Michael Porter Jr. on Nikola Jokic: 'I don’t know how you can say he’s not the best big man ever, really'

Campazzo, 32, walked through his entire career, including his stint in the NBA, split between the Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. Focusing on playing alongside the Joker, he shared expert knowledge on the additional challenges of a point guard teaming up with a skilled playmaker the likes of Jokic. “You got to be ready. If you are in the corner and you think he is not going to pass you the ball, you are wrong. You are going to miss the shot because you are not going to be ready to shoot it,” he mentioned, “You have to be ready every time you play with him because he sees everything.” -via EuroHoops.net / June 13, 2023