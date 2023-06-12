Rudy Gobert: 'Nikola Jokic will finally get the respect he deserves'

Rudy Gobert: Happy for the Nuggets, beautiful Team basketball all year around. Failed over and over in the previous years, didn’t quit on their guys. And Nikola Jokic will finally get the respect he deserves! 👏🏽🏆
Source: Twitter @rudygobert27
Source: Twitter @rudygobert27
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I’m going to turn off the phone,” Jokic says of the many text messages waiting for him. – 12:17 AM
“I’m going to turn off the phone,” Jokic says of the many text messages waiting for him. – 12:17 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jokic is asked if he is looking forward to the championship parade. He asks when it is. Told its likely Thursday, Jokic says no. He has to get to Serbia. Of course, Jokic will want to celebrate the title but surely he will want to get back to Serbia as soon as he can too. – 12:15 AM
Jokic is asked if he is looking forward to the championship parade. He asks when it is. Told its likely Thursday, Jokic says no. He has to get to Serbia. Of course, Jokic will want to celebrate the title but surely he will want to get back to Serbia as soon as he can too. – 12:15 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Nikola Jokic: “When is parade?”
Thursday.
“No, I need to go home.” – 12:14 AM
Nikola Jokic: “When is parade?”
Thursday.
“No, I need to go home.” – 12:14 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Nikola Jokic: “When is parade?”
Thursday.
“No, I need to go home.” – 12:14 AM
Nikola Jokic: “When is parade?”
Thursday.
“No, I need to go home.” – 12:14 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA at a time when that distinction means less than ever
by @SamQuinnCBS
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 12:13 AM
Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA at a time when that distinction means less than ever
by @SamQuinnCBS
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 12:13 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic, as the realization set in that the parade is Thursday: “I need to go home.” – 12:13 AM
Nikola Jokic, as the realization set in that the parade is Thursday: “I need to go home.” – 12:13 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic when he learns the parade is Thursday: “No. I need to go home.” – 12:13 AM
Nikola Jokic when he learns the parade is Thursday: “No. I need to go home.” – 12:13 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic, asked about the emotions of this moment: “It’s good.” – 12:08 AM
Nikola Jokic, asked about the emotions of this moment: “It’s good.” – 12:08 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
League sources: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic enjoys riding horses in his spare time away from basketball – 11:58 PM
League sources: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic enjoys riding horses in his spare time away from basketball – 11:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic becomes the sixth player born outside the 50 U.S. states to win Finals MVP 🌍 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/AbBSFlBi7k – 11:55 PM
Jokic becomes the sixth player born outside the 50 U.S. states to win Finals MVP 🌍 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/AbBSFlBi7k – 11:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic and his daughter, the co-MVPs of the #NBAFinals 💙 pic.twitter.com/oREevim7oh – 11:55 PM
Jokic and his daughter, the co-MVPs of the #NBAFinals 💙 pic.twitter.com/oREevim7oh – 11:55 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most points + rebounds + assists + steals + blocks in a playoff run.
A couple more games and Nikola Jokic is No. 1 in NBA history. All while shooting 54 percent from the field 🤯
Look who’s right below him (with two more games played): PEAK MJ.
This guy… pic.twitter.com/5cP9GvJnZM – 11:49 PM
Most points + rebounds + assists + steals + blocks in a playoff run.
A couple more games and Nikola Jokic is No. 1 in NBA history. All while shooting 54 percent from the field 🤯
Look who’s right below him (with two more games played): PEAK MJ.
This guy… pic.twitter.com/5cP9GvJnZM – 11:49 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
A RING FOR THE LITTLE LADY #NBA #Champions #Jokic pic.twitter.com/vzjjqypmHK – 11:39 PM
A RING FOR THE LITTLE LADY #NBA #Champions #Jokic pic.twitter.com/vzjjqypmHK – 11:39 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
nikola jokic, outside a club, facetiming his horses later tonight pic.twitter.com/yxkv2gCq6i – 11:37 PM
nikola jokic, outside a club, facetiming his horses later tonight pic.twitter.com/yxkv2gCq6i – 11:37 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Nikola Jokić at age 28:
▫️ NBA champion
▫️ 2x league MVP
▫️ Finals MVP
▫️ Western Conf. Finals MVP
▫️ 5x All-Star
▫️ 5x All-NBA
▫️ Most triple-doubles ever by a center
The Joker’s resume 📈 pic.twitter.com/K7xVDxV3gv – 11:37 PM
Nikola Jokić at age 28:
▫️ NBA champion
▫️ 2x league MVP
▫️ Finals MVP
▫️ Western Conf. Finals MVP
▫️ 5x All-Star
▫️ 5x All-NBA
▫️ Most triple-doubles ever by a center
The Joker’s resume 📈 pic.twitter.com/K7xVDxV3gv – 11:37 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Nikola Jokic: more points, more rebounds and more assists than anyone else this postseason. – 11:35 PM
Nikola Jokic: more points, more rebounds and more assists than anyone else this postseason. – 11:35 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were both Nuggets draft picks who have only played for one coach and were born outside of America. If this were a movie no one would believe it. – 11:34 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were both Nuggets draft picks who have only played for one coach and were born outside of America. If this were a movie no one would believe it. – 11:34 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
One from Sombor, Serbia.
One from Kitchener, Ontario.
They did it together.
Congrats to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Damn, hoop is universal. pic.twitter.com/tLcHbc3yBe – 11:29 PM
One from Sombor, Serbia.
One from Kitchener, Ontario.
They did it together.
Congrats to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Damn, hoop is universal. pic.twitter.com/tLcHbc3yBe – 11:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nikola Jokic had to pick himself in the All-Star draft. His two MVPs were diminished on ESPN. He was called a stat padder. Few thought he could carry a team to a championship.
Now he’s the Finals MVP.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:28 PM
Nikola Jokic had to pick himself in the All-Star draft. His two MVPs were diminished on ESPN. He was called a stat padder. Few thought he could carry a team to a championship.
Now he’s the Finals MVP.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:28 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic stops to celebrate with a Nuggets fan pic.twitter.com/wd3Xz8xSMu – 11:27 PM
2023 NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic stops to celebrate with a Nuggets fan pic.twitter.com/wd3Xz8xSMu – 11:27 PM
Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27
Happy for the Nuggets, beautiful Team basketball all year around. Failed over and over in the previous years, didn’t quit on their guys. And Nikola Jokic will finally get the respect he deserves! 👏🏽🏆 – 11:27 PM
Happy for the Nuggets, beautiful Team basketball all year around. Failed over and over in the previous years, didn’t quit on their guys. And Nikola Jokic will finally get the respect he deserves! 👏🏽🏆 – 11:27 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jokic bross celebrating the Balkan way
pic.twitter.com/fAgBZc1PGx – 11:24 PM
Jokic bross celebrating the Balkan way
pic.twitter.com/fAgBZc1PGx – 11:24 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jokic was the biggest litmus test of if you know basketball in the last 5 years. Making teammates better is a real thing — not a talking point. Best tough shot-maker, passer and rebounder in the game. One of the best offensive players ever. – 11:24 PM
Jokic was the biggest litmus test of if you know basketball in the last 5 years. Making teammates better is a real thing — not a talking point. Best tough shot-maker, passer and rebounder in the game. One of the best offensive players ever. – 11:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
This was not a charmed champion. It was earned the hard way. Jokic was the 41st pick of a draft. Murray had ACL surgery. Green had heart surgery. MPJ multiple back surgeries. Malone was fired by Sac. A remarkable triumph of persistence for a franchise that won in its 47th year. – 11:23 PM
This was not a charmed champion. It was earned the hard way. Jokic was the 41st pick of a draft. Murray had ACL surgery. Green had heart surgery. MPJ multiple back surgeries. Malone was fired by Sac. A remarkable triumph of persistence for a franchise that won in its 47th year. – 11:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker has not put down his daughter the entire championship ceremony. – 11:21 PM
Joker has not put down his daughter the entire championship ceremony. – 11:21 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
And last be not least congratulations to Jokic for having one of the Best playoff performances in History and winning his First Finals MVP!!! Carry the hell on… #Respect – 11:20 PM
And last be not least congratulations to Jokic for having one of the Best playoff performances in History and winning his First Finals MVP!!! Carry the hell on… #Respect – 11:20 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic tonight:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 16 REB
✅ 12-16 FG
Jokic is the first player in NBA history to score at least 25 points on 75% shooting from the field in a Finals-clinching win.
Subscribe: statitudes.substack.com – 11:19 PM
Nikola Jokic tonight:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 16 REB
✅ 12-16 FG
Jokic is the first player in NBA history to score at least 25 points on 75% shooting from the field in a Finals-clinching win.
Subscribe: statitudes.substack.com – 11:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic and the Nuggets had something waiting for the Heat this time 😳 pic.twitter.com/xqnGLKO78f – 11:19 PM
Jokic and the Nuggets had something waiting for the Heat this time 😳 pic.twitter.com/xqnGLKO78f – 11:19 PM
Alok Pattani @AlokPattani
Jokic is the 8th player in @NBA history to win 1 of MVP OR Finals MVP in 3 straight seasons, joining Giannis, Kobe, Shaq, Jordan, Bird, Wilt, and Russell.
(Finals MVP began in 1969, MVP in 1955-56) – 11:19 PM
Jokic is the 8th player in @NBA history to win 1 of MVP OR Finals MVP in 3 straight seasons, joining Giannis, Kobe, Shaq, Jordan, Bird, Wilt, and Russell.
(Finals MVP began in 1969, MVP in 1955-56) – 11:19 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Jokic brothers could NOT wait to celebrate the Nuggets’ NBA title with Michael Malone 🤣
pic.twitter.com/Rhlvh5EN0I – 11:19 PM
The Jokic brothers could NOT wait to celebrate the Nuggets’ NBA title with Michael Malone 🤣
pic.twitter.com/Rhlvh5EN0I – 11:19 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
My favorite Nikola Jokic story is that when the Nuggets lost Game 7 to Portland in 2019, he cried in the locker room, apologized to his teammates & vowed he wouldn’t let them down like that again. This was his first playoff run. He nearly averaged a triple double…& apologized. – 11:19 PM
My favorite Nikola Jokic story is that when the Nuggets lost Game 7 to Portland in 2019, he cried in the locker room, apologized to his teammates & vowed he wouldn’t let them down like that again. This was his first playoff run. He nearly averaged a triple double…& apologized. – 11:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Feel like Jokic will be disappointed when they tell him he has to stick around another day for the parade. – 11:18 PM
Feel like Jokic will be disappointed when they tell him he has to stick around another day for the parade. – 11:18 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
It was truly a job well done for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 postseason. pic.twitter.com/URxYTjJ2Xo – 11:18 PM
It was truly a job well done for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 postseason. pic.twitter.com/URxYTjJ2Xo – 11:18 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
This is Nikola Jokic fighting back tears in his hometown of Sombor after winning an Olympic medal with Serbia in 2016.
Wait till he goes back as NBA champion and best player in basketball. pic.twitter.com/6FohKeBGYl – 11:18 PM
This is Nikola Jokic fighting back tears in his hometown of Sombor after winning an Olympic medal with Serbia in 2016.
Wait till he goes back as NBA champion and best player in basketball. pic.twitter.com/6FohKeBGYl – 11:18 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jokic left the MVP trophy on the stage. He truly does not care.
Happy the job is done and he can be with family. – 11:17 PM
Jokic left the MVP trophy on the stage. He truly does not care.
Happy the job is done and he can be with family. – 11:17 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic wins NBA Finals MVP after a historic playoffs run 🏆
Jokic became the first player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds, and assists in a single postseason: basketnews.com/news-190659-ni… – 11:16 PM
Nikola Jokic wins NBA Finals MVP after a historic playoffs run 🏆
Jokic became the first player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds, and assists in a single postseason: basketnews.com/news-190659-ni… – 11:16 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
michael porter jr and jamal murray looking more excited for jokic to get the finals mvp award than jokic himself is this nuggets team in a nutshell – 11:16 PM
michael porter jr and jamal murray looking more excited for jokic to get the finals mvp award than jokic himself is this nuggets team in a nutshell – 11:16 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Ognjena Jokic surrounded by her family and some fans. pic.twitter.com/iVRIiFRtih – 11:16 PM
Ognjena Jokic surrounded by her family and some fans. pic.twitter.com/iVRIiFRtih – 11:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is the lowest draft pick ever to win Finals MVP. Obviously. – 11:15 PM
Nikola Jokic is the lowest draft pick ever to win Finals MVP. Obviously. – 11:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff leaders:
PTS — Jokic
REB — Jokic
AST — Jokic
Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/hItRcyaP4H – 11:15 PM
Playoff leaders:
PTS — Jokic
REB — Jokic
AST — Jokic
Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/hItRcyaP4H – 11:15 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the Bill Russell Finals MVP winner. – 11:14 PM
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the Bill Russell Finals MVP winner. – 11:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic: “We are not winning for ourselves. We are winning for the guy next to us.” – 11:14 PM
Nikola Jokic: “We are not winning for ourselves. We are winning for the guy next to us.” – 11:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
“Don’t ever underestimate the heart of a champion.” — Rudy T
“Anything is possibllllllllle!” Kevin Garnett
“OK, we can go home now,” Nikola Jokic
Each represents its author perfectly. Way to go, Nugs, Joker. – 11:14 PM
“Don’t ever underestimate the heart of a champion.” — Rudy T
“Anything is possibllllllllle!” Kevin Garnett
“OK, we can go home now,” Nikola Jokic
Each represents its author perfectly. Way to go, Nugs, Joker. – 11:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jokic wins two MVPs, gets criticized for not winning a ring, goes on to become the first player ever to lead a postseason in PTS/REBS/ASTS.
Giannis wins two MVPs, gets criticized for not winning a ring, goes on to score 50 in his title clincher.
Terrible stretch for the trolls. – 11:13 PM
Jokic wins two MVPs, gets criticized for not winning a ring, goes on to become the first player ever to lead a postseason in PTS/REBS/ASTS.
Giannis wins two MVPs, gets criticized for not winning a ring, goes on to score 50 in his title clincher.
Terrible stretch for the trolls. – 11:13 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Nikola Jokic emphatically showed the world tonight he’s the greatest player on the planet: 28 points (12 of 16 FGs) and 16 rebounds. Dominant. – 11:12 PM
Nikola Jokic emphatically showed the world tonight he’s the greatest player on the planet: 28 points (12 of 16 FGs) and 16 rebounds. Dominant. – 11:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic in the Finals:
30.2 PPG
14.0 RPG
7.2 APG
The first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a Finals series. pic.twitter.com/sTD3oaKoLt – 11:11 PM
Jokic in the Finals:
30.2 PPG
14.0 RPG
7.2 APG
The first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a Finals series. pic.twitter.com/sTD3oaKoLt – 11:11 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
So when Jokic is named #NBAFinals MVP will the ethnic makeup of the voters be called into question for this one too? Or is that only during slow news days to get that engagement up? – 11:11 PM
So when Jokic is named #NBAFinals MVP will the ethnic makeup of the voters be called into question for this one too? Or is that only during slow news days to get that engagement up? – 11:11 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Legendary postseason run by Nikola Jokic. The first player in NBA history to lead the playoffs in total points, assists and rebounds. – 11:10 PM
Legendary postseason run by Nikola Jokic. The first player in NBA history to lead the playoffs in total points, assists and rebounds. – 11:10 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to lead all players in points, assists, and rebounds fire an entire playoffs
Historically dominant 🏆
sportico.com/leagues/basket… – 11:10 PM
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to lead all players in points, assists, and rebounds fire an entire playoffs
Historically dominant 🏆
sportico.com/leagues/basket… – 11:10 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Jokic brothers tossing Michael Malone into the air is one of the most joyful things I’ve ever seen. – 11:08 PM
The Jokic brothers tossing Michael Malone into the air is one of the most joyful things I’ve ever seen. – 11:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
All game long as Heat tried to get physical and seemingly bait Jokic i kept wondering if his brothers were going to be looking for a fight. Much better that they settled for tossing Mike Malone in the air. – 11:08 PM
All game long as Heat tried to get physical and seemingly bait Jokic i kept wondering if his brothers were going to be looking for a fight. Much better that they settled for tossing Mike Malone in the air. – 11:08 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Sunday: Novak Djokovic becomes the winningest tennis player ever.
Monday: Nikola Jokic wins NBA title, Finals MVP.
Serbia and the state of Indiana have the same population.
🇷🇸🇷🇸🇷🇸 – 11:08 PM
Sunday: Novak Djokovic becomes the winningest tennis player ever.
Monday: Nikola Jokic wins NBA title, Finals MVP.
Serbia and the state of Indiana have the same population.
🇷🇸🇷🇸🇷🇸 – 11:08 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Pure joy from Michael Malone and the Jokic brothers pic.twitter.com/KDXCnJeuya – 11:08 PM
Pure joy from Michael Malone and the Jokic brothers pic.twitter.com/KDXCnJeuya – 11:08 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jokic’s kid is the real MVP for the black leather “Jokic” jacket and the championship cap covering her whole head. – 11:08 PM
Jokic’s kid is the real MVP for the black leather “Jokic” jacket and the championship cap covering her whole head. – 11:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Jokic Bros tossing Mike Malone in the air is amazing hahahahhahaha – 11:07 PM
The Jokic Bros tossing Mike Malone in the air is amazing hahahahhahaha – 11:07 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
nikola jokic after one of the most dominant seasons in history that results in an nba championship and a permanent place on the NBA’s pantheon: pic.twitter.com/aHdmJXFeyz – 11:07 PM
nikola jokic after one of the most dominant seasons in history that results in an nba championship and a permanent place on the NBA’s pantheon: pic.twitter.com/aHdmJXFeyz – 11:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Nuggets are just a cool team. Jokic exploding out of nowhere to be the undisputed best player in the NBA. Read Jamal Murray draft scouting reports sometime, see how much he’s improved his game too. Michael Malone a fun coach.
I’m happy they won. – 11:07 PM
Nuggets are just a cool team. Jokic exploding out of nowhere to be the undisputed best player in the NBA. Read Jamal Murray draft scouting reports sometime, see how much he’s improved his game too. Michael Malone a fun coach.
I’m happy they won. – 11:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic:
— Drafted 41st overall
— Drafted during a Taco Bell commercial
Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/l0dYP4ha10 – 11:07 PM
Nikola Jokic:
— Drafted 41st overall
— Drafted during a Taco Bell commercial
Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/l0dYP4ha10 – 11:07 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Wrote this about Nikola Jokic from his 2015 Summer League. Checks out.
Best player on the planet and NBA champion. pic.twitter.com/n4qSZsdX7K – 11:07 PM
Wrote this about Nikola Jokic from his 2015 Summer League. Checks out.
Best player on the planet and NBA champion. pic.twitter.com/n4qSZsdX7K – 11:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Still crazy to me that people were willing to condemn Jokic or this Nuggets team before seeing what they could do with a healthy Murray (especially after how they looked in the bubble). Credit to the organization for staying the course. Great team. Great season. Deserving champs. – 11:07 PM
Still crazy to me that people were willing to condemn Jokic or this Nuggets team before seeing what they could do with a healthy Murray (especially after how they looked in the bubble). Credit to the organization for staying the course. Great team. Great season. Deserving champs. – 11:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic and Jamal this playoffs:
Joker — Murray —
30.0 PPG 26.1 PPG
13.5 RPG 5.7 RPG
9.5 APG. 7.1 APG
Best Finals run by a duo since ___ pic.twitter.com/VUooZZpzPR – 11:06 PM
Jokic and Jamal this playoffs:
Joker — Murray —
30.0 PPG 26.1 PPG
13.5 RPG 5.7 RPG
9.5 APG. 7.1 APG
Best Finals run by a duo since ___ pic.twitter.com/VUooZZpzPR – 11:06 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic carries his young daughter up to the podium. He’s about to be Finals MVP. – 11:06 PM
Nikola Jokic carries his young daughter up to the podium. He’s about to be Finals MVP. – 11:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Denver Nuggets #NBA champions.
Who gets your #NBAFinals MVP vote: Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray? – 11:06 PM
Denver Nuggets #NBA champions.
Who gets your #NBAFinals MVP vote: Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray? – 11:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“It’s good. It good. The job is done. We can go home now.”
Nikola Jokic describing how it feels to be an NBA champion is how most people describe like a 20-minute run on the treadmill. – 11:06 PM
“It’s good. It good. The job is done. We can go home now.”
Nikola Jokic describing how it feels to be an NBA champion is how most people describe like a 20-minute run on the treadmill. – 11:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic cracks a grin with his brother hoisting him around pic.twitter.com/iiExwF9Mi0 – 11:06 PM
Jokic cracks a grin with his brother hoisting him around pic.twitter.com/iiExwF9Mi0 – 11:06 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Superstars are hard to come by. Low-maintenance superstars are few and far between. If you can get your hands on one, you have a terrific shot at the title.
Nuggets+Jokic are the latest example. – 11:06 PM
Superstars are hard to come by. Low-maintenance superstars are few and far between. If you can get your hands on one, you have a terrific shot at the title.
Nuggets+Jokic are the latest example. – 11:06 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Jokic asked about any accomplishment other than winning a championship: “I don’t care.”
Jokic on winning a championship: “It’s good. And now that it’s over I can go home.”
A king. – 11:05 PM
Jokic asked about any accomplishment other than winning a championship: “I don’t care.”
Jokic on winning a championship: “It’s good. And now that it’s over I can go home.”
A king. – 11:05 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Thank you for the great odds at the start of the playoffs on the Denver Nuggets winning the title @FanDuel! Looking forward to that Jokic Finals MVP payout too – 11:05 PM
Thank you for the great odds at the start of the playoffs on the Denver Nuggets winning the title @FanDuel! Looking forward to that Jokic Finals MVP payout too – 11:05 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Nikola Jokic on winning his first NBA championship: “The job is done. We can go home now.” – 11:05 PM
Nikola Jokic on winning his first NBA championship: “The job is done. We can go home now.” – 11:05 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Genuine congrats to the Nuggets and their fans. Sincerely.
A truly dominating postseason run for the team.
And an undeniably great start to finish postseason by Jokic, who now is officially an *All Time Great*.
Some of us needed to see it, and we just did. 🫡 – 11:05 PM
Genuine congrats to the Nuggets and their fans. Sincerely.
A truly dominating postseason run for the team.
And an undeniably great start to finish postseason by Jokic, who now is officially an *All Time Great*.
Some of us needed to see it, and we just did. 🫡 – 11:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nikola Jokic with one of the most dominant playoff runs of my lifetime. It was really a joy to watch.
Denver played such a selfless brand of basketball. Organically built team that made all the right moves and got rewarded.
A good development for the league. – 11:05 PM
Nikola Jokic with one of the most dominant playoff runs of my lifetime. It was really a joy to watch.
Denver played such a selfless brand of basketball. Organically built team that made all the right moves and got rewarded.
A good development for the league. – 11:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
2008 Kevin Garnett: “Anything is possible!!!!!!!”
2023 Nikola Jokic: “It’s good. It’s good. The job is done. We can go home now.” – 11:05 PM
2008 Kevin Garnett: “Anything is possible!!!!!!!”
2023 Nikola Jokic: “It’s good. It’s good. The job is done. We can go home now.” – 11:05 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Nikola Jokic to @saltersl on winning a title: “It’s good, it’s good. The job is done. We can go home now.”
Got to love this guy. – 11:05 PM
Nikola Jokic to @saltersl on winning a title: “It’s good, it’s good. The job is done. We can go home now.”
Got to love this guy. – 11:05 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
There is a short list of playoff runs by big men — all by Hall of Famers — that you can debate were as dominant as this one by Nikola Jokic. – 11:05 PM
There is a short list of playoff runs by big men — all by Hall of Famers — that you can debate were as dominant as this one by Nikola Jokic. – 11:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic this postseason:
— 30/14/10
— 55/46/80%
— Beat KD and Booker in 6
— Beat LeBron and AD in 4
— Beat playoff Jimmy in 5
— Most playoff triple-doubles ever
— Most assists ever by a center
— First 30/20/10 Finals game
— Finals MVP
Top __ playoff run all-time. pic.twitter.com/V2GutOYNV0 – 11:05 PM
Nikola Jokic this postseason:
— 30/14/10
— 55/46/80%
— Beat KD and Booker in 6
— Beat LeBron and AD in 4
— Beat playoff Jimmy in 5
— Most playoff triple-doubles ever
— Most assists ever by a center
— First 30/20/10 Finals game
— Finals MVP
Top __ playoff run all-time. pic.twitter.com/V2GutOYNV0 – 11:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A deserving champion. 12 years after Dirk won his, Jokic gets his. Nuggets rule the NBA in 2023. – 11:05 PM
A deserving champion. 12 years after Dirk won his, Jokic gets his. Nuggets rule the NBA in 2023. – 11:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
“It’s good, it’s good. The job is done, we can go home now.” – Jokic
So good. – 11:05 PM
“It’s good, it’s good. The job is done, we can go home now.” – Jokic
So good. – 11:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
“It’s good, it’s good. The job is done, we can go home now.”
Jokic is all business, showing very little emotion. – 11:05 PM
“It’s good, it’s good. The job is done, we can go home now.”
Jokic is all business, showing very little emotion. – 11:05 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
“Basketball is a fun sport… it’s a live thing… the job is done, we can go home now.” Nikola Jokic is life. – 11:05 PM
“Basketball is a fun sport… it’s a live thing… the job is done, we can go home now.” Nikola Jokic is life. – 11:05 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nikola Jokic on literally winning a championship is hilarious:
“It’s good, it’s good. The job is done we can go home now.” – 11:05 PM
Nikola Jokic on literally winning a championship is hilarious:
“It’s good, it’s good. The job is done we can go home now.” – 11:05 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Salute to Jokic. Dominant numbers the whole way, made some dubious officiating in this game irrelevant while a lot of his role players struggled at the same time. Unassailable run – 11:05 PM
Salute to Jokic. Dominant numbers the whole way, made some dubious officiating in this game irrelevant while a lot of his role players struggled at the same time. Unassailable run – 11:05 PM
Clint Capela @CapelaClint
joker still ain’t reacting, someone tell him he’s an nba champ lol – 11:05 PM
joker still ain’t reacting, someone tell him he’s an nba champ lol – 11:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Nikola Jokic on the Miami Heat: “They are a great, great team. Intelligent team that I respect a lot.” – 11:04 PM
Nikola Jokic on the Miami Heat: “They are a great, great team. Intelligent team that I respect a lot.” – 11:04 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
All hail the Joker!!!!!! Congrats to the long suffering Nuggets fans and @ChuckMindenhall – 11:04 PM
All hail the Joker!!!!!! Congrats to the long suffering Nuggets fans and @ChuckMindenhall – 11:04 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nikola Jokic is out thanking every single Heat player and coach. Popeye Jones, his own coach, just came up to him and said, “Thank you. Thank you.” Popeye has a huge grin on his face. Jamal is wiping away tears.
Jokic looks like he’s planning his swimming pool trip for tomorrow. – 11:04 PM
Nikola Jokic is out thanking every single Heat player and coach. Popeye Jones, his own coach, just came up to him and said, “Thank you. Thank you.” Popeye has a huge grin on his face. Jamal is wiping away tears.
Jokic looks like he’s planning his swimming pool trip for tomorrow. – 11:04 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
Please let Jokic ride through Denver on his horse during the parade – 11:04 PM
Please let Jokic ride through Denver on his horse during the parade – 11:04 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Nikola Jokic, the individual never ceases to impress me. In the moment he wins his first NBA championship, his priority is to graciously congratulate his opponents on a battle well fought. Tremendous competitor and a tremendous sportsman – 11:03 PM
Nikola Jokic, the individual never ceases to impress me. In the moment he wins his first NBA championship, his priority is to graciously congratulate his opponents on a battle well fought. Tremendous competitor and a tremendous sportsman – 11:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Nikola Jokic reacting to the title-clinching win by immediately congratulating every member of the Heat and golf clapping is as Jokic as it gets. – 11:03 PM
Nikola Jokic reacting to the title-clinching win by immediately congratulating every member of the Heat and golf clapping is as Jokic as it gets. – 11:03 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic leads Denver to its first-ever #NBA championship
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:03 PM
Nikola Jokic leads Denver to its first-ever #NBA championship
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jokic wins the title and immediately shakes the hand of every Heat player on the roster. Man is special – 11:02 PM
Jokic wins the title and immediately shakes the hand of every Heat player on the roster. Man is special – 11:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Jokic started congratulating and shaking the hand of every Heat player and coach while his teammates were all going nuts on the court celebrating and the buzzer went off. He really is the best. – 11:02 PM
Jokic started congratulating and shaking the hand of every Heat player and coach while his teammates were all going nuts on the court celebrating and the buzzer went off. He really is the best. – 11:02 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Someone forgot to teach Jokic how to celebrate winning a championship. – 11:02 PM
Someone forgot to teach Jokic how to celebrate winning a championship. – 11:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
March 8. #NeverForget
The Nuggets are the NBA champions, making the Bulls’ 21-point beatdown in Denver on that date all the more wild. And Vucevic outplayed his buddy Jokic to boot.
So long, 2022-23 season. On to the offseason. – 11:02 PM
March 8. #NeverForget
The Nuggets are the NBA champions, making the Bulls’ 21-point beatdown in Denver on that date all the more wild. And Vucevic outplayed his buddy Jokic to boot.
So long, 2022-23 season. On to the offseason. – 11:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic at age 28:
— NBA champion
— Finals MVP
— WCF Finals MVP
— 5x All-NBA
— 5x All-Star
— 2x MVP
How many centers have a better resume? pic.twitter.com/I4tK7HJq9J – 11:02 PM
Nikola Jokic at age 28:
— NBA champion
— Finals MVP
— WCF Finals MVP
— 5x All-NBA
— 5x All-Star
— 2x MVP
How many centers have a better resume? pic.twitter.com/I4tK7HJq9J – 11:02 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jokic immediately going and shaking every Heat player’s hand. That’s class. – 11:02 PM
Jokic immediately going and shaking every Heat player’s hand. That’s class. – 11:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Jokic and the fam are bringing home an NBA championship ring 💍 pic.twitter.com/XC0F1bwLvK – 11:01 PM
Nikola Jokic and the fam are bringing home an NBA championship ring 💍 pic.twitter.com/XC0F1bwLvK – 11:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic tonight:
28 PTS
16 REB
4 AST
12-16 FG
Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/RbwLrziKmw – 11:01 PM
Jokic tonight:
28 PTS
16 REB
4 AST
12-16 FG
Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/RbwLrziKmw – 11:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Love everything about this for Denver.
An ABA franchise finally breaks through to the NBA Finals, is led by players they drafted and took chances on, in a year majority of folks didn’t think Jokic was the MVP — and they did it.
Congrats to @Mr_Popeye_Jones & Co. – 11:01 PM
Love everything about this for Denver.
An ABA franchise finally breaks through to the NBA Finals, is led by players they drafted and took chances on, in a year majority of folks didn’t think Jokic was the MVP — and they did it.
Congrats to @Mr_Popeye_Jones & Co. – 11:01 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
NIKOLA JOKIC AND THE DENVER NUGGETS ARE #NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/ayamvmdMx5 – 11:01 PM
NIKOLA JOKIC AND THE DENVER NUGGETS ARE #NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/ayamvmdMx5 – 11:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It’s over. Denver is the NBA champions for the first time. Nikola Jokic surely will be NBA Finals MVP.
And Udonis Haslem, salute, sir. – 11:00 PM
It’s over. Denver is the NBA champions for the first time. Nikola Jokic surely will be NBA Finals MVP.
And Udonis Haslem, salute, sir. – 11:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jokic backing these Heat players down like there is 5 Markieff Morrises out there – 10:55 PM
Jokic backing these Heat players down like there is 5 Markieff Morrises out there – 10:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Need to see that again, but Jokic might have just had the greatest turnover I’ve ever seen – 10:43 PM
Need to see that again, but Jokic might have just had the greatest turnover I’ve ever seen – 10:43 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Jokic has 24 points on 10/13 shooting tonight
He is in the conversation for best scorer in the NBA. He had the second most efficient high volume individual scoring season of the century in 2023, after two seasons of similar volume and efficiency as Steph and KD’s best years pic.twitter.com/kksQo7IhfX – 10:41 PM
Jokic has 24 points on 10/13 shooting tonight
He is in the conversation for best scorer in the NBA. He had the second most efficient high volume individual scoring season of the century in 2023, after two seasons of similar volume and efficiency as Steph and KD’s best years pic.twitter.com/kksQo7IhfX – 10:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler is 2 for 12.
The Nuggets are 9 for 19 from the line.
The Nuggets are 4 for 26 from 3-point range.
So much weirdness.
And Jokic is 10 for 13. Nuggets by 5 with 6:42 left. – 10:38 PM
Jimmy Butler is 2 for 12.
The Nuggets are 9 for 19 from the line.
The Nuggets are 4 for 26 from 3-point range.
So much weirdness.
And Jokic is 10 for 13. Nuggets by 5 with 6:42 left. – 10:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jokic has contested misses on an innumerable amount of Butler and Bam paint looks without even jumping. Mt. Jokic. – 10:36 PM
Jokic has contested misses on an innumerable amount of Butler and Bam paint looks without even jumping. Mt. Jokic. – 10:36 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Man, look at Jokic help on the Butler drive, then close out to Robinson w/ the quickness!
(& then reach & get beat off the dribble) pic.twitter.com/qvwMdPxseF – 10:31 PM
Man, look at Jokic help on the Butler drive, then close out to Robinson w/ the quickness!
(& then reach & get beat off the dribble) pic.twitter.com/qvwMdPxseF – 10:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Looks like Nikola Jokic is going to go the rest of the way in this one. He’s only at 30 min, so this is well within his minutes load – 10:30 PM
Looks like Nikola Jokic is going to go the rest of the way in this one. He’s only at 30 min, so this is well within his minutes load – 10:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Murray just told Jokic to shoot that short jumper instead of passing it to Brown, who got it blocked at the rim. MIA 71, DEN 70 after 3Q. – 10:22 PM
Murray just told Jokic to shoot that short jumper instead of passing it to Brown, who got it blocked at the rim. MIA 71, DEN 70 after 3Q. – 10:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nuggets with 150+ rebounds in a playoff run:
Nikola Jokic
Michael Porter Jr
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/xMpLZrIvTa – 10:16 PM
Nuggets with 150+ rebounds in a playoff run:
Nikola Jokic
Michael Porter Jr
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/xMpLZrIvTa – 10:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jokic dropped such a banger last year after the Nuggets fell to the Warriors in the first round pic.twitter.com/P6yaXX9Cc7 – 10:12 PM
Jokic dropped such a banger last year after the Nuggets fell to the Warriors in the first round pic.twitter.com/P6yaXX9Cc7 – 10:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin has not been afraid of going right at Nikola Jokic this whole series. – 10:12 PM
Caleb Martin has not been afraid of going right at Nikola Jokic this whole series. – 10:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
If Joker doesn’t touch the ball in a halfcourt set, it’s a bad possession. – 10:11 PM
If Joker doesn’t touch the ball in a halfcourt set, it’s a bad possession. – 10:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ball Arena erupts on Murray’s corner pocket.
A 16-9 run to start the third quarter. Joker’s already got eight in the quarter alone.
Tie game. – 10:05 PM
Ball Arena erupts on Murray’s corner pocket.
A 16-9 run to start the third quarter. Joker’s already got eight in the quarter alone.
Tie game. – 10:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
You can’t double-team Joker and you can’t guard him one-on-one… but besides that – he’s easy to defend – 10:02 PM
You can’t double-team Joker and you can’t guard him one-on-one… but besides that – he’s easy to defend – 10:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Heat definitely like that Bruce Brown attempted three more shots than Jokic in first half. Brown is 2 for 9. #Nuggets #NBAFinals – 9:50 PM
#Heat definitely like that Bruce Brown attempted three more shots than Jokic in first half. Brown is 2 for 9. #Nuggets #NBAFinals – 9:50 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Heat 51, Nuggets 44
Half was about Denver not showing up. Fouling, turnovers and missed 3’s. Lucky to be in this one still.
MPJ and Jokic have a stat line of 9 pts, 8 rebs apiece. KCP has 6 pts.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:43 PM
At the half: Heat 51, Nuggets 44
Half was about Denver not showing up. Fouling, turnovers and missed 3’s. Lucky to be in this one still.
MPJ and Jokic have a stat line of 9 pts, 8 rebs apiece. KCP has 6 pts.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:43 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets missing shots so far. 1/15 from 3.
Need Murray and Jokic to settle everyone down in the 3rd. Jokic played the final 5 minutes like he knew what he wanted to do. Gonna need him to be aggressive for the final 24 minutes. – 9:42 PM
Nuggets missing shots so far. 1/15 from 3.
Need Murray and Jokic to settle everyone down in the 3rd. Jokic played the final 5 minutes like he knew what he wanted to do. Gonna need him to be aggressive for the final 24 minutes. – 9:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Heat 51-44:
-Joker: 9-9-4 in 18 minutes, 4/6 FG, has yet to miss inside arc
-Murray: 4 points on 2/7 FG, 0/4 3P
-MPJ: 9-8-2 but still hasn’t hit a three
AG only played 7 minutes due to foul trouble.
Denver needs a reset. pic.twitter.com/7Y6P3lNxLn – 9:42 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Heat 51-44:
-Joker: 9-9-4 in 18 minutes, 4/6 FG, has yet to miss inside arc
-Murray: 4 points on 2/7 FG, 0/4 3P
-MPJ: 9-8-2 but still hasn’t hit a three
AG only played 7 minutes due to foul trouble.
Denver needs a reset. pic.twitter.com/7Y6P3lNxLn – 9:42 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
As good as Bam was in the first half, Jimmy was just as bad. Heat are in this thing because of Jimmy’s teammates, Jokic’s foul trouble and the Nuggets missing 14 of their 15 3s.
That said, make some shots and get Jimmy going in the 2H, and the series comes back to Miami. – 9:42 PM
As good as Bam was in the first half, Jimmy was just as bad. Heat are in this thing because of Jimmy’s teammates, Jokic’s foul trouble and the Nuggets missing 14 of their 15 3s.
That said, make some shots and get Jimmy going in the 2H, and the series comes back to Miami. – 9:42 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
What a slog of a game so far. Heat up 51-44. MPJ and Jokic with 9, Bam with 18. Nuggets can’t hit a three. Good looks, bad looks. Some rushed but they just have to settle down – 9:40 PM
What a slog of a game so far. Heat up 51-44. MPJ and Jokic with 9, Bam with 18. Nuggets can’t hit a three. Good looks, bad looks. Some rushed but they just have to settle down – 9:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker’s 3/4 court heave would’ve been just Denver’s second made 3-pointer of the night. They enter half shooting just 1 of 15.
Heat up 51-44. #Nuggets need to settle down, protect the ball and re-group. Foul trouble didn’t help. – 9:40 PM
Joker’s 3/4 court heave would’ve been just Denver’s second made 3-pointer of the night. They enter half shooting just 1 of 15.
Heat up 51-44. #Nuggets need to settle down, protect the ball and re-group. Foul trouble didn’t help. – 9:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Center battle at half:
Bam — Jokic —
18 PTS 9 PTS
9 REB 9 REB
8-13 FG 4-6 FG pic.twitter.com/oAP3e3Qts3 – 9:40 PM
Center battle at half:
Bam — Jokic —
18 PTS 9 PTS
9 REB 9 REB
8-13 FG 4-6 FG pic.twitter.com/oAP3e3Qts3 – 9:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Really smart adjustment by the Heat to load up more on Jokic with the way the game is flowing. Nuggets can’t make ’em pay from 3 yet. I believe Miami went with a different zone there too. – 9:37 PM
Really smart adjustment by the Heat to load up more on Jokic with the way the game is flowing. Nuggets can’t make ’em pay from 3 yet. I believe Miami went with a different zone there too. – 9:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
You have to work everything through Bam
Yeah there’s the obvious reasons
But also make Jokic defend with those fouls
And now he’s cooking – 9:36 PM
You have to work everything through Bam
Yeah there’s the obvious reasons
But also make Jokic defend with those fouls
And now he’s cooking – 9:36 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Denver are shooting 7.7 percent on threes. Have 10 turnovers. And have seen Jokic, Murray and Gordon in early foul trouble. Still within five points. – 9:35 PM
Denver are shooting 7.7 percent on threes. Have 10 turnovers. And have seen Jokic, Murray and Gordon in early foul trouble. Still within five points. – 9:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry is spending these minutes trying to bait Jokic into a third foul, and it’s probably the best use of his time. – 9:29 PM
Kyle Lowry is spending these minutes trying to bait Jokic into a third foul, and it’s probably the best use of his time. – 9:29 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
That’s my Nuggets. Jokic being dominant in the paint, setting up the offense, and then quick hands force the turnover and the easy points.
If Kyle Lowry could stop trying to jerk Jokic’s arms out of socket or flop on fake elbows to the face, that would be great too. – 9:29 PM
That’s my Nuggets. Jokic being dominant in the paint, setting up the offense, and then quick hands force the turnover and the easy points.
If Kyle Lowry could stop trying to jerk Jokic’s arms out of socket or flop on fake elbows to the face, that would be great too. – 9:29 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Kyle Lowry will do anything to get Jokic to pick up his 3rd foul – 9:26 PM
Kyle Lowry will do anything to get Jokic to pick up his 3rd foul – 9:26 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
So I see Denver is gonna need Jokic to start taking control of the offense again. Denver’s offense is too reactive right now, guys are pressing and the whistle and turnovers have stolen Denver’s momentum.
Time for Jokic to reset the tone. – 9:23 PM
So I see Denver is gonna need Jokic to start taking control of the offense again. Denver’s offense is too reactive right now, guys are pressing and the whistle and turnovers have stolen Denver’s momentum.
Time for Jokic to reset the tone. – 9:23 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Foul trouble already becoming an issue for Denver. Aaron Gordon has 3. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each have 2.
Will be something to keep an eye on the rest of this half. – 9:18 PM
Foul trouble already becoming an issue for Denver. Aaron Gordon has 3. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each have 2.
Will be something to keep an eye on the rest of this half. – 9:18 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Unlike previous games, Miamk is doggedly going to the rim. Far less pull ups and floaters
The Heat’s getting a good whistle. Jokic and Murray have 2 fouls. Gordon 3 – 9:18 PM
Unlike previous games, Miamk is doggedly going to the rim. Far less pull ups and floaters
The Heat’s getting a good whistle. Jokic and Murray have 2 fouls. Gordon 3 – 9:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon picks up his third foul with 9:09 left in the second quarter. Crowd is incredulous. Didn’t look like there was much consideration to challenging. Joker and KCP coming back in. Officiating very much impacting this game. – 9:17 PM
Aaron Gordon picks up his third foul with 9:09 left in the second quarter. Crowd is incredulous. Didn’t look like there was much consideration to challenging. Joker and KCP coming back in. Officiating very much impacting this game. – 9:17 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Denver is VERY nervous. Bad ball handling. Questionable shot selection. If Miami is going to zone with Jokic out, they’re going to have to be willing to take mid range shots. They’ve done that in this series but they seem scared to do it tonight – 9:15 PM
Denver is VERY nervous. Bad ball handling. Questionable shot selection. If Miami is going to zone with Jokic out, they’re going to have to be willing to take mid range shots. They’ve done that in this series but they seem scared to do it tonight – 9:15 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Gonna need the Nuggets to make shots and not get punked by Love, please. Also stop turning the ball over.
It’s time for Jokic to come back in. – 9:15 PM
Gonna need the Nuggets to make shots and not get punked by Love, please. Also stop turning the ball over.
It’s time for Jokic to come back in. – 9:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Miami rolling with Kevin Love at the 5 with Bam Adebayo on the bench. They’re going with a zone look since Nikola Jokic is also on the bench. – 9:12 PM
Miami rolling with Kevin Love at the 5 with Bam Adebayo on the bench. They’re going with a zone look since Nikola Jokic is also on the bench. – 9:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Without Jokic in the game, the Heat are sitting comfortably in their zone defense……Good sub, getting Gordon in…he can make decisions from the middle of the zone – 9:11 PM
Without Jokic in the game, the Heat are sitting comfortably in their zone defense……Good sub, getting Gordon in…he can make decisions from the middle of the zone – 9:11 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
24-22 Heat lead after 1. Jokic in foul trouble, Herro hasn’t seen the floor yet. Spoelstra said he would go through regular rotations first go-round, so not surprising yet – 9:07 PM
24-22 Heat lead after 1. Jokic in foul trouble, Herro hasn’t seen the floor yet. Spoelstra said he would go through regular rotations first go-round, so not surprising yet – 9:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Big, big minutes from MPJ, who ends the first quarter with team-highs of 7 points and 7 rebounds.
Huge boost as Joker/AG went to the bench. And DJ! Those were productive defensive minutes. – 9:07 PM
Big, big minutes from MPJ, who ends the first quarter with team-highs of 7 points and 7 rebounds.
Huge boost as Joker/AG went to the bench. And DJ! Those were productive defensive minutes. – 9:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
DeAndre Jordan in to defend Bam Adebayo. Jokic on the bench with two fouls. – 9:04 PM
DeAndre Jordan in to defend Bam Adebayo. Jokic on the bench with two fouls. – 9:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Nuggets have lost both Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic to first quarter foul trouble….the Heat are on a 13-2 run and the Nuggets trail 21-18 – 9:02 PM
The Nuggets have lost both Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic to first quarter foul trouble….the Heat are on a 13-2 run and the Nuggets trail 21-18 – 9:02 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Aaron Gordon and Jokic being in foul trouble means nobody can guard Bam – 9:02 PM
Aaron Gordon and Jokic being in foul trouble means nobody can guard Bam – 9:02 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic trying to take the charge was a TERRIBLE idea. it’s okay time-wise with him coming out anyway, but that is rough and could really hurt later. – 9:01 PM
Jokic trying to take the charge was a TERRIBLE idea. it’s okay time-wise with him coming out anyway, but that is rough and could really hurt later. – 9:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jokic gets his 2nd
Now Bam can create with the face-up on Jeff Green
And the Heat have the lead – 9:01 PM
Jokic gets his 2nd
Now Bam can create with the face-up on Jeff Green
And the Heat have the lead – 9:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Nuggets absorbed Nikola Jokic’s foul trouble in Game 4. Can they do it again in Game 5? – 9:01 PM
The Nuggets absorbed Nikola Jokic’s foul trouble in Game 4. Can they do it again in Game 5? – 9:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker picks up his second foul on a block vs. Lowry. He heads to the bench, and MPJ’s coming back in. Both he and AG with two fouls each. – 9:00 PM
Joker picks up his second foul on a block vs. Lowry. He heads to the bench, and MPJ’s coming back in. Both he and AG with two fouls each. – 9:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jokic called for his second foul with 2:51 left in the first quarter. – 9:00 PM
Nikola Jokic called for his second foul with 2:51 left in the first quarter. – 9:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic and DJ just saw the play coming from Miami. Pistol action coming. Both called it out before Porter was done with his second FT.
DJ’s known for knowing every team’s set. – 8:57 PM
Nikola Jokic and DJ just saw the play coming from Miami. Pistol action coming. Both called it out before Porter was done with his second FT.
DJ’s known for knowing every team’s set. – 8:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
This place is juiced up. Rally towels, buzz, Joker look-a-likes. Fans are ready for a closeout. – 8:28 PM
This place is juiced up. Rally towels, buzz, Joker look-a-likes. Fans are ready for a closeout. – 8:28 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
What’s the over/under on the level of excitement that Jokic will show if the Nuggets win the championship? – 8:28 PM
What’s the over/under on the level of excitement that Jokic will show if the Nuggets win the championship? – 8:28 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Unmarketable, indifferent for stats, and winner
Why a championship ring for Jokic will be a win for pure basketball
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 8:19 PM
Unmarketable, indifferent for stats, and winner
Why a championship ring for Jokic will be a win for pure basketball
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 8:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 5 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:11 PM
Nuggets Game 5 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
#HoopStreams is BACK‼️
@CassidyHubbarth, @itsthebaldgirl and @LegsESPN talk Game 5 and Mike Breen’s 100th #NBAFinals game. Later, WNBA MVP @_ajawilson22 joins the show to talk about Nikola Jokic and the Aces’ performance this season. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:05 PM
#HoopStreams is BACK‼️
@CassidyHubbarth, @itsthebaldgirl and @LegsESPN talk Game 5 and Mike Breen’s 100th #NBAFinals game. Later, WNBA MVP @_ajawilson22 joins the show to talk about Nikola Jokic and the Aces’ performance this season. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.
The Nuggets again opening with Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray.
Oladipo the only inactive Heat player. – 8:01 PM
The Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.
The Nuggets again opening with Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray.
Oladipo the only inactive Heat player. – 8:01 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Jokic going with the John Wick attire to close things out tonight. pic.twitter.com/9wWEoOAwd1 – 7:51 PM
Jokic going with the John Wick attire to close things out tonight. pic.twitter.com/9wWEoOAwd1 – 7:51 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Thoughts on the NBA, including Fred VanVleet’s free agency, and the Nikola Jokic MVP debate
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/12/kar… – 6:43 PM
New on BSJ: Thoughts on the NBA, including Fred VanVleet’s free agency, and the Nikola Jokic MVP debate
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/12/kar… – 6:43 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
If Jokic wins Finals MVP, I think he’s 17th all-time.
My top 20:
1. MJ
2. LeBron
3. Kareem
4. Russell
5. Wilt
6. Magic
7. Bird
8. Duncan
9. Shaq
10. Kobe
11. Curry
12. KD
13. Hakeem
14. Dr. J
15. Moses
16. Giannis
17. Jokic
18. Garnett
19. Dirk
20. Big O – 2:33 PM
If Jokic wins Finals MVP, I think he’s 17th all-time.
My top 20:
1. MJ
2. LeBron
3. Kareem
4. Russell
5. Wilt
6. Magic
7. Bird
8. Duncan
9. Shaq
10. Kobe
11. Curry
12. KD
13. Hakeem
14. Dr. J
15. Moses
16. Giannis
17. Jokic
18. Garnett
19. Dirk
20. Big O – 2:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“When we are collectively really good, then I’m really good too. But when we are collectively not good, I’m not really good.” —Nikola Jokic
@MichaelVPina on Jokic’s underrated and misunderstood defense: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 2:21 PM
“When we are collectively really good, then I’m really good too. But when we are collectively not good, I’m not really good.” —Nikola Jokic
@MichaelVPina on Jokic’s underrated and misunderstood defense: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 2:21 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I understand it. You can’t really pay a center $30m if it’s not Jokic/Bam/Embiid – 2:04 PM
I understand it. You can’t really pay a center $30m if it’s not Jokic/Bam/Embiid – 2:04 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ex-Nuggets great Dan Issel says Nikola Jokic is already “the best player in franchise history.” “People say, ‘How do you stop him?’ ” Issel told @andscape. “I said, ‘Darned if I know.’ He’s got to be the most unselfish superstar in the league.” bit.ly/3qzfuRz #NBAFinals – 1:54 PM
Ex-Nuggets great Dan Issel says Nikola Jokic is already “the best player in franchise history.” “People say, ‘How do you stop him?’ ” Issel told @andscape. “I said, ‘Darned if I know.’ He’s got to be the most unselfish superstar in the league.” bit.ly/3qzfuRz #NBAFinals – 1:54 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
With Denver and Jokic being on the verge of winning the #NBAFinals the ring will be a triumph not just for the “Joker” but also for the purity of the game of basketball
✍️@arbarkas
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 1:11 PM
With Denver and Jokic being on the verge of winning the #NBAFinals the ring will be a triumph not just for the “Joker” but also for the purity of the game of basketball
✍️@arbarkas
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 1:11 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Nikola Jokic: “We know they are going to come and play desperate — but we are going to play desperate too… we are going into the game with the mindset of must-win.” pic.twitter.com/sHcTLJ720K – 12:41 PM
Nikola Jokic: “We know they are going to come and play desperate — but we are going to play desperate too… we are going into the game with the mindset of must-win.” pic.twitter.com/sHcTLJ720K – 12:41 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Nikola Jokic doesn’t have social media… his endorsement earnings pale in comparison to his fellow former MVPs
But on the court he’s the best basketball player in the world right now
Jokic by the numbers: sportico.com/leagues/basket… pic.twitter.com/63aF03am4C – 12:38 PM
Nikola Jokic doesn’t have social media… his endorsement earnings pale in comparison to his fellow former MVPs
But on the court he’s the best basketball player in the world right now
Jokic by the numbers: sportico.com/leagues/basket… pic.twitter.com/63aF03am4C – 12:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 30+ PPG on 55+ FG% in a Finals series:
Jokic
LeBron
MJ
Shaq
KD
Giannis
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/cD1vNYaTpu – 11:57 AM
Players with 30+ PPG on 55+ FG% in a Finals series:
Jokic
LeBron
MJ
Shaq
KD
Giannis
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/cD1vNYaTpu – 11:57 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Nikola Jokic is rightfully praised for his passing, but his real superpower is his shot-making from the short mid-range
Since entering the NBA, Jokic has hit 58.1% of shots from 5-9 feet… The next highest percentage is Kevin Durant at 53.3%… NBA average is 41.0%
🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZkEf5j2jnA – 11:41 AM
Nikola Jokic is rightfully praised for his passing, but his real superpower is his shot-making from the short mid-range
Since entering the NBA, Jokic has hit 58.1% of shots from 5-9 feet… The next highest percentage is Kevin Durant at 53.3%… NBA average is 41.0%
🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZkEf5j2jnA – 11:41 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
“There’s stories where we were practicing, and we’d have to stop because it was too hot. Or there’s poop on the floor that we had to clean.”
On Nikola Jokic’s journey from Serbia to NBA superstar.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/he… – 11:26 AM
“There’s stories where we were practicing, and we’d have to stop because it was too hot. Or there’s poop on the floor that we had to clean.”
On Nikola Jokic’s journey from Serbia to NBA superstar.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/he… – 11:26 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat’s Herro out again. And the sharp contrast in Heat offensive numbers in 11-3 playoff start compared to 2-6 since. PLUS Zeller vs. Jokic metrics; the Highsmith question and 10 Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:42 AM
From PM: Heat’s Herro out again. And the sharp contrast in Heat offensive numbers in 11-3 playoff start compared to 2-6 since. PLUS Zeller vs. Jokic metrics; the Highsmith question and 10 Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:42 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Mike Miller says he knew what Nikola Jokic could become. He also couldn’t get past the hard “J” in his name.
How Miller was responsible for Nuggets fans’ greatest gift: Nicknaming “Joker.”
denverpost.com/2023/06/10/nug… – 9:42 AM
Mike Miller says he knew what Nikola Jokic could become. He also couldn’t get past the hard “J” in his name.
How Miller was responsible for Nuggets fans’ greatest gift: Nicknaming “Joker.”
denverpost.com/2023/06/10/nug… – 9:42 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jamal Murray belives there’s more to come from Nikola Jokic: “He can be pure dominance” #NBAFinals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 7:21 AM
Jamal Murray belives there’s more to come from Nikola Jokic: “He can be pure dominance” #NBAFinals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 7:21 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Nikola Jokic is putting on an absolute show in the playoffs, but does his run top the ones Michael Jordan made with the Chicago Bulls? bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/12/chi… – 7:03 AM
Nikola Jokic is putting on an absolute show in the playoffs, but does his run top the ones Michael Jordan made with the Chicago Bulls? bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/12/chi… – 7:03 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Phillies on a roll
Finding new ways to get to games
Want Jokic to win it all?
Salt & Vinegar
⬇️ go.audacy.com/a3dqJ1chzAb – 6:16 AM
Phillies on a roll
Finding new ways to get to games
Want Jokic to win it all?
Salt & Vinegar
⬇️ go.audacy.com/a3dqJ1chzAb – 6:16 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—We figured out new ways to talk about the Nuggets and Jokic, I swear
—Re-doing last 2 Finals w/ a healthy Murray
—An “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s on another team in August” draft
—Had to recap Nephew Kyle’s wedding
open.spotify.com/episode/2OSwNl… – 12:02 AM
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—We figured out new ways to talk about the Nuggets and Jokic, I swear
—Re-doing last 2 Finals w/ a healthy Murray
—An “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s on another team in August” draft
—Had to recap Nephew Kyle’s wedding
open.spotify.com/episode/2OSwNl… – 12:02 AM
More on this storyline
The French star of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert was sitting courtside as Victor Wembanyama fueled Metropolitans 92 to the win, 81-69, against Cholet in Game 3 of the best-of-three series Thursday. -via EuroHoops.net / May 25, 2023
Clutch Points: 7’1″ Rudy Gobert standing next to his fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, who stands at 7’5″ 😲 (via @Metropolitans92) pic.twitter.com/GBDsQtzW5s -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 21, 2023
Vinny Benedetto: “It’s good,” Nikola Jokic says, summing up the emotions of winning the title like only he could. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / June 13, 2023
Vinny Benedetto: Nikola Jokic just ended Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s press conference with a beer shower. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / June 13, 2023
Michael Singer: MPJ: I’m glad coach took me out and put in Bruce. That selflessness stems from Nikola. -via Twitter @msinger / June 13, 2023