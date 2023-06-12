Suns receiving calls about deals involving Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns have received trade interest on Chris Paul since it was reported that he would be waived by the team if he remained on the roster at the end of his month when his $30.8 million becomes guaranteed. “It spurred on a flurry of trade talk and trade calls to Phoenix centered around Chris Paul,” said Adrian Wojnarowski ahead of Game 4 of The Finals on Friday.
Source: RealGM
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Popper: Chris Paul not the right fix for Knicks
If Phoenix releases him before June 28 deadline, the Knicks should look for star power elsewhere. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:00 PM
Popper: Chris Paul not the right fix for Knicks
If Phoenix releases him before June 28 deadline, the Knicks should look for star power elsewhere. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube! We react to reports that the Lakers could be exploring a sign-and-trade sending D’Angelo Russell to PHX for Chris Paul. Does this make sense? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/f0Iw9Kiudko?t=9 – 5:30 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube! We react to reports that the Lakers could be exploring a sign-and-trade sending D’Angelo Russell to PHX for Chris Paul. Does this make sense? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/f0Iw9Kiudko?t=9 – 5:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Stretch and waive Chris Paul? Keep CP3? Trade Deandre Ayton? Keep DA?
With all the potential outcomes for the Suns’ offseason, I went through 5 different full scenarios.
Fake signings and trades galore.
Here is Part 1, focusing more on free agency: arizonasports.com/story/3525581/… – 2:57 PM
Stretch and waive Chris Paul? Keep CP3? Trade Deandre Ayton? Keep DA?
With all the potential outcomes for the Suns’ offseason, I went through 5 different full scenarios.
Fake signings and trades galore.
Here is Part 1, focusing more on free agency: arizonasports.com/story/3525581/… – 2:57 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers are reportedly considering sign-and-trading D’Angelo Russell to the Suns for Chris Paul. Is this a good idea? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 1:25 PM
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers are reportedly considering sign-and-trading D’Angelo Russell to the Suns for Chris Paul. Is this a good idea? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 1:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic with @DannyLeroux
The LA Clippers have a new point guard every year. Russell Westbrook made his case to stay, but Westbrook is hoping to make more than what the Clippers can offer him.
Now Chris Paul could be free. Danny and I discuss💳
theathletic.com/4602394/2023/0… – 12:25 PM
🆕 @TheAthletic with @DannyLeroux
The LA Clippers have a new point guard every year. Russell Westbrook made his case to stay, but Westbrook is hoping to make more than what the Clippers can offer him.
Now Chris Paul could be free. Danny and I discuss💳
theathletic.com/4602394/2023/0… – 12:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Chris Paul, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and all the latest transactional talk in this Daily Dime: marcstein.substack.com/p/chris-paul-j… – 10:38 AM
Chris Paul, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and all the latest transactional talk in this Daily Dime: marcstein.substack.com/p/chris-paul-j… – 10:38 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN mentioned the Golden State Warriors as a potential destination for veteran point guard Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/08/rep… – 7:00 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN mentioned the Golden State Warriors as a potential destination for veteran point guard Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/08/rep… – 7:00 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Interesting clip I missed about Chris Paul being traded to OKC, interaction with the team, just how it all went down.
“I’m might not still be playing if not for that year [In OKC] because I found that joy back.” pic.twitter.com/cKPeQBP7El – 12:57 AM
Interesting clip I missed about Chris Paul being traded to OKC, interaction with the team, just how it all went down.
“I’m might not still be playing if not for that year [In OKC] because I found that joy back.” pic.twitter.com/cKPeQBP7El – 12:57 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN mentioned the Golden State Warriors as a potential destination for veteran point guard Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/08/rep… – 4:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN mentioned the Golden State Warriors as a potential destination for veteran point guard Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/08/rep… – 4:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
People have asked me for my ideal Lakers offseason. Here’s an unlikely outline I like.
– Chris Paul for the Non-Tax MLE.
– Malik Beasley, No. 17+two future 2nds for Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond.
– Mo Bamba+2029 first (top-8 protected/top-4 in 2030) for Royce O’Neale. (1/2) – 10:54 AM
People have asked me for my ideal Lakers offseason. Here’s an unlikely outline I like.
– Chris Paul for the Non-Tax MLE.
– Malik Beasley, No. 17+two future 2nds for Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond.
– Mo Bamba+2029 first (top-8 protected/top-4 in 2030) for Royce O’Neale. (1/2) – 10:54 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons mailbag: Cade Cunningham health update (he’s doing “very well”), Chris Paul, Draymond Green, best fits at No. 5 and more
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 8:52 AM
Pistons mailbag: Cade Cunningham health update (he’s doing “very well”), Chris Paul, Draymond Green, best fits at No. 5 and more
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 8:52 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
My guy @Casey_Viera is bringing me onto the 10:30 show on KENS 5 tonight to talk a bit about the roster around Victor Wembanyama (and Chris Paul hypotheticals)
Very excited 🙂 – 10:55 PM
My guy @Casey_Viera is bringing me onto the 10:30 show on KENS 5 tonight to talk a bit about the roster around Victor Wembanyama (and Chris Paul hypotheticals)
Very excited 🙂 – 10:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? with @DannyLeroux
Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/R4FV1lISsw – 1:47 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? with @DannyLeroux
Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/R4FV1lISsw – 1:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? with @DannyLeroux
Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/D7pj2lRu6R – 11:47 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? with @DannyLeroux
Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/D7pj2lRu6R – 11:47 AM
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
“We did not waive Chris”
Suns HC Frank Vogel speaks with @SIChrisMannix about the latest on Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/Qnl0CtDDWU – 10:08 AM
“We did not waive Chris”
Suns HC Frank Vogel speaks with @SIChrisMannix about the latest on Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/Qnl0CtDDWU – 10:08 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? with @DannyLeroux
Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/QDz1WtFfbF – 9:26 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? with @DannyLeroux
Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/QDz1WtFfbF – 9:26 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/jSZVT2AjSb – 1:49 AM
New Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux: Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; Chris Paul to be Waived? Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/jSZVT2AjSb – 1:49 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul rumors: Warriors, Lakers, Knicks among teams to watch if 12-time All-Star hits the open market
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 1:08 AM
Chris Paul rumors: Warriors, Lakers, Knicks among teams to watch if 12-time All-Star hits the open market
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 1:08 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray tonight: “he was a point guard – point God – today.”
Said Murray took what the game gave him and AG was extremely complimentary of his game. – 12:01 AM
Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray tonight: “he was a point guard – point God – today.”
Said Murray took what the game gave him and AG was extremely complimentary of his game. – 12:01 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“He was a point god today,” Gordon says of Murray’s 12-assist, zero-turnover performance.
“He didn’t force it.” – 12:00 AM
“He was a point god today,” Gordon says of Murray’s 12-assist, zero-turnover performance.
“He didn’t force it.” – 12:00 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray: “He was a point guard — a point God today.” – 12:00 AM
Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray: “He was a point guard — a point God today.” – 12:00 AM
More on this storyline
Wojnarowski also reports that the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors could pursue Paul if he becomes a free agent. -via RealGM / June 12, 2023
Clutch Points: “We did not waive Chris [Paul]… He’s just one of the great winners our game has ever seen… I’m really hopeful to have an opportunity to work with him.” New Suns head coach Frank Vogel weighs in on CP3’s future in Phoenix 🗣️ (via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/Cm79DOrYNq -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 10, 2023
Phoenix has received a “flurry” of trade calls regarding Chris Paul after the rest of the NBA discovered that the Suns wouldn’t be waiving the future Hall of Famer, at least not yet, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on NBA Countdown (YouTube link). “There are teams that would like to see if they could stack up enough contracts to take on (Paul’s cap hit) for this season and keep him, perhaps even flip him at the trade deadline. “There are other teams who would trade for him and treat it like salary-cap savings,” Wojnarowski said. “They would not guarantee his contract before that June 28 deadline, and then he would become a free agent.” -via Hoops Rumors / June 9, 2023