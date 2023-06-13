No. 2 draft pick candidate Brandon Miller in Charlotte for private workout

Brandon Miller is ready for his close up. The Alabama product is in town for his private workout with the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday afternoon, per league sources, and his session should give the franchise’s talent evaluators a better idea of who they should go with at No. 2 overall in the NBA Draft next week. Miller, along with Scoot Henderson, is on the Hornets’ radar and there’s been little clarity over the last few weeks about which player they like best.
Source: Charlotte Observer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Boone @rodboone
Brandon Miller’s private workout with the #Hornets is on tap for this afternoon. It’s the next step in the evaluation process as Charlotte decides which player to go with at No. 2 in the NBA Draft next week.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 11:23 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
After last year with all the Jabari Smith/Paolo Banchero smoke
You have to trade for 2 to get Scoot Henderson. Not buying any of the Brandon Miller stuff – 4:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Scoot Henderson goes ahead of Brandon Miller at No. 2; Lakers land elite sharpshooter
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 2:35 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Brandon Miller has arrived in Charlotte ahead of his workout tomorrow.
Keep an eye out at the fancy dinner spots in the city tonight, the top level prospects normally meet over a dinner before the workout pic.twitter.com/hC65cQmE25 – 12:40 PM
More on this storyline
Henderson had his private workout at the Novant Health Training Center in front of Charlotte’s brass on Sunday, per league sources, giving the Hornets a good look at the 19-year-old who entered May widely labeled as the best player in this year’s NBA Draft not named Victor Wembanyama. -via Charlotte Observer / June 13, 2023
Kelly Iko: If Houston stays at four, the best way to operate is taking the best player available. Right now, the name you hear most frequently is Amen Thompson. I’ve heard they believe that the gap between Amen and Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller is actually not as large as people might assume it’s going to be. They think it’s quite minimal because when you look at Amen in a vacuum as a 6-foot-7 athlete who can jump out of the gym as an aggressive defender and a quality playmaker, with the ability to mesh with Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. The shooting concerns are real, but looking at it from a prospect standpoint alone, there’s a reason why you hear his name the most frequently. You still have to consider his brother, Ausar, and Whitmore, because of how talented they are as individual prospects. But I’m comfortable saying they have Amen Thompson in a class above the rest of the guys you’d consider in that next tier of draft prospects. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2023