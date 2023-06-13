Peyton Watson to see big role with Nuggets next season?

Watson fell to Denver at No. 30. He didn’t play much this year, but coaches, players and staff are optimistic he could seize a big role next season — especially if Brown leaves in free agency.
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Only six players have won the NBA title before turning 21:
Darko Milicic
Jonathan Kuminga
Talen Horton-Tucker
Moses Moody
Magic Johnson
PEYTON WATSON – 11:25 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
This has to be a dream for Peyton Watson. Meaningful basketball, dark gym and just him and the 🏀
Perfect lighting also btw. pic.twitter.com/SQMY8HFHFI – 5:55 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Woj, Peyton Watson and a few of the Heat players out two and a half hours early getting some run in. pic.twitter.com/tLoalMMXP9 – 5:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Collin Gillespie is having spirited 1-on-1’s with several guards, including Bruce Brown and Peyton Watson.
Just watching him, he’s incredibly competitive. Talking with Michael Malone right now.
Would not be surprised at all if he competed for rotation minutes next year. – 2:18 PM
As champagne flowed and cigar smoke filled the Nuggets’ home locker room, Bruce Brown couldn’t help but revel and soak in the moment. “I want to stay,” he told The Denver Post. “Look at us,” he said. “Celebrating the Finals, winning the Finals. This is what you come to the NBA for, to win at the highest level.” -via Denver Post / June 13, 2023
Brown has a player option for next season worth $6.8 million. If he declines it, the most the Nuggets can offer is $7.7 million. Asked why he wanted to return, Brown was effusive about the culture Denver’s established. “It’s a perfect fit,” Brown said. “And money is not everything. The money will come. So I’m not worried about that right now.” -via Denver Post / June 13, 2023
Gary Washburn: Bruce Brown just told me he’s going to try to bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to Dorchester for a visit, so young kids see what can happen when you dream. #Nuggest #NBAFinals -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / June 13, 2023