Tyler Herro will be available for Game 5

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Heat might not need Tyler Herro if it keeps playing like this. – 9:21 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
24-22 Heat lead after 1. Jokic in foul trouble, Herro hasn’t seen the floor yet. Spoelstra said he would go through regular rotations first go-round, so not surprising yet – 9:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So, is Tyler Herro a decoy? Nothing about Miami’s sub pattern suggests he’s in the rotation…. – 9:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This team just can’t score right now
Hey Tyler Herro, just go get some shots up…. – 8:52 PM
This team just can’t score right now
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Tyler Herro can play tonight in Game 5. Will he? @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4603700/2023/0… – 7:55 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Tyler Herro is expected to return for Game 5.
@UKCoachCalipari told @Jumpshot8 & @DarthAmin what to expect from his former player on NBA Today. pic.twitter.com/1uy0LG4HjG – 7:45 PM
Tyler Herro is expected to return for Game 5.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Tyler Herro injury update: Heat guard active for NBA Finals Game 5
cbssports.com/nba/news/tyler… – 7:35 PM
Tyler Herro injury update: Heat guard active for NBA Finals Game 5
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
(Updates with quotes) Heat’s Tyler Herro back in uniform, available for Game 5 of Finals vs. Nuggets. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/hea… – 7:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat guard Tyler Herro available for Game 5 of Finals vs. Nuggets after missing two months. But will he play? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:21 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice @CoachSpo que comenzará con su cuadro titular y rotación acostumbradas. Tyler Herro jugará si las circunstancias lo favorecen. “Es mucho esperar que esté en condiciones óptimas de juego”. La presencia de @VicOladipo “nos completa” como equipo. pic.twitter.com/N9UrYMJyFp – 7:19 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The bucket hat will be staying behind tonight 🫡
Tyler Herro is available to play for the first time since the Heat’s playoff opener vs. the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/eVTD99X88p – 7:12 PM
The bucket hat will be staying behind tonight 🫡
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro will be available for tonight’s Game 5. – 7:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro will be available tonight. Spoelstra says he’ll have to read the game to see what kind of role Herro can play tonight. – 7:10 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Spoelstra said it’s not realistic to think that Tyler Herro will step into the role that he’s accustomed to but the team is happy to feel whole with everyone available. pic.twitter.com/NowcXbrbXA – 7:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro will be available tonight. Erik Spoelstra: “It’s all hands on deck.”
Spoelstra did not say whether Herro will play, noting that the Heat will start with its normal rotation.
Spoelstra: “We have no idea how this game is going to play out.” – 7:10 PM
Tyler Herro will be available tonight. Erik Spoelstra: “It’s all hands on deck.”
Spoelstra did not say whether Herro will play, noting that the Heat will start with its normal rotation.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Spoelstra on Tyler Herro possibly returning tonight:
Said all hands on deck. Said that he’s going with his usual rotation but he is available to play. pic.twitter.com/Oleq2h0com – 7:09 PM
Spoelstra on Tyler Herro possibly returning tonight:
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro has done everything he’s needed to do. He will be available. Spoelstra doesn’t commit to a rotation change but says it’s all hands on deck to get this series back to Miami. – 7:09 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Tyler Herro will play tonight, Erik Spoelstra confirms. “All hands on deck” he said – 7:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Erik Spoelstra’s reaction to Tyler Herro being upgraded to questionable.
Says Herro may not play but he’s excited to have “all hands on deck.” pic.twitter.com/FsFevKEFox – 7:09 PM
Erik Spoelstra’s reaction to Tyler Herro being upgraded to questionable.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is available for tonight’s game but did not say if he will play. “We have no idea how this game is going to play out.” – 7:08 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
No wrap on the hand of Tyler Herro during warmups ahead of Game 5. pic.twitter.com/CJSoqiEYP5 – 6:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets coach Michael Malone, on a possible Tyler Herro return, “To be honest, it doesn’t change anything. If they throw him out there, they throw him out there.” – 6:45 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“If they throw him out there, they throw him out there,” Michael Malone says of the possibility Tyler Herro plays tonight. Says the preparation won’t change and stresses the importance of the effort not changing, either. – 6:45 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone on Tyler Herro possibly returning tonight:
“To be honest, doesn’t change anything. Our approach will be the same.” pic.twitter.com/SUTa1rYAKj – 6:45 PM
Michael Malone on Tyler Herro possibly returning tonight:
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on the possibility of Tyler Herro playing tonight: “It doesn’t change anything for us. If they throw him out there, they throw him out there.” – 6:45 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Tyler Herro walking in wearing a Bass Pro Shops jacket 🎣
Will the Heat be gone fishin’ after tonight? 🤔
(via @NBATV)
pic.twitter.com/vtc3z4KRa3 – 6:36 PM
Tyler Herro walking in wearing a Bass Pro Shops jacket 🎣
Will the Heat be gone fishin’ after tonight? 🤔
(via @NBATV)
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Tyler Herro is in the building and is expected to suit up for Game 5 👀
📺: 8:30 PM ET | ABC pic.twitter.com/cRnQPCXdYE – 6:32 PM
Tyler Herro is in the building and is expected to suit up for Game 5 👀
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –Heat’s Tyler Herro upgraded to questionable for Game 5 of NBA Finals. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/hea… – 5:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat is shooting just 31.8 percent on pull-ups in the Finals.
At his best, Tyler Herro would definitely help in this area against the Nuggets’ drop. But it’s kind of important to remember that Tyler Herro broke his shooting hand less than two months ago. – 2:45 PM
The Heat is shooting just 31.8 percent on pull-ups in the Finals.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
among the infinite dimensions, there’s one where Tyler Herro returns tonight, is the spark Miami needs, and leads the Heat to three straight wins and a championship. – 2:15 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking Tyler Herro and other injuries with @MarkDank right now. Free on YouTube:
youtube.com/watch?v=-vAFFb… – 2:00 PM
Talking Tyler Herro and other injuries with @MarkDank right now. Free on YouTube:
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Though Spo often says it’s not about whether shots are falling, reality is that with Herro positioned to play – and Robinson shooting 44.5 percent on threes in postseason – there could be quick hook for guards who are off with their shot tonight, with Strus needing strong start. – 1:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyler Herro this season:
20.1 PPG
5.4 RPG
4.2 APG
Top 3 in points, assists and 3-pointers per game for the Heat. pic.twitter.com/xK6oeFwKVn – 1:28 PM
Tyler Herro this season:
20.1 PPG
5.4 RPG
4.2 APG
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro’s pull-up shooting (depending on how effective given the state of his hand) would be really helpful when Denver drops. – 1:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As a matter of what feels like needed perspective: Tyler Herro in last season’s playoffs returned from an absence with a groin strain to play in Heat’s Game 7 vs. Celtics. He played seven minutes in that loss and missed his only two shots. And that was after a three-game absence. – 1:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No expectations would be on Tyler Herro
No heavy role
No heavy attention
Just a spark that could get things flowing potentially
Should be interesting – 1:14 PM
No expectations would be on Tyler Herro
No heavy role
No heavy attention
Just a spark that could get things flowing potentially
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Heat guard Herro upgraded to questionable
sportando.basketball/en/heat-guard-… – 1:12 PM
Heat guard Herro upgraded to questionable
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tyler Herro upgraded to ‘questionable,’ expected to play for Heat in Game 5
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/12/tyl… – 1:07 PM
Tyler Herro upgraded to ‘questionable,’ expected to play for Heat in Game 5
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Heat upgrade Tyler Herro to questionable for Game 5 of NBA Finals
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4603700/2023/0… – 1:06 PM
Heat upgrade Tyler Herro to questionable for Game 5 of NBA Finals
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The Tyler Herro update you’ve been waiting for.
Herro has been upgraded to questionable and could return for Game 5 tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:58 PM
NEW: The Tyler Herro update you’ve been waiting for.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Tyler Herro injury update: Heat guard upgraded to questionable for NBA Finals Game 5, reportedly will suit up
cbssports.com/nba/news/tyler… – 12:48 PM
Tyler Herro injury update: Heat guard upgraded to questionable for NBA Finals Game 5, reportedly will suit up
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro upgraded to questionable for Game 5 of Finals. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/hea… – 12:46 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Interesting to see Heat moving Tyler Herro to questionable. Desperate times and all, but awfully tough to return after long layoff to the top level of the NBA Finals. Raptors pondered this with OG Anunoby in 2019. Ultimately he didn’t make his return vs. Warriors. – 12:41 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Heat listing Tyler Herro as questionable for Game 5. Herro has not played since April 16th, when he broke his hand in the first half of Miami’s Game 1 win over Milwaukee. – 12:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Miami’s Tyler Herro — who was upgraded to questionable — is expected to suit up for Game 5 and attempt a return tonight, sources tell ESPN. – 12:36 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
With the Miami Heat facing elimination in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable, per the team. – 12:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyle Herro has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals. – 12:34 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable and could play tonight in Game 5, per @ShamsCharania.
(via @ClutchPointsApp)
pic.twitter.com/IsfRcpqzuu – 12:34 PM
Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable and could play tonight in Game 5, per @ShamsCharania.
(via @ClutchPointsApp)
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat just announced that they are listing Tyler Herro (hand) — out since the first round — as questionable to play in tonight’s #NBAFinals Game 5 in Denver.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:32 PM
The Heat just announced that they are listing Tyler Herro (hand) — out since the first round — as questionable to play in tonight’s #NBAFinals Game 5 in Denver.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Heat’s Tyler Herro could make his return tonight vs. Nuggets in Game 5. He has been upgraded to questionable. – 12:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game. – 12:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5 tonight. – 12:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat’s Herro out again. And the sharp contrast in Heat offensive numbers in 11-3 playoff start compared to 2-6 since. PLUS Zeller vs. Jokic metrics; the Highsmith question and 10 Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:42 AM
