Rockets interested in Austin Reaves if James Harden doesn't return

Rockets interested in Austin Reaves if James Harden doesn't return

Main Rumors

Rockets interested in Austin Reaves if James Harden doesn't return

June 13, 2023- by

By |

Michael Scotto: Should Harden not come to Houston, the Rockets are expected to have interest in Lakers restricted free agent Austin Reaves, I’m told. Kelly Iko: Reaves is a guy they like a lot.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on NBA Draft and free agent targets for the Houston Rockets, including Amen Thompson, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, Austin Reaves, Brook Lopez, Cam Johnson, Dillon Brooks, KJ Martin, and more with @KellyIko on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-…10:03 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA – Valuing all the free agent shooting guards with BORD$. It’s James Harden, yes, but a lot of starter and rotation-caliber talent as well.
theathletic.com/4601685/2023/0…9:51 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ special guest DOC RIVERS — On Denver’s first title, a Game 5 Finals rock fight (and what that’s like to coach), Jokic vs. KG, 08 Celts lessons, the Zombie Heat, Harden + Embiid, and why Philly ultimately fell short. What a post-gamer.
open.spotify.com/episode/1TLqbI…8:17 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Dave Dombrowski loses another one
Harden vs Beal, VanVleet
Camp date set
BLT chips?
⬇️ go.audacy.com/YoYvkTzYAAb6:51 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Jimmy Butler is turning into Jimmy Harden right before our eyes – 10:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden tea leaves galore. Podcasts, reports, rumors, more. Where does it leave us, about 10 days from the NBA Draft
libertyballers.com/2023/6/12/2375…8:20 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Via @BleacherReport Two 3-team Trades to Make James Harden Think Hard About Houston Rockets (KAT? OG? Draymond? Dejounte? etc.)
bleacherreport.com/articles/10078…5:42 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Sixers – James Harden + Fred VanVleet = ______ – 3:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“…this is not a transformational type job … I think they’re very, very close…it’s probably wrinkles and tweaks…”
-Nick Nurse on coaching the Sixers offense next year. Lots of juicy James Harden tea leaves here:
libertyballers.com/2023/6/12/2375…3:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Rockets could consider Kyrie Irving if they aren’t able to get James Harden, per @TheSteinLine. pic.twitter.com/WgsPiVV3bd10:40 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Chris Paul, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and all the latest transactional talk in this Daily Dime: marcstein.substack.com/p/chris-paul-j…10:38 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN, @espn_macmahon and Sixers coach Nick Nurse to preview Game 5 of the NBA Finals, talk about Nurse’s adjustment to Philadelphia, Joel Embiid and James Harden, the feeling of being on the verge of a title and much more open.spotify.com/episode/5iFSFz…10:21 AM

More on this storyline

Marc Stein: I would imagine LeBron would love the chance to play with Chris Paul. And to me, I think we’ve seen how willing LeBron is to cede some of the ball handling responsibilities to Austin Reaves. I don’t think LeBron would mind having another ball handler around to so there’s a reason why so many people are bringing up the Lakers and there will be others I’m sure. But I guess to me, the Lakers just seems like such a logical landing spot because we know of the LeBron Chris Paul relationship. -via Apple Podcasts / June 9, 2023
Marc Stein: The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is among the 12 expected roster members for @usabasketball at the @FIBAWC, sources tell @TheSteinLine. @TheAthletic reports Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Bobby Portis & Austin Reaves also committed. More: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 4, 2023
Shams Charania: Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Nets rising star Mikal Bridges have committed to Team USA roster for 2023 FIBA World Cup, joining Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis so far, sources tell me and @joevardon. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 4, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home