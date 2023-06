Nuggets were 'adamantly against' trading for Kyrie Irving in 2017

Entering this offseason, Kyrie Irving was the biggest basketball free agent and sneaker free agent. However, it appears that Irving has found his next sneaker sponsor. Irving wore the Anta Shock Wave Pro 5 basketball shoes at his annual summer basketball camp . Anta is a Chinese sports equipment company founded in 1991. The brand currently sponsors seven athletes in the NBA. Most notably, Klay Thompson and Gordon Hayward, who both have signature sneakers with the brand. While no official announcement has been made, Irving teased the upcoming deal on Instagram Live just over two weeks ago. Irving said, “I will be signing my new shoe deal very, very soon. I won’t even call it a shoe deal. I’m about to blow this out the water. I’m so excited about it.” -via Sports Illustrated / June 12, 2023