last night’s game. Among the notable points: everything is on the table for changing up the rotation in Game 5. Malone specifically mentioned Reggie Jackson (extra ball handler) and Peyton Watson (defender). -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / May 8, 2023