Amen Thompson favorite to go No. 4 to Rockets over Ausar Thompson and Cam Whitmore

Michael Scotto: If the Rockets keep the fourth pick, there are a few candidates to keep an eye on at that spot, including Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, and Cam Whitmore. From what I’ve heard, the Rockets will take a serious look at Amen Thompson with the fourth pick if they keep it. He’s considered one of the top defenders in this class, which Houston would welcome after having the second-worst defensive rating in the league last season (118.6).
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on NBA Draft and free agent targets for the Houston Rockets, including Amen Thompson, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, Austin Reaves, Brook Lopez, Cam Johnson, Dillon Brooks, KJ Martin, and more with @KellyIko on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 10:03 AM
Reporting on NBA Draft and free agent targets for the Houston Rockets, including Amen Thompson, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, Austin Reaves, Brook Lopez, Cam Johnson, Dillon Brooks, KJ Martin, and more with @KellyIko on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 10:03 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
What are your thoughts on Ausar Thompson @utahjazz fans?
kslsports.com/?p=502178 – 8:05 PM
What are your thoughts on Ausar Thompson @utahjazz fans?
kslsports.com/?p=502178 – 8:05 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Something to note about Scoot Henderson
You’ve seen no one arguing for Amen Thompson as the best PG in the draft. Usually you get something like that but nothing. People LOVE Scoot – 4:56 PM
Something to note about Scoot Henderson
You’ve seen no one arguing for Amen Thompson as the best PG in the draft. Usually you get something like that but nothing. People LOVE Scoot – 4:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Ausar Thompson Scouting Report; DEN/OKC Trade; Toronto Hires a Coach with @DannyLeroux
For all our draft scouting reports and complete offseason coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale:
DuncdOn.SupportingCast.fm pic.twitter.com/ngaU7GNmGk – 3:21 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Ausar Thompson Scouting Report; DEN/OKC Trade; Toronto Hires a Coach with @DannyLeroux
For all our draft scouting reports and complete offseason coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale:
DuncdOn.SupportingCast.fm pic.twitter.com/ngaU7GNmGk – 3:21 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Ausar Thompson Scouting Report; DEN/OKC Trade; Toronto Hires a Coach with @DannyLeroux
For all our draft scouting reports and complete offseason coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale:
DuncdOn.SupportingCast.fm pic.twitter.com/emfDiTDCI8 – 12:43 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Ausar Thompson Scouting Report; DEN/OKC Trade; Toronto Hires a Coach with @DannyLeroux
For all our draft scouting reports and complete offseason coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale:
DuncdOn.SupportingCast.fm pic.twitter.com/emfDiTDCI8 – 12:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Ausar Thompson Scouting Report; DEN/OKC Trade; Toronto Hires a Coach with @DannyLeroux
For all our draft scouting reports and complete offseason coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale:
DuncdOn.SupportingCast.fm pic.twitter.com/qpsHM5xm3Q – 9:50 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Ausar Thompson Scouting Report; DEN/OKC Trade; Toronto Hires a Coach with @DannyLeroux
For all our draft scouting reports and complete offseason coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale:
DuncdOn.SupportingCast.fm pic.twitter.com/qpsHM5xm3Q – 9:50 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux: Ausar Thompson Scouting Report; DEN/OKC Trade; Toronto Hires a Coach. Join us and get @johnhollinger & Duncan podcast every week as well duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/NjhMpNFlp4 – 2:22 AM
New Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux: Ausar Thompson Scouting Report; DEN/OKC Trade; Toronto Hires a Coach. Join us and get @johnhollinger & Duncan podcast every week as well duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/NjhMpNFlp4 – 2:22 AM
More on this storyline
Kelly Iko: If Houston stays at four, the best way to operate is taking the best player available. Right now, the name you hear most frequently is Amen Thompson. I’ve heard they believe that the gap between Amen and Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller is actually not as large as people might assume it’s going to be. They think it’s quite minimal because when you look at Amen in a vacuum as a 6-foot-7 athlete who can jump out of the gym as an aggressive defender and a quality playmaker, with the ability to mesh with Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. The shooting concerns are real, but looking at it from a prospect standpoint alone, there’s a reason why you hear his name the most frequently. You still have to consider his brother, Ausar, and Whitmore, because of how talented they are as individual prospects. But I’m comfortable saying they have Amen Thompson in a class above the rest of the guys you’d consider in that next tier of draft prospects. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2023
Amen Thompson recently worked out for the Blazers, who hold the No. 3 pick. Among those on hand to watch was Damian Lillard. “You definitely feel like you have to impress (Lillard),” Thompson said following the workout. “He’s basically a part of the front office.” -via HoopsHype / June 8, 2023
Charlotte plans to host twins Amen and Ausar Thompson of Overtime Elite on Friday, league sources told Yahoo Sports, before welcoming Henderson to its facility Sunday, followed by Brandon Miller next Tuesday. The Hornets typically land among the league’s annual leaders in terms of pre-draft workouts. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 6, 2023
“Everybody says there’s a clear-cut top three,” Thompson said. “I feel like that’s kind of doing the draft a disservice. At the same time, I feel like it’s making a lot of underdogs because nobody feels like there are only three people in this draft class. I certainly don’t feel that way. I’m just trying to prove that it’s not only three. If there’s three, I’m one of them.” -via HoopsHype / June 8, 2023
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard was in attendance today for Scoot’s workout just as he was earlier this week for Amen and Ausar Thompson. -via Twitter @highkin / June 3, 2023