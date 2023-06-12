Tyler Herro expected to attempt a return for Game 5

Adrian Wojnarowski: Miami’s Tyler Herro — who was upgraded to questionable — is expected to suit up for Game 5 and attempt a return tonight, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Heat listing Tyler Herro as questionable for Game 5. Herro has not played since April 16th, when he broke his hand in the first half of Miami’s Game 1 win over Milwaukee. – 12:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Miami’s Tyler Herro — who was upgraded to questionable — is expected to suit up for Game 5 and attempt a return tonight, sources tell ESPN. – 12:36 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
With the Miami Heat facing elimination in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable, per the team. – 12:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyle Herro has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals. – 12:34 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable and could play tonight in Game 5, per @ShamsCharania.
pic.twitter.com/IsfRcpqzuu – 12:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat just announced that they are listing Tyler Herro (hand) — out since the first round — as questionable to play in tonight’s #NBAFinals Game 5 in Denver.
The Heat just announced that they are listing Tyler Herro (hand) — out since the first round — as questionable to play in tonight’s #NBAFinals Game 5 in Denver.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Heat’s Tyler Herro could make his return tonight vs. Nuggets in Game 5. He has been upgraded to questionable. – 12:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game. – 12:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat’s Herro out again. And the sharp contrast in Heat offensive numbers in 11-3 playoff start compared to 2-6 since. PLUS Zeller vs. Jokic metrics; the Highsmith question and 10 Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:42 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat rules out Herro for Game 5, eight weeks after unfortunate injury in Milwaukee: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra offers injury updates on Herro and . . . Burnie; Love back with Heat after birth of daughter. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/11/spo… Also: Butler says no backing down now. – 4:58 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh 10-pack of Heat notes from the past hour, including Herro update; the big disparity in offensive numbers from Heat’s 11-3 start in playoffs compared with 2-6 since; Denver on what they’re doing to Miami; Love baby; Zeller; Highsmith; more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:05 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Tyler Herro getting shots up at practice today: pic.twitter.com/7TePf0KzhV – 3:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
No change in Herro status. Another workout today as time slips away – 3:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
There is no new update on Tyler Herro, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra announces. Herro will go through another workout today. – 3:19 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra says Herro’s status still hasn’t changed. Herro is scheduled to get another workout in today. – 3:19 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Erik Spoelstra said there “is no new update” on the status of Tyler Herro. – 3:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro is not listed among the nine Heat players to speak at media stations today at practice in Denver, an indication that the Heat have not, at least at the moment, changed his status from being out. – 2:06 PM
