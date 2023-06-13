Kristaps Porzingis on Rockets' radar?

Kelly Iko: I think it’s closer to a pipe dream because the Bucks have expressed an intent to re-sign him. He makes a lot of sense for that core. The Rockets understand this reality. Houston may not be the most attractive place for Brook if he’s trying to compare the level of contention and long-term security. That’s why the Rockets have several succession plans. For example, if Lopez re-signed with Milwaukee, they’d pivot to guys like Clint Capela, Myles Turner, or Kristaps Porzingis. The same goes for their wing targets. They love Cam Johnson, but he’s restricted, and so is Reaves. If the Nets and Lakers are bent on keeping Johnson and Reaves, they have other names in mind, like Dillon Brooks, Josh Hart, and Kelly Oubre.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristaps Porzingis @kporzee
Paldies visiem, kas ieradās un atbalstīja vakar!
Liels paldies, visiem sponsoriem un organizātoriem! Mēs izdarījām labu ❤️
Tiekamies nākamgad! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/jpaAKFZyor – 6:31 AM
Paldies visiem, kas ieradās un atbalstīja vakar!
Liels paldies, visiem sponsoriem un organizātoriem! Mēs izdarījām labu ❤️
Tiekamies nākamgad! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/jpaAKFZyor – 6:31 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
If the Washington Wizards hit the reset button, the Chicago Bulls could look to target Kristaps Porzingis. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/08/chi… – 10:00 AM
If the Washington Wizards hit the reset button, the Chicago Bulls could look to target Kristaps Porzingis. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/08/chi… – 10:00 AM
More on this storyline
BasketNews: It’s safe to say Kristaps Porzingis HAS NO CHANCE of fitting in F1 car 😅 📸 @kporzee pic.twitter.com/qwOXAnUsLY -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / June 4, 2023
Bobby Marks: Here are the resources that Michael Winger will inherit in Washington. A lot of big decisions starting with Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. The two have a June 21 deadline to opt-in to their contracts: Kuzma $13M and Porzingis $36M. pic.twitter.com/z3zeX6ReHb -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / May 24, 2023
Donatas Urbonas: Kristaps Porzingis in attendance for the Final Four games. Unfortunately, hearing that despite the EuroLeague’s preparations to host Luka Doncic in Kaunas, he’s now expected to miss the final game Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid. -via Twitter @Urbodo / May 21, 2023
Main Rumors, Cam Johnson, Free Agency, Clint Capela, Dillon Brooks, Josh Hart, Kelly Oubre, Kristaps Porzingis, Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards