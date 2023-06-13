Nuggets were 'adamantly against' trading for Kyrie Irving in 2017

Malone has said recently that Connelly approached him around that time indicating they could possibly trade Murray for a certain marquee veteran or veterans. Among those players was Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade from the Cavaliers in the summer of 2017, sources have said. The Nuggets were adamantly against it. They never stopped believing Murray could develop into a star — the perfect point guard next to Jokic.
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
NBA rumors: Heat made offer for Kyrie Irving at trade deadline, and Miami plans to star hunt again this summer
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 5:35 PM
“They’re going to explore seeing what the star market is out there… Do they circle back on Kyrie Irving?” 🍿
@ShamsCharania on #Heat looking to get another star piece. #HEATCulture
#RunItBack with @MichelleDBeadle @ChandlerParsons & @bansky pic.twitter.com/tFj0SBmSUr – 10:37 AM
Reporting on NBA Draft and free agent targets for the Houston Rockets, including Amen Thompson, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, Austin Reaves, Brook Lopez, Cam Johnson, Dillon Brooks, KJ Martin, and more with @KellyIko on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 10:03 AM
The Rockets could consider Kyrie Irving if they aren’t able to get James Harden, per @TheSteinLine. pic.twitter.com/WgsPiVV3bd – 10:40 AM
Chris Paul, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and all the latest transactional talk in this Daily Dime: marcstein.substack.com/p/chris-paul-j… – 10:38 AM
New for @TheAthleticNBA – Using BORD$ to rate the free agent point guard market, from Kyrie down to Dellavedova.
theathletic.com/4601649/2023/0… – 8:56 AM
“I will be playing this year. I hope you know that. It’s about time Uncle Drew came to the Drew.”
Kyrie told Drew League commissioner Chaniel Smiley 👀
(via @DrewLeague) pic.twitter.com/eZ50hhkrv2 – 10:47 PM
NBA rumors: Rockets could target Kyrie Irving if James Harden returns to 76ers in free agency
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 6:44 PM
Kyrie Irving is expected to make his Drew League debut next month with Nation Wide Souljas – 6:36 PM
Kyrie Irving is not signing with the Rockets. The Mavs have no choice but to offer him the max because of what they gave up to get him and because they have no means to replace him. If he doesn’t wind up back in Dallas for whatever reason he’ll just go to LA to play with LeBron – 3:37 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I consider myself to be cold and calculating when it comes to team building.
…And no part of me wants Kyrie Irving in a Rockets uniform. Keep him away from the team.
He’s already too close to the city for my liking if he resigns in Dallas. – 1:07 PM
FanDuel TV: “They’re going to explore seeing what the star market is out there… Do they circle back on Kyrie Irving?” @Shams Charania on #Heat looking to get another star piece. #HEATCulture #RunItBack with @MichelleDBeadle @ChandlerParsons & @bansky -via Twitter @FanDuelTV / June 13, 2023
Entering this offseason, Kyrie Irving was the biggest basketball free agent and sneaker free agent. However, it appears that Irving has found his next sneaker sponsor. Irving wore the Anta Shock Wave Pro 5 basketball shoes at his annual summer basketball camp. Anta is a Chinese sports equipment company founded in 1991. The brand currently sponsors seven athletes in the NBA. Most notably, Klay Thompson and Gordon Hayward, who both have signature sneakers with the brand. While no official announcement has been made, Irving teased the upcoming deal on Instagram Live just over two weeks ago. Irving said, “I will be signing my new shoe deal very, very soon. I won’t even call it a shoe deal. I’m about to blow this out the water. I’m so excited about it.” -via Sports Illustrated / June 12, 2023
Law Murray: Kyrie Irving is here … Uncle Drew at #TheDrew pic.twitter.com/YxoU5oGinN -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 11, 2023
