Jimmy Butler: 'My ankle’s fine. We just didn’t win, there’s no excuse'

Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler asked about how much he’s been affected by his ankle after the second round: “Zero. My ankle’s fine. We just didn’t win, there’s no excuse. They beat us.”
Source: Twitter @BradyHawk305

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler asked about how much he’s been affected by his ankle after the second round:
“Zero. My ankle’s fine. We just didn’t win, there’s no excuse. They beat us.” – 11:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Asked how much the sprained ankle he suffered in the second round limited him as the playoffs went on, Jimmy Butler said: “Zero. My ankle is fine.” – 11:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tough way for it to end, but man this really was a special run looking back at it
The Jimmy Butler highs to the role players all stepping up at different times to Bam Adebayo coming up big
They had to go through a gauntlet
Met their match against a very great team – 11:51 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Worse Jimmy Butler 3pt att. The pull up in G7 vs BOS last year or this one vs DEN – 10:59 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Terrible pass and shot by Jimmy Butler on last couple possessions. – 10:59 PM
Frank Mason @FrankMason0
Jimmy butler out there forcing it 🤦🏽‍♂️ – 10:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Jimmy Butler experience was a weird one tonight – 10:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
What a roller coaster from Jimmy Butler tonight, man. – 10:57 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jimmy butler in the final five minutes of game 5 pic.twitter.com/KtqsCrA65G10:53 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler really laying it out there right now
Can you get some stops here – 10:52 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Referees really trying to get this back to Miami on another fake foul on Jimmy Butler. Even after a review. – 10:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jimmy Butler’s leg kick might help the Heat survive this one. – 10:49 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jimmy Butler: *kicks AG in the nuts on a jumpshot*
Ref who is RIGHT THERE: “Foul on AG”
Glad for replay, but let’s hope they figure that one out. Can’t be that tough. – 10:48 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Can’t believe Aaron Gordon committed a foul by allowing Jimmy Butler to kick him in the nuts. – 10:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
it’s not a real game until jimmy butler kicks someone in the balls to draw a foul – 10:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jimmy Butler draws a foul on a three-pointer fading out of bounds.
Michael Malone is challenging. – 10:46 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Hey, Jimmy Butler is here – 10:45 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That corner 3 was Jimmy Butler’s first field goal of the second half. – 10:45 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Just a nightmare game for Jimmy Butler. – 10:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Miami doesn’t have a player to run offense through in the 4th quarter of a finals game.
Jimmy Butler nowhere to be found. The Heat are the most bizarre playoff run in recent memory. – 10:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With whatever shape Jimmy Butler is in right now, the Heat need a point guard badly and also to remember that they can do dribble handoff things. – 10:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler is 2 for 12.
The Nuggets are 9 for 19 from the line.
The Nuggets are 4 for 26 from 3-point range.
So much weirdness.
And Jokic is 10 for 13. Nuggets by 5 with 6:42 left. – 10:38 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jimmy Butler is really going out like this right now. Title on the line and he’s 2/12. That’s unacceptable. – 10:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Man, Jimmy Butler really disappeared. – 10:36 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jimmy Butler at 8 points on 2/10 entering the 4th quarter. Big moment for him coming up. – 10:25 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Still time for Jimmy Butler to be a hero. – 10:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jimmy Butler looks like he has nothing left. Not sure you could see more of a 180 from his level of play earlier in the playoffs.
Have to think heavy minutes load + lingering ankle injury is getting to him.
All his shots are coming up short. – 10:15 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Jimmy Butler is turning into Jimmy Harden right before our eyes – 10:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is just 2 of 10 from the field and the Heat leads by four. Weird game. – 10:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent are a combined 4-of-18 from the field tonight. Don’t know how Miami can win this game if those guys don’t make shots. – 10:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jimmy Butler has been awful tonight – 9:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler trying to get the Jamal Murray switch ever time. – 9:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jimmy Butler’s getting some gifts in this first half. – 9:15 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
That was an IMPRESSIVE fist quarter by Bam and The Heat… but Jimmy Butler play on both ends is starting to get ridiculous! God Bless America – 9:10 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
lot of guys on the heat are unusual for a finals team
not the undrafted thing. lots of players with two first names.
gabe vincent.
caleb martin.
kevin love.
jimmy butler.
duncan robinson.
max strus. (that one might be a stretch, but i could see naming a kid strus.) – 8:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler’s free throw shooting has been quietly shaky the last couple of games. – 8:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Heat Game 5 starters:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo – 8:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Heat starters:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.
The Nuggets again opening with Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray.
Oladipo the only inactive Heat player. – 8:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Heat’s Jimmy Butler claims he won’t show up to the ceremony if he’s ever inducted into the Hall of Fame
cbssports.com/nba/news/heats…7:41 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I’m not worried about the Hall of Fame. It’s an honor, it is, but I could care less.”
Jimmy Butler would rather have his toes in the sand than attend his potential Hall of Fame ceremony 😅
(via @NBATV)
pic.twitter.com/1TiGOO62Xy5:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Meet Jimmy Butler’s personal defensive specialist and how a trail from Africa delivered him to the Heat. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/mee…5:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From off the beaten path of the NBA Finals: Meet Jimmy Butler’s personal defensive specialist and how a trail from Africa delivered him to the Heat. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/mee…3:10 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls picked Jimmy Butler 30th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, but in a re-draft, he’d go much higher. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/12/chi…3:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Heat face their biggest challenge of the year tonight in Game 5 but they remain confident that they’ll find a way to win. It’s a belief and attitude Jimmy Butler has instilled in his group all season— one handshake at a time. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…3:00 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Nice to spend a few minutes this morning w/ Wolves coach Chris Finch in Eagan. The Wolves do a great job with their camps. Jimmy Butler jersey day 😂 Finch noted that Kyle Anderson is doing great after eye surgery, is back in the gym. Finch spent time w/ Ant last week in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/RvcCbPn76m11:03 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler: “We didn’t come this far to stop playing now, no matter what the odds are, the analytics.”
The Heat will try to keep its season alive tonight in Denver.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…10:50 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Talking about Jimmy Butler and other basketball players: youtube.com/watch?v=eeyCYM…10:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Meet Jimmy Butler’s personal defensive specialist and how a trail from Africa delivered him to the Heat. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/mee… “Every time he came in the morning, I’m there just to help him rebounding and that’s how it started.” – Remy Ndiaye. – 9:05 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jimmy Butler was hyping up Nikola Jovic by calling him Milos (Teodosic) in a passing drill 😂
pic.twitter.com/stwDIyXIw96:27 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jimmy Butler: “We didn’t come this far to stop playing now, no matter what the odds are, the analytics. When we get out there, we’ve just got to compete. We’ve got to win one, and then we’ve got to win another one and then we’ve got to win another one.” pic.twitter.com/ilsBUBJNzL4:55 AM

Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler: “I wish I could’ve got it done for these guys, because they definitely deserve it.” Keeps using the word “grateful” for this group -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / June 13, 2023
NBA TV: Jimmy Butler says if he’s ever elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame, he won’t attend the ceremony. “I’m not worried about the Hall of Fame. …It’s an honor, it is, but I could care less.” -via Twitter / June 12, 2023

