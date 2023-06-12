Tyler Herro listed as questionable for Game 5

Tim Reynolds: Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5 tonight.
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5 tonight. – 12:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat’s Herro out again. And the sharp contrast in Heat offensive numbers in 11-3 playoff start compared to 2-6 since. PLUS Zeller vs. Jokic metrics; the Highsmith question and 10 Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:42 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat rules out Herro for Game 5, eight weeks after unfortunate injury in Milwaukee: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra offers injury updates on Herro and . . . Burnie; Love back with Heat after birth of daughter. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/11/spo… Also: Butler says no backing down now. – 4:58 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh 10-pack of Heat notes from the past hour, including Herro update; the big disparity in offensive numbers from Heat’s 11-3 start in playoffs compared with 2-6 since; Denver on what they’re doing to Miami; Love baby; Zeller; Highsmith; more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
No change in Herro status. Another workout today as time slips away – 3:19 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra says Herro’s status still hasn’t changed. Herro is scheduled to get another workout in today. – 3:19 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Erik Spoelstra said there “is no new update” on the status of Tyler Herro. – 3:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro is not listed among the nine Heat players to speak at media stations today at practice in Denver, an indication that the Heat have not, at least at the moment, changed his status from being out. – 2:06 PM
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro (hand) again formally listed as out for Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Victor Oladipo (knee) also out. Only other listings are available status of Gabe Vincent (ankle), Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Cody Zeller (nasal fracture). -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / June 11, 2023
Tim Reynolds: There is no new update on Tyler Herro, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra announces. Herro will go through another workout today. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / June 11, 2023
Malika Andrews: Tyler Herro getting shots up at practice today: pic.twitter.com/7TePf0KzhV -via Twitter @malika_andrews / June 11, 2023