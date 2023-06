No. 2 draft pick candidate Brandon Miller in Charlotte for private workout

Kelly Iko: If Houston stays at four, the best way to operate is taking the best player available. Right now, the name you hear most frequently is Amen Thompson. I’ve heard they believe that the gap between Amen and Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller is actually not as large as people might assume it’s going to be. They think it’s quite minimal because when you look at Amen in a vacuum as a 6-foot-7 athlete who can jump out of the gym as an aggressive defender and a quality playmaker, with the ability to mesh with Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. The shooting concerns are real, but looking at it from a prospect standpoint alone, there’s a reason why you hear his name the most frequently. You still have to consider his brother, Ausar, and Whitmore, because of how talented they are as individual prospects. But I’m comfortable saying they have Amen Thompson in a class above the rest of the guys you’d consider in that next tier of draft prospects. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2023