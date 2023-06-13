Serbian national team head coach: Nikola Jokic is on the list for the 2023 World Cup

Interviewed by SportKlub, the Serbian national team head coach Svetislav Pesic confirmed Nikola Jokic’s participation at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. “Jokic is on the representative list, as the other candidates”, the 73-year-old former Barcelona head coach said.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Nikola Jokic: “They didn’t believe in the fat boy. It seems like it worked out. Don’t bet against the fat boy.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/SIsK89qrsk – 4:11 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Nikola Jokic joined elite company last night by winning #NBAFinals MVP pic.twitter.com/kxrt0TXnWg – 3:33 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Joker will be at the 2023 #FIBAWC in Manila 🃏
Svetislav Pesic also commented on Bogdan Bogdanovic and Aleksej Pokusevski joining the Serbian national team 🇷🇸
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1516… – 3:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nikola Jokic opens the 2023-24 MVP race as a +450 favorite at Caesars. Reigning winner Joel Embiid is fourth at +650.
I would advise anyone hoping to build an MVP portfolio to bet Jokic now. Given his incredible health track record, I can’t imagine getting better odds than this. pic.twitter.com/reJUqDG4VT – 3:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic opens as favorite in 2024 NBA MVP odds after Nuggets’ title, Joel Embiid fourth on list
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 2:58 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Nikola Jokic worked tirelessly to become the best player in the world and he and the Nuggets just won an NBA title.
Is it the most important thing in the world to him?
@jshector @coachthorpe
and I discuss.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/FMaKkXFkKI – 2:25 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Svetislav Pesic announced that Nikola Jokic is on Serbia’s candidate list for the upcoming World Cup ✊🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/RoMgmGEjCn – 2:13 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
We had Nikola Jokic at No. 6 all-time among international players before the 2022-23 season.
Where would you put him now?
hoopshype.com/lists/76-great… – 2:05 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
As part of our team-written look at Nikola Jokic’s growth into a Finals MVP, I wrote about an under-discussed element of the Nuggets’ title run, their shift from a poor playoff defense — even in 2020 — to the fourth-best defensive rating this year: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Last night @YourManDevine and I discussed the Nuggets title, how to contextualize Nikola Jokic and what’s next for both the champs and the Heat on the “Good Word” Podcast:
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/H1bAi-G-LO0
APPLE: apple.co/3Cs4h8e
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3p0YpiZ – 1:34 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Nikola Jokic is already one of the all-time greats and the future may be his playground.
@MichaelVPina: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/13/… pic.twitter.com/N55dlkrebn – 1:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The Nuggets’ dominant championship run revealed Nikola Jokic’s greatest gift. After every game, every chance he got, Jokic deflected attention & propped up his teammates. While his legacy is still being written, his defining trait is already indisputable.
denverpost.com/2023/06/13/nug… – 1:13 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
>30 points per game in an NBA Finals series win:
Jokic (2023)
Steph (2022)
Giannis (2021)
Durant (2017)
Kobe (2009)
Shaq (2000, 2001, 2002)
Jordan (1991, 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998)
Hakeem (1995)
Kareem (1980)
Mikan (1950)
More Jokic facts and stats:
sportico.com/leagues/basket… – 1:00 PM
>30 points per game in an NBA Finals series win:
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Very few actually have the patience and persistence to see it through like the Nuggets did this season.
Even fewer know how to identify the stars to build around, like Denver did with Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray, and then stick with them. – 12:57 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Pretty crazy how almost none American NBA players congratulated Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets last night: hoopshype.com/lists/players-… – 12:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Just because Nikola Jokic is a man of few words doesn’t mean he’s one of few thoughts or desires or ambitions, he can just keep them to himself, go out and show his worth and leave the rest to those best suited to interpret those actions. sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-a-t… – 12:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 30+ PPG in the Finals:
Jokic
Durant
Giannis
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/JAHG3C2bqL – 12:39 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
In a deleted tweet, KD pretty much nailed exactly who Jokic is 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GksTH2ofwC – 12:38 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
If you needed Nikola Jokic to win the title for him to be in the conversation of all timers, great news! He won!
If you could grok that a two-time MVP doing Wilt-esque stuff constantly was already in that tier of players, great news! He still won! – 12:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
From the triple-double tear to dropping 53 on Phoenix to one-legged flings over AD to a Finals’ 30-20-10, Nikola Jokic had a historic postseason. All-time stars discuss Jokic’s greatness, how his legacy is “stamped.” “It puts him in the legendary category” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:21 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
That’s what happens when Nikola Jokic lets his family take over the DJ booth 😅
pic.twitter.com/xUKEu9CCjr – 12:16 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Not every team gets to have Nikola Jokic. But pretty much every team should be more patient than they are. Patience is good! – 12:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Before Nikola Jokic became Finals MVP, he had to overcome a sugary nemesis that weighed him down. Jokic told ESPN in 2019: “Don’t let Coke be stronger than you.”
From “Jokmas” to binge watching “Friends,” here’s some stories of Jokic’s journey to the top espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:06 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
“This reminds me a lot of when I saw Tim Duncan win his first championship, then when I saw Shaq win his first championship…I think we’re entering the Jokic era.” – @JalenRose pic.twitter.com/Vbl0toVF7k – 12:04 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jokic being excited to get back to Serbia for horse racing and wondering if the Nuggets will let him use the team plane is more peak Jokic pic.twitter.com/K2P8tuebrm – 12:04 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Nikola Jokic’s greatest superpower is his touch in the short mid-range (5 to 9 feet)
The NBA average from that zone is just 41%. Jokic shot 20/29 from there (69% ‼️) in the #NBAFinals , including 4/4 in the closeout game
Read more via @Sportico: sportico.com/leagues/basket… pic.twitter.com/sjN56Y1P31 – 12:00 PM
Nikola Jokic’s greatest superpower is his touch in the short mid-range (5 to 9 feet)
The NBA average from that zone is just 41%. Jokic shot 20/29 from there (69% ‼️) in the #NBAFinals , including 4/4 in the closeout game
Read more via @Sportico: sportico.com/leagues/basket… pic.twitter.com/sjN56Y1P31 – 12:00 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Big thank you to @outsidethenba for sending me this clip of Doc Rivers naming the best passing big men of all-time — Walton, Sabonis, BRAD MILLER — while talking about Jokic. pic.twitter.com/IH8OP9hz96 – 11:46 AM
Big thank you to @outsidethenba for sending me this clip of Doc Rivers naming the best passing big men of all-time — Walton, Sabonis, BRAD MILLER — while talking about Jokic. pic.twitter.com/IH8OP9hz96 – 11:46 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
The great Mike Breen joined SportsCenter Australia postgame for instant reaction on how this Denver championship run will be remembered and the greatness of Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/Awu2hJWvQW – 11:44 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Jokic’s family brought the Serbian vibes to the locker room 🎶🇷🇸
(via @msinger)
pic.twitter.com/DRgJP6iovk – 11:39 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Nikola Jokic in the NBA FINALS: 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists per game. 58.3/42.1/83.8 splits!
“He’s one of the all-time best basketball players. I don’t care what anyone says. I think he’s one of the all-time best players to ever play this game.” theringer.com/nba/2023/6/13/… – 11:39 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As Denver celebrated, Jamal Murray took a moment to ponder what he and Nikola Jokic can do now that they’ve tasted their first title. Murray told ESPN: “I knew once we were healthy, we could do it. This was long overdue. I think this is the first of many” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:31 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
The entire list of players with 50 points + rebounds + assists per game for an entire postseason.
Jokic unquestionably just uncorked one of the best playoff runs ever. pic.twitter.com/XqlAzsIeR4 – 11:10 AM
The entire list of players with 50 points + rebounds + assists per game for an entire postseason.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Throughout his career Nikola Jokic was misunderstood and disrespected in the US 😬
There is more than one reason why Americans don’t understand Jokic and we break down all of them:
basketnews.com/stream/176881-… – 11:03 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
When he flies to the area, Nikola Jokic has to get his fix.
This season, he had the team delay the train three hours to D.C. so he could go to a farm. Also, these stories:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… pic.twitter.com/V21bmb7D8R – 11:00 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
It’s incredible where Nikola Jokic started from to eventually go on to win 2 MVPs and a Finals MVP by age 28
41st overall pick!!! pic.twitter.com/04S76qpVGL – 11:00 AM
It’s incredible where Nikola Jokic started from to eventually go on to win 2 MVPs and a Finals MVP by age 28
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
new words:
Salute to the Joker and a Look Back At Preseason Predictions:
tommybeer.substack.com/p/salute-to-th… – 10:56 AM
new words:
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Nuggets won a championship through a dynamic offensive pairing of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray that could never be stopped.
Though they are much different, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown need to copy their approach to win a title.
Here’s how: theathletic.com/4604576/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/Is1hHKxsCQ – 10:53 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Today’s @WhatsWrightShow, a full blown (if not begrudging) celebration of the Denver Nuggets & Nikola Jokic starts right now LIVE on YouTube. You can watch right here youtube.com/watch?v=D-iz6X… – 10:40 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Michael Porter Jr. on Nikola Jokic: “This was a historic run. I don’t know how you can say he’s not the best big man ever really. He’s one of the all-time best basketball players. I don’t care what anyone says… He’s one of the all-time best players to ever play this game.” pic.twitter.com/XADbT7U8zE – 10:27 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post/Hoop Collective after-the-buzzer podcast: The Nuggets win, what’s next for the Heat, drop-ins from Rocky, a delirious Denver front-office member, a savvy Nuggets player, and Joker’s Serbian energy drink:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CoeEJV
Apple: apple.co/3WZXFax – 10:24 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It’s been a while I’ve been as happy for a champ as I am the Nuggets. Jokic and the toxic debates. Murray and the injuries. Malone, the lifer who was thrown overboard by the Kings. They all deserve it so damn much. – 10:20 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Top postseason TPAs (1974-2023)
1. ’18 LeBron James: 223.5
2. ’84 Larry Bird: 202.1
3. ’23 Nikola Jokic: 198.62
4. ’03 Tim Duncan: 197.4
5. ’19 Kawhi Leonard: 189.7
6. ’12 James: 189.2
7. ’91 Michael Jordan: 184.6
8. ’09 James: 182.1
9. ’13 James: 181.6
10. ’90 Jordan: 178.3 pic.twitter.com/dDILDTFJ32 – 10:05 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray flip the narratives in the wake of their championship
(By @sportsreiter)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 10:01 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Nikola Jokic is putting on an absolute show in the playoffs, but does his run top the ones Michael Jordan made with the Chicago Bulls? bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/12/chi… – 10:00 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“I’m not saying [Jokic is] better than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar right now, but when his entire body of work is done he’s going to be up there with some of the best to ever do it.”
—@RealJayWilliams pic.twitter.com/00ZybI20m9 – 9:44 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from Denver from 10-noon ET: Denver wins it all & changes everything, Miami’s great run, Cousins’ weakness, @basketballtalk, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Jokic’s greatness, Spo’s lesson, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
@Audacy
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 3 or more MVPs + Finals MVPs:
Nikola Jokic
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Steph Curry
Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/VXVG4LvcGU – 9:31 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic produced at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each game of the Finals.
He’s the fourth player in NBA history to open his Finals career with five such games in a row:
— Wilt Chamberlain
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
— Shaquille O’Neal
— Jokic
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA Finals: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic already an all-time great before winning his first NBA title. For @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3qExZUI pic.twitter.com/FXivo6Dn4e – 9:25 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic is the first center to take home the Finals MVP Award since Shaquille O’Neal in 2002.
He’s just the fifth foreign-born player to win the award, joining Hakeem Olajuwon, Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:24 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is congratulating his Nuggets friends on winning the NBA Finals.
The Mavs want to win one with Luka more than anything.
Here are 3 things they can learn from Nikola Jokic and Denver to aid their own championship hopes: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:23 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
how good were Jokic and Murray in the Finals?
Denver dominated Miami despite the Nuggets third leading scorer – Michael Porter Jr. – shooting 33% from the floor and 14% (4-for-28) from three-point territory.
MPJ scored 48 points on 58 FG attempts in the series. – 9:22 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
On Nikola Jokic, an all-time great basketball legend: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/13/… – 9:06 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Nikola Jokic makes it 3 straight NBA Finals MVPs who won it with the team that originally drafted them
Is the era of Finals MVP mercenaries over? pic.twitter.com/db1mtBdboX – 9:00 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Field goal percentage for top six on the floor last night (excluding heaves):
-Gordon: 17%
-Vincent: 23%
-Butler: 28%
-Brown: 29%
-Lowry: 31%
-KCP: 40%
-Murray: 40%
-MPJ: 41%
-Strus: 42%
-Martin: 44%
-Bam: 45%
-Jokic: 80% – 8:55 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Me and @KevinOConnorNBA recorded this. Jokic is probably listening to it on his airpods while riding a horse this morning. open.spotify.com/episode/5eZr5n… – 8:53 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic NEXT? 👀
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – 2021 NBA Champion & Finals MVP
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – 2023 NBA Champion & Finals MVP
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic – ….. pic.twitter.com/grJ3ORhXjm – 8:50 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
All-time Nuggets team:
PG: Murray / Lever
SG: Thompson / Iverson / Ellis
SF: English / Anthony
PF: Issel / Haywood / VanDeWeghe
C: Jokic / Mutombo – 8:45 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Nikola Jokic pours a drink on KCP in press conference.
Then he… dances? pic.twitter.com/hhjlUcm4bq – 8:29 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
DEN’s offensive efficiency this postseason
With Nikola Jokic on the floor
vs. MIN …. 120.9 pts/100p
vs. PHO … 123.8 pts/100p
vs. LAL ….. 124.6 pts/100p
vs. MIA ….. 111.6 pts/100p
🫡 to Bam and the Heat for slowing down the Jokic Nuggets to ~lg avg. Just couldn’t score. – 8:18 AM
DEN’s offensive efficiency this postseason
With Nikola Jokic on the floor
vs. MIN …. 120.9 pts/100p
vs. PHO … 123.8 pts/100p
vs. LAL ….. 124.6 pts/100p
vs. MIA ….. 111.6 pts/100p
🫡 to Bam and the Heat for slowing down the Jokic Nuggets to ~lg avg. Just couldn’t score. – 8:18 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ special guest DOC RIVERS — On Denver’s first title, a Game 5 Finals rock fight (and what that’s like to coach), Jokic vs. KG, 08 Celts lessons, the Zombie Heat, Harden + Embiid, and why Philly ultimately fell short. What a post-gamer.
open.spotify.com/episode/1TLqbI… – 8:17 AM
New BS Podcast w/ special guest DOC RIVERS — On Denver’s first title, a Game 5 Finals rock fight (and what that’s like to coach), Jokic vs. KG, 08 Celts lessons, the Zombie Heat, Harden + Embiid, and why Philly ultimately fell short. What a post-gamer.
open.spotify.com/episode/1TLqbI… – 8:17 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
In an interview with BasketNews, Ivica Zubac talked about the lack of playing time for European young talents, greatness of Nikola Jokic, and a bitter taste of his NBA season 🤔
Los Angeles Clippers member also revealed his expectations for Victor Wemb… basketnews.com/news-190529-iv… – 8:16 AM
In an interview with BasketNews, Ivica Zubac talked about the lack of playing time for European young talents, greatness of Nikola Jokic, and a bitter taste of his NBA season 🤔
Los Angeles Clippers member also revealed his expectations for Victor Wemb… basketnews.com/news-190529-iv… – 8:16 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Facundo Campazzo recalls playing alongside Nikola Jokic: “If you are in the corner and you think he is not going to pass you the ball, you are wrong”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 8:01 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic predicts: “There will be some European players contributing to win and giving that edge to the good teams to win a championship” #NBAFinals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:46 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
How the Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in tow, won the franchise’s first NBA title by flipping the league’s Super Team script.
Telling their tale with GM Calvin Booth, coach Michael Malone, and more. With @Tjonesonthenba, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4605257/2023/0… – 5:41 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nikola Jokic says he wants to go home ASAP for the horse racing scheduled for Sunday sportando.basketball/en/nikola-joki… – 4:55 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nikola Jokic earns 2023 Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award sportando.basketball/en/nikola-joki… – 4:35 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Michael Malone praises Nikola Jokic: “He’s never changed with all the success, and he never will” #NBAFinals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:33 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Only 4️⃣ European players have been named NBA Finals MVP 😳🔥
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki
🇫🇷 Tony Parker pic.twitter.com/t33KgY8QMU – 4:19 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After he and Nikola Jokic put together a historic run as a tandem and tasted their first championship together, Jamal Murray told ESPN: “I knew once we were healthy, we could do it. So this was long overdue.
“I think this is the first of many.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:56 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
To quote Nikola Jokic: ‘It’s a good moment for Serbian sports’ 🇷🇸🔥
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – NBA Champion & Finals MVP
🇷🇸 Darko Rajakovic – NBA Head Coach
🇷🇸 Serbia – 3×3 World Cup Champions
🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic – 23rd Grand Slam pic.twitter.com/f6KjDyqRPL – 3:56 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jamal Murray: “I saw a picture of Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid running for MVP, and Jok keeps running” #NBAFinals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 3:16 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow just dropped on the Nuggets defeating the Heat to win the NBA Finals
-Greatness of Jokic
-Nuggets role players
-Does Denver have dynasty upside?
-How can Miami get back to the Finals?
-Dame to Miami?
-Bruce Brown’s offseason
-Raptors new coach – 3:05 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic looking forward to the summer activities: “[Winning the championship] is not everything in the world” #NBAFinals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 2:23 AM
Nikola Jokic looking forward to the summer activities: “[Winning the championship] is not everything in the world” #NBAFinals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 2:23 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Nikola Jokic became the lowest draft pick ever (#41) to win the NBA Finals MVP award 🏆
Shoutout to Arturas Karnisovas & Rafal Juc for bringing Jokic to Denver, and kudos to Nuggets’ Tomas Balcetis & Martynas Pocius for joining the rare group of Lithuanians with NBA rings. – 2:17 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
It’s easy to tell that Jokic brothers are on the court celebrating when you see Nikola Jokic being lifted up that easily 😆
pic.twitter.com/qbxzOaD4Sc – 2:03 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic can’t wait for Thursday’s championship parade – he needs to go home 😅
pic.twitter.com/FAnQmeujOe – 1:49 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“That’s my quarterback.” 😂
Jokic getting some pics with the Finals hardware 📸
(via @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/tK8ZdoWzKo – 1:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Run from him, hide from him – Nikola Jokic will get you and throw you in the pool 😂
pic.twitter.com/QDY7FwrqdL – 1:39 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Every player in NBA history to average 50 combined points, rebounds and assists per game for an entire postseason AND win the title.
2023 Nikola Jokic
1967 Wilt Chamberlain
1962 Bill Russell
In the 1960s there were 50 more rebound opportunities and 30 more assist opportunities. – 1:23 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Even after winning a championship, Nikola Jokic stays humble as usual ☺️
pic.twitter.com/Af7Mvgc2k5 – 1:23 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The 50 Club — playoff pts + rebs + assts, had to make Finals
Russell (4x) — ‘61 (53.8) ‘62 (53.8), ‘63 (50.5), ‘65 (50.5)
Wilt (2x) — ‘64 (63.2), ‘67 (59.8)
Jokic — ‘23 (52.9)
LeBron — ‘18 (50.8)
Julius — ‘76 (52.2, ABA)
Kareem — ‘74 (52.9)
West — ‘65 (51.6)
Elgin — ‘62 (50.7) – 1:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic believes European players have an impact on the NBA ⭐
Denver Nuggets superstar also thinks that now it’s the greatest era in Serbian sports, with Novak Djokovic winning his 23 Grand Slam and him winning the NBA championship: basketnews.com/news-190662-ni… – 1:09 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo 🏆
2023: Nikola Jokic 🏆
2025: Luka Doncic❓ – 12:49 AM
2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo 🏆
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
*Jokic checks phone to see if Novak Djokovic texted*
“Ah f***.” 😂
pic.twitter.com/zQufe57ff8 – 12:48 AM
Zach Kram @zachkram
The Nuggets were a team of gimmicks, of altitude, of first-round moments but not much more.
Then Nikola Jokic arrived, and the 2023 version put forth one of the most dominant playoff runs this century.
My story on the newest NBA champions:
theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 12:46 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I cannot wait until Jokic announces his retirement from the NBA just to get out of going to the parade on Thursday.
I’m only half joking. – 12:38 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Now that Nikola Jokic has a championship and a Finals MVP, the Serbian has been “stamped” and put into a “legendary” category of all-time superstars espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:32 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Finals: Nikola Jokic just finished the most statistically dominant postseason in history
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 12:27 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nikola Jokic frequently has memorable press conference moments. Here’s another one as he sees texts messages piling up…
“Oof… I’m going to turn off the phone.” pic.twitter.com/3RNkM6dTvk – 12:23 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Nikola Jokic grimaced when he looked at his phone.
How many texts do you have?
“A lot. I’m going to turn off the phone.” – 12:17 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic looks at his phone and all the texts on his phone. “Oh, f**** … I’m gonna turn off the phone.” – 12:17 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I’m going to turn off the phone,” Jokic says of the many text messages waiting for him. – 12:17 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jokic is asked if he is looking forward to the championship parade. He asks when it is. Told its likely Thursday, Jokic says no. He has to get to Serbia. Of course, Jokic will want to celebrate the title but surely he will want to get back to Serbia as soon as he can too. – 12:15 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Nikola Jokic: “When is parade?”
Thursday.
“No, I need to go home.” – 12:14 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Nikola Jokic: “When is parade?”
Thursday.
“No, I need to go home.” – 12:14 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA at a time when that distinction means less than ever
by @SamQuinnCBS
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 12:13 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic, as the realization set in that the parade is Thursday: “I need to go home.” – 12:13 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic when he learns the parade is Thursday: “No. I need to go home.” – 12:13 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“It’s good,” Nikola Jokic says, summing up the emotions of winning the title like only he could. – 12:08 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic, asked about the emotions of this moment: “It’s good.” – 12:08 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic just ended Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s press conference with a beer shower. – 12:07 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
***SEASON FINALE*** of Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Denver Nuggets win first NBA Championship
– Nikola Jokic MVP
– NBA Champion DeAndre Jordan
– Jamal Murray
– YouTubeTV Crashes Again
– Season Recap
– Show’s future plans
Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=CIAhSQ… pic.twitter.com/qlKyjyKtw9 – 12:01 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
All-Playoffs 1st Team
Jamal Murray
Jimmy Butler
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Would you agree? pic.twitter.com/MqzGnUlwZJ – 12:00 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
League sources: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic enjoys riding horses in his spare time away from basketball – 11:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic becomes the sixth player born outside the 50 U.S. states to win Finals MVP 🌍 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/AbBSFlBi7k – 11:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic and his daughter, the co-MVPs of the #NBAFinals 💙 pic.twitter.com/oREevim7oh – 11:55 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most points + rebounds + assists + steals + blocks in a playoff run.
A couple more games and Nikola Jokic is No. 1 in NBA history. All while shooting 54 percent from the field 🤯
Look who’s right below him (with two more games played): PEAK MJ.
This guy… pic.twitter.com/5cP9GvJnZM – 11:49 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
A RING FOR THE LITTLE LADY #NBA #Champions #Jokic pic.twitter.com/vzjjqypmHK – 11:39 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
nikola jokic, outside a club, facetiming his horses later tonight pic.twitter.com/yxkv2gCq6i – 11:37 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Nikola Jokić at age 28:
▫️ NBA champion
▫️ 2x league MVP
▫️ Finals MVP
▫️ Western Conf. Finals MVP
▫️ 5x All-Star
▫️ 5x All-NBA
▫️ Most triple-doubles ever by a center
The Joker’s resume 📈 pic.twitter.com/K7xVDxV3gv – 11:37 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Nikola Jokic: more points, more rebounds and more assists than anyone else this postseason. – 11:35 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were both Nuggets draft picks who have only played for one coach and were born outside of America. If this were a movie no one would believe it. – 11:34 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were both Nuggets draft picks who have only played for one coach and were born outside of America. If this were a movie no one would believe it. – 11:34 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
One from Sombor, Serbia.
One from Kitchener, Ontario.
They did it together.
Congrats to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Damn, hoop is universal. pic.twitter.com/tLcHbc3yBe – 11:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nikola Jokic had to pick himself in the All-Star draft. His two MVPs were diminished on ESPN. He was called a stat padder. Few thought he could carry a team to a championship.
Now he’s the Finals MVP.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:28 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic stops to celebrate with a Nuggets fan pic.twitter.com/wd3Xz8xSMu – 11:27 PM
Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27
Happy for the Nuggets, beautiful Team basketball all year around. Failed over and over in the previous years, didn’t quit on their guys. And Nikola Jokic will finally get the respect he deserves! 👏🏽🏆 – 11:27 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jokic bross celebrating the Balkan way
pic.twitter.com/fAgBZc1PGx – 11:24 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jokic was the biggest litmus test of if you know basketball in the last 5 years. Making teammates better is a real thing — not a talking point. Best tough shot-maker, passer and rebounder in the game. One of the best offensive players ever. – 11:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
This was not a charmed champion. It was earned the hard way. Jokic was the 41st pick of a draft. Murray had ACL surgery. Green had heart surgery. MPJ multiple back surgeries. Malone was fired by Sac. A remarkable triumph of persistence for a franchise that won in its 47th year. – 11:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker has not put down his daughter the entire championship ceremony. – 11:21 PM
Joker has not put down his daughter the entire championship ceremony. – 11:21 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
And last be not least congratulations to Jokic for having one of the Best playoff performances in History and winning his First Finals MVP!!! Carry the hell on… #Respect – 11:20 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic tonight:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 16 REB
✅ 12-16 FG
Jokic is the first player in NBA history to score at least 25 points on 75% shooting from the field in a Finals-clinching win.
Subscribe: statitudes.substack.com – 11:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic and the Nuggets had something waiting for the Heat this time 😳 pic.twitter.com/xqnGLKO78f – 11:19 PM
Alok Pattani @AlokPattani
Jokic is the 8th player in @NBA history to win 1 of MVP OR Finals MVP in 3 straight seasons, joining Giannis, Kobe, Shaq, Jordan, Bird, Wilt, and Russell.
(Finals MVP began in 1969, MVP in 1955-56) – 11:19 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Jokic brothers could NOT wait to celebrate the Nuggets’ NBA title with Michael Malone 🤣
pic.twitter.com/Rhlvh5EN0I – 11:19 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
All that nonsense this season about Nikola Jokic padding stats looks foolish right now. He doesn’t hunt numbers. Shuns the spotlight. Deflected MVP talk. The selfless nature of these Nuggets is a reflection of Jokic’s approach to the game. He’s about winning. Now he’s a champion. – 11:19 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
My favorite Nikola Jokic story is that when the Nuggets lost Game 7 to Portland in 2019, he cried in the locker room, apologized to his teammates & vowed he wouldn’t let them down like that again. This was his first playoff run. He nearly averaged a triple double…& apologized. – 11:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Feel like Jokic will be disappointed when they tell him he has to stick around another day for the parade. – 11:18 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
It was truly a job well done for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 postseason. pic.twitter.com/URxYTjJ2Xo – 11:18 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
This is Nikola Jokic fighting back tears in his hometown of Sombor after winning an Olympic medal with Serbia in 2016.
Wait till he goes back as NBA champion and best player in basketball. pic.twitter.com/6FohKeBGYl – 11:18 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jokic left the MVP trophy on the stage. He truly does not care.
Happy the job is done and he can be with family. – 11:17 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic wins NBA Finals MVP after a historic playoffs run 🏆
Jokic became the first player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds, and assists in a single postseason: basketnews.com/news-190659-ni… – 11:16 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
michael porter jr and jamal murray looking more excited for jokic to get the finals mvp award than jokic himself is this nuggets team in a nutshell – 11:16 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Ognjena Jokic surrounded by her family and some fans. pic.twitter.com/iVRIiFRtih – 11:16 PM
Ognjena Jokic surrounded by her family and some fans. pic.twitter.com/iVRIiFRtih – 11:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is the lowest draft pick ever to win Finals MVP. Obviously. – 11:15 PM
Nikola Jokic is the lowest draft pick ever to win Finals MVP. Obviously. – 11:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff leaders:
PTS — Jokic
REB — Jokic
AST — Jokic
Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/hItRcyaP4H – 11:15 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the Bill Russell Finals MVP winner. – 11:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic: “We are not winning for ourselves. We are winning for the guy next to us.” – 11:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
“Don’t ever underestimate the heart of a champion.” — Rudy T
“Anything is possibllllllllle!” Kevin Garnett
“OK, we can go home now,” Nikola Jokic
Each represents its author perfectly. Way to go, Nugs, Joker. – 11:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jokic wins two MVPs, gets criticized for not winning a ring, goes on to become the first player ever to lead a postseason in PTS/REBS/ASTS.
Giannis wins two MVPs, gets criticized for not winning a ring, goes on to score 50 in his title clincher.
Terrible stretch for the trolls. – 11:13 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Nikola Jokic emphatically showed the world tonight he’s the greatest player on the planet: 28 points (12 of 16 FGs) and 16 rebounds. Dominant. – 11:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic in the Finals:
30.2 PPG
14.0 RPG
7.2 APG
The first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a Finals series. pic.twitter.com/sTD3oaKoLt – 11:11 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
So when Jokic is named #NBAFinals MVP will the ethnic makeup of the voters be called into question for this one too? Or is that only during slow news days to get that engagement up? – 11:11 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Legendary postseason run by Nikola Jokic. The first player in NBA history to lead the playoffs in total points, assists and rebounds. – 11:10 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to lead all players in points, assists, and rebounds fire an entire playoffs
Historically dominant 🏆
sportico.com/leagues/basket… – 11:10 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Jokic brothers tossing Michael Malone into the air is one of the most joyful things I’ve ever seen. – 11:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
All game long as Heat tried to get physical and seemingly bait Jokic i kept wondering if his brothers were going to be looking for a fight. Much better that they settled for tossing Mike Malone in the air. – 11:08 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Sunday: Novak Djokovic becomes the winningest tennis player ever.
Monday: Nikola Jokic wins NBA title, Finals MVP.
Serbia and the state of Indiana have the same population.
🇷🇸🇷🇸🇷🇸 – 11:08 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Pure joy from Michael Malone and the Jokic brothers pic.twitter.com/KDXCnJeuya – 11:08 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jokic’s kid is the real MVP for the black leather “Jokic” jacket and the championship cap covering her whole head. – 11:08 PM
Jokic’s kid is the real MVP for the black leather “Jokic” jacket and the championship cap covering her whole head. – 11:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Jokic Bros tossing Mike Malone in the air is amazing hahahahhahaha – 11:07 PM
The Jokic Bros tossing Mike Malone in the air is amazing hahahahhahaha – 11:07 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
nikola jokic after one of the most dominant seasons in history that results in an nba championship and a permanent place on the NBA’s pantheon: pic.twitter.com/aHdmJXFeyz – 11:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Nuggets are just a cool team. Jokic exploding out of nowhere to be the undisputed best player in the NBA. Read Jamal Murray draft scouting reports sometime, see how much he’s improved his game too. Michael Malone a fun coach.
I’m happy they won. – 11:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic:
— Drafted 41st overall
— Drafted during a Taco Bell commercial
Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/l0dYP4ha10 – 11:07 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Wrote this about Nikola Jokic from his 2015 Summer League. Checks out.
Best player on the planet and NBA champion. pic.twitter.com/n4qSZsdX7K – 11:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Still crazy to me that people were willing to condemn Jokic or this Nuggets team before seeing what they could do with a healthy Murray (especially after how they looked in the bubble). Credit to the organization for staying the course. Great team. Great season. Deserving champs. – 11:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic and Jamal this playoffs:
Joker — Murray —
30.0 PPG 26.1 PPG
13.5 RPG 5.7 RPG
9.5 APG. 7.1 APG
Best Finals run by a duo since ___ pic.twitter.com/VUooZZpzPR – 11:06 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic carries his young daughter up to the podium. He’s about to be Finals MVP. – 11:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Denver Nuggets #NBA champions.
Who gets your #NBAFinals MVP vote: Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray? – 11:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“It’s good. It good. The job is done. We can go home now.”
Nikola Jokic describing how it feels to be an NBA champion is how most people describe like a 20-minute run on the treadmill. – 11:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic cracks a grin with his brother hoisting him around pic.twitter.com/iiExwF9Mi0 – 11:06 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Superstars are hard to come by. Low-maintenance superstars are few and far between. If you can get your hands on one, you have a terrific shot at the title.
Nuggets+Jokic are the latest example. – 11:06 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Jokic asked about any accomplishment other than winning a championship: “I don’t care.”
Jokic on winning a championship: “It’s good. And now that it’s over I can go home.”
A king. – 11:05 PM
Jokic asked about any accomplishment other than winning a championship: “I don’t care.”
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Thank you for the great odds at the start of the playoffs on the Denver Nuggets winning the title @FanDuel! Looking forward to that Jokic Finals MVP payout too – 11:05 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Nikola Jokic on winning his first NBA championship: “The job is done. We can go home now.” – 11:05 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Genuine congrats to the Nuggets and their fans. Sincerely.
A truly dominating postseason run for the team.
And an undeniably great start to finish postseason by Jokic, who now is officially an *All Time Great*.
Some of us needed to see it, and we just did. 🫡 – 11:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nikola Jokic with one of the most dominant playoff runs of my lifetime. It was really a joy to watch.
Denver played such a selfless brand of basketball. Organically built team that made all the right moves and got rewarded.
A good development for the league. – 11:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
2008 Kevin Garnett: “Anything is possible!!!!!!!”
2023 Nikola Jokic: “It’s good. It’s good. The job is done. We can go home now.” – 11:05 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Nikola Jokic to @saltersl on winning a title: “It’s good, it’s good. The job is done. We can go home now.”
Got to love this guy. – 11:05 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
There is a short list of playoff runs by big men — all by Hall of Famers — that you can debate were as dominant as this one by Nikola Jokic. – 11:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic this postseason:
— 30/14/10
— 55/46/80%
— Beat KD and Booker in 6
— Beat LeBron and AD in 4
— Beat playoff Jimmy in 5
— Most playoff triple-doubles ever
— Most assists ever by a center
— First 30/20/10 Finals game
— Finals MVP
Top __ playoff run all-time. pic.twitter.com/V2GutOYNV0 – 11:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A deserving champion. 12 years after Dirk won his, Jokic gets his. Nuggets rule the NBA in 2023. – 11:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
“It’s good, it’s good. The job is done, we can go home now.” – Jokic
So good. – 11:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
“It’s good, it’s good. The job is done, we can go home now.”
Jokic is all business, showing very little emotion. – 11:05 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
“Basketball is a fun sport… it’s a live thing… the job is done, we can go home now.” Nikola Jokic is life. – 11:05 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nikola Jokic on literally winning a championship is hilarious:
“It’s good, it’s good. The job is done we can go home now.” – 11:05 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Salute to Jokic. Dominant numbers the whole way, made some dubious officiating in this game irrelevant while a lot of his role players struggled at the same time. Unassailable run – 11:05 PM
Clint Capela @CapelaClint
joker still ain’t reacting, someone tell him he’s an nba champ lol – 11:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Nikola Jokic on the Miami Heat: “They are a great, great team. Intelligent team that I respect a lot.” – 11:04 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
All hail the Joker!!!!!! Congrats to the long suffering Nuggets fans and @ChuckMindenhall – 11:04 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nikola Jokic is out thanking every single Heat player and coach. Popeye Jones, his own coach, just came up to him and said, “Thank you. Thank you.” Popeye has a huge grin on his face. Jamal is wiping away tears.
Jokic looks like he’s planning his swimming pool trip for tomorrow. – 11:04 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
Please let Jokic ride through Denver on his horse during the parade – 11:04 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Nikola Jokic, the individual never ceases to impress me. In the moment he wins his first NBA championship, his priority is to graciously congratulate his opponents on a battle well fought. Tremendous competitor and a tremendous sportsman – 11:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Nikola Jokic reacting to the title-clinching win by immediately congratulating every member of the Heat and golf clapping is as Jokic as it gets. – 11:03 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic leads Denver to its first-ever #NBA championship
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jokic wins the title and immediately shakes the hand of every Heat player on the roster. Man is special – 11:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Jokic started congratulating and shaking the hand of every Heat player and coach while his teammates were all going nuts on the court celebrating and the buzzer went off. He really is the best. – 11:02 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Someone forgot to teach Jokic how to celebrate winning a championship. – 11:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
March 8. #NeverForget
The Nuggets are the NBA champions, making the Bulls’ 21-point beatdown in Denver on that date all the more wild. And Vucevic outplayed his buddy Jokic to boot.
So long, 2022-23 season. On to the offseason. – 11:02 PM
March 8. #NeverForget
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic at age 28:
— NBA champion
— Finals MVP
— WCF Finals MVP
— 5x All-NBA
— 5x All-Star
— 2x MVP
How many centers have a better resume? pic.twitter.com/I4tK7HJq9J – 11:02 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jokic immediately going and shaking every Heat player’s hand. That’s class. – 11:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Jokic and the fam are bringing home an NBA championship ring 💍 pic.twitter.com/XC0F1bwLvK – 11:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic tonight:
28 PTS
16 REB
4 AST
12-16 FG
Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/RbwLrziKmw – 11:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Love everything about this for Denver.
An ABA franchise finally breaks through to the NBA Finals, is led by players they drafted and took chances on, in a year majority of folks didn’t think Jokic was the MVP — and they did it.
Congrats to @Mr_Popeye_Jones & Co. – 11:01 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
NIKOLA JOKIC AND THE DENVER NUGGETS ARE #NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/ayamvmdMx5 – 11:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It’s over. Denver is the NBA champions for the first time. Nikola Jokic surely will be NBA Finals MVP.
And Udonis Haslem, salute, sir. – 11:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jokic backing these Heat players down like there is 5 Markieff Morrises out there – 10:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Need to see that again, but Jokic might have just had the greatest turnover I’ve ever seen – 10:43 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Jokic has 24 points on 10/13 shooting tonight
He is in the conversation for best scorer in the NBA. He had the second most efficient high volume individual scoring season of the century in 2023, after two seasons of similar volume and efficiency as Steph and KD’s best years pic.twitter.com/kksQo7IhfX – 10:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler is 2 for 12.
The Nuggets are 9 for 19 from the line.
The Nuggets are 4 for 26 from 3-point range.
So much weirdness.
And Jokic is 10 for 13. Nuggets by 5 with 6:42 left. – 10:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jokic has contested misses on an innumerable amount of Butler and Bam paint looks without even jumping. Mt. Jokic. – 10:36 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Man, look at Jokic help on the Butler drive, then close out to Robinson w/ the quickness!
(& then reach & get beat off the dribble) pic.twitter.com/qvwMdPxseF – 10:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Looks like Nikola Jokic is going to go the rest of the way in this one. He’s only at 30 min, so this is well within his minutes load – 10:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Murray just told Jokic to shoot that short jumper instead of passing it to Brown, who got it blocked at the rim. MIA 71, DEN 70 after 3Q. – 10:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nuggets with 150+ rebounds in a playoff run:
Nikola Jokic
Michael Porter Jr
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/xMpLZrIvTa – 10:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jokic dropped such a banger last year after the Nuggets fell to the Warriors in the first round pic.twitter.com/P6yaXX9Cc7 – 10:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin has not been afraid of going right at Nikola Jokic this whole series. – 10:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
If Joker doesn’t touch the ball in a halfcourt set, it’s a bad possession. – 10:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ball Arena erupts on Murray’s corner pocket.
A 16-9 run to start the third quarter. Joker’s already got eight in the quarter alone.
Tie game. – 10:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
You can’t double-team Joker and you can’t guard him one-on-one… but besides that – he’s easy to defend – 10:02 PM
You can’t double-team Joker and you can’t guard him one-on-one… but besides that – he’s easy to defend – 10:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Heat definitely like that Bruce Brown attempted three more shots than Jokic in first half. Brown is 2 for 9. #Nuggets #NBAFinals – 9:50 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Heat 51, Nuggets 44
Half was about Denver not showing up. Fouling, turnovers and missed 3’s. Lucky to be in this one still.
MPJ and Jokic have a stat line of 9 pts, 8 rebs apiece. KCP has 6 pts.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:43 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets missing shots so far. 1/15 from 3.
Need Murray and Jokic to settle everyone down in the 3rd. Jokic played the final 5 minutes like he knew what he wanted to do. Gonna need him to be aggressive for the final 24 minutes. – 9:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Heat 51-44:
-Joker: 9-9-4 in 18 minutes, 4/6 FG, has yet to miss inside arc
-Murray: 4 points on 2/7 FG, 0/4 3P
-MPJ: 9-8-2 but still hasn’t hit a three
AG only played 7 minutes due to foul trouble.
Denver needs a reset. pic.twitter.com/7Y6P3lNxLn – 9:42 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
As good as Bam was in the first half, Jimmy was just as bad. Heat are in this thing because of Jimmy’s teammates, Jokic’s foul trouble and the Nuggets missing 14 of their 15 3s.
That said, make some shots and get Jimmy going in the 2H, and the series comes back to Miami. – 9:42 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
What a slog of a game so far. Heat up 51-44. MPJ and Jokic with 9, Bam with 18. Nuggets can’t hit a three. Good looks, bad looks. Some rushed but they just have to settle down – 9:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker’s 3/4 court heave would’ve been just Denver’s second made 3-pointer of the night. They enter half shooting just 1 of 15.
Heat up 51-44. #Nuggets need to settle down, protect the ball and re-group. Foul trouble didn’t help. – 9:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Center battle at half:
Bam — Jokic —
18 PTS 9 PTS
9 REB 9 REB
8-13 FG 4-6 FG pic.twitter.com/oAP3e3Qts3 – 9:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Really smart adjustment by the Heat to load up more on Jokic with the way the game is flowing. Nuggets can’t make ’em pay from 3 yet. I believe Miami went with a different zone there too. – 9:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
You have to work everything through Bam
Yeah there’s the obvious reasons
But also make Jokic defend with those fouls
And now he’s cooking – 9:36 PM
You have to work everything through Bam
Yeah there’s the obvious reasons
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Denver are shooting 7.7 percent on threes. Have 10 turnovers. And have seen Jokic, Murray and Gordon in early foul trouble. Still within five points. – 9:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry is spending these minutes trying to bait Jokic into a third foul, and it’s probably the best use of his time. – 9:29 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
That’s my Nuggets. Jokic being dominant in the paint, setting up the offense, and then quick hands force the turnover and the easy points.
If Kyle Lowry could stop trying to jerk Jokic’s arms out of socket or flop on fake elbows to the face, that would be great too. – 9:29 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Kyle Lowry will do anything to get Jokic to pick up his 3rd foul – 9:26 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
So I see Denver is gonna need Jokic to start taking control of the offense again. Denver’s offense is too reactive right now, guys are pressing and the whistle and turnovers have stolen Denver’s momentum.
Time for Jokic to reset the tone. – 9:23 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Foul trouble already becoming an issue for Denver. Aaron Gordon has 3. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each have 2.
Will be something to keep an eye on the rest of this half. – 9:18 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Unlike previous games, Miamk is doggedly going to the rim. Far less pull ups and floaters
The Heat’s getting a good whistle. Jokic and Murray have 2 fouls. Gordon 3 – 9:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon picks up his third foul with 9:09 left in the second quarter. Crowd is incredulous. Didn’t look like there was much consideration to challenging. Joker and KCP coming back in. Officiating very much impacting this game. – 9:17 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Denver is VERY nervous. Bad ball handling. Questionable shot selection. If Miami is going to zone with Jokic out, they’re going to have to be willing to take mid range shots. They’ve done that in this series but they seem scared to do it tonight – 9:15 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Gonna need the Nuggets to make shots and not get punked by Love, please. Also stop turning the ball over.
It’s time for Jokic to come back in. – 9:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Miami rolling with Kevin Love at the 5 with Bam Adebayo on the bench. They’re going with a zone look since Nikola Jokic is also on the bench. – 9:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Without Jokic in the game, the Heat are sitting comfortably in their zone defense……Good sub, getting Gordon in…he can make decisions from the middle of the zone – 9:11 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
24-22 Heat lead after 1. Jokic in foul trouble, Herro hasn’t seen the floor yet. Spoelstra said he would go through regular rotations first go-round, so not surprising yet – 9:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Big, big minutes from MPJ, who ends the first quarter with team-highs of 7 points and 7 rebounds.
Huge boost as Joker/AG went to the bench. And DJ! Those were productive defensive minutes. – 9:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
DeAndre Jordan in to defend Bam Adebayo. Jokic on the bench with two fouls. – 9:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Nuggets have lost both Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic to first quarter foul trouble….the Heat are on a 13-2 run and the Nuggets trail 21-18 – 9:02 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Aaron Gordon and Jokic being in foul trouble means nobody can guard Bam – 9:02 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic trying to take the charge was a TERRIBLE idea. it’s okay time-wise with him coming out anyway, but that is rough and could really hurt later. – 9:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jokic gets his 2nd
Now Bam can create with the face-up on Jeff Green
And the Heat have the lead – 9:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Nuggets absorbed Nikola Jokic’s foul trouble in Game 4. Can they do it again in Game 5? – 9:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker picks up his second foul on a block vs. Lowry. He heads to the bench, and MPJ’s coming back in. Both he and AG with two fouls each. – 9:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jokic called for his second foul with 2:51 left in the first quarter. – 9:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic and DJ just saw the play coming from Miami. Pistol action coming. Both called it out before Porter was done with his second FT.
DJ’s known for knowing every team’s set. – 8:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
This place is juiced up. Rally towels, buzz, Joker look-a-likes. Fans are ready for a closeout. – 8:28 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
What’s the over/under on the level of excitement that Jokic will show if the Nuggets win the championship? – 8:28 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Unmarketable, indifferent for stats, and winner
Why a championship ring for Jokic will be a win for pure basketball
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 8:19 PM
Unmarketable, indifferent for stats, and winner
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 5 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
#HoopStreams is BACK‼️
@CassidyHubbarth, @itsthebaldgirl and @LegsESPN talk Game 5 and Mike Breen’s 100th #NBAFinals game. Later, WNBA MVP @_ajawilson22 joins the show to talk about Nikola Jokic and the Aces’ performance this season. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:05 PM
#HoopStreams is BACK‼️
@CassidyHubbarth, @itsthebaldgirl and @LegsESPN talk Game 5 and Mike Breen’s 100th #NBAFinals game. Later, WNBA MVP @_ajawilson22 joins the show to talk about Nikola Jokic and the Aces’ performance this season. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.
The Nuggets again opening with Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Jokic going with the John Wick attire to close things out tonight. pic.twitter.com/9wWEoOAwd1 – 7:51 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Thoughts on the NBA, including Fred VanVleet’s free agency, and the Nikola Jokic MVP debate
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/12/kar… – 6:43 PM
More on this storyline
Drake also bet $1 million on the Nuggets taking the series and left with an estimated $1,230,000. In total, the Toronto native made a whopping $2,054,785.31 off just those two bets. Following the Nuggets’ win, Drake expressed his excitement with two more posts showing Nuggets superstars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. -via complex.com / June 13, 2023
Barack Obama: Congrats to the Denver @nuggets and the remarkable finals MVP Nikola Jokić for bringing home the franchise’s first NBA Championship! -via Twitter / June 13, 2023
Get Up: “He’s certainly an all-time great player. … He’s easily in the top 25 or top 30 right now, and he’s still got a long runway to win more MVPs, to win more championships. This run was as historic as I can remember.” —@JJ Redick on Nikola Jokic -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / June 13, 2023