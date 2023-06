Peyton Watson to see big role with Nuggets next season?

Brown has a player option for next season worth $6.8 million. If he declines it, the most the Nuggets can offer is $7.7 million. Asked why he wanted to return, Brown was effusive about the culture Denver’s established. “It’s a perfect fit,” Brown said. “And money is not everything. The money will come. So I’m not worried about that right now.” -via Denver Post / June 13, 2023