Kristaps Porzingis on Rockets' radar?

Kelly Iko: I think it’s closer to a pipe dream because the Bucks have expressed an intent to re-sign him. He makes a lot of sense for that core. The Rockets understand this reality. Houston may not be the most attractive place for Brook if he’s trying to compare the level of contention and long-term security. That’s why the Rockets have several succession plans. For example, if Lopez re-signed with Milwaukee, they’d pivot to guys like Clint Capela, Myles Turner, or Kristaps Porzingis. The same goes for their wing targets. They love Cam Johnson, but he’s restricted, and so is Reaves. If the Nets and Lakers are bent on keeping Johnson and Reaves, they have other names in mind, like Dillon Brooks, Josh Hart, and Kelly Oubre.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype