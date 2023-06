Rockets management, James Harden's camp, players split on whether he'll return to Houston

Kelly Iko: I know that Nick Nurse was in Houston maybe a week and a half ago and met with Danuel House and James Harden. I know everyone saw the press conference where he kind of ducked the question about James when he said he’s a winning player and he’d love to have him in Philadelphia. When you look at it from a basketball perspective, staying with the MVP and a Final-winning coach makes a lot of sense. But, when it comes to James, one thing I’ve learned being around him for so long is there are things outside of a 48-minute game that motivate him. His family. He’s very big on family. He’s big on giving back to the community and quality of life. There are other things surrounding a potential return to Houston that have nothing to do with Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., or Alperen Sengun that people need to realize. This is what makes this decision so difficult for him. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2023