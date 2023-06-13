Sixers coach Nick Nurse has met with James Harden; family will impact his decision

Kelly Iko: I know that Nick Nurse was in Houston maybe a week and a half ago and met with Danuel House and James Harden. I know everyone saw the press conference where he kind of ducked the question about James when he said he’s a winning player and he’d love to have him in Philadelphia. When you look at it from a basketball perspective, staying with the MVP and a Final-winning coach makes a lot of sense. But, when it comes to James, one thing I’ve learned being around him for so long is there are things outside of a 48-minute game that motivate him. His family. He’s very big on family. He’s big on giving back to the community and quality of life. There are other things surrounding a potential return to Houston that have nothing to do with Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., or Alperen Sengun that people need to realize. This is what makes this decision so difficult for him.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on NBA Draft and free agent targets for the Houston Rockets, including Amen Thompson, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, Austin Reaves, Brook Lopez, Cam Johnson, Dillon Brooks, KJ Martin, and more with @KellyIko on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 10:03 AM
Reporting on NBA Draft and free agent targets for the Houston Rockets, including Amen Thompson, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, Austin Reaves, Brook Lopez, Cam Johnson, Dillon Brooks, KJ Martin, and more with @KellyIko on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 10:03 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA – Valuing all the free agent shooting guards with BORD$. It’s James Harden, yes, but a lot of starter and rotation-caliber talent as well.
theathletic.com/4601685/2023/0… – 9:51 AM
New for @TheAthleticNBA – Valuing all the free agent shooting guards with BORD$. It’s James Harden, yes, but a lot of starter and rotation-caliber talent as well.
theathletic.com/4601685/2023/0… – 9:51 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ special guest DOC RIVERS — On Denver’s first title, a Game 5 Finals rock fight (and what that’s like to coach), Jokic vs. KG, 08 Celts lessons, the Zombie Heat, Harden + Embiid, and why Philly ultimately fell short. What a post-gamer.
open.spotify.com/episode/1TLqbI… – 8:17 AM
New BS Podcast w/ special guest DOC RIVERS — On Denver’s first title, a Game 5 Finals rock fight (and what that’s like to coach), Jokic vs. KG, 08 Celts lessons, the Zombie Heat, Harden + Embiid, and why Philly ultimately fell short. What a post-gamer.
open.spotify.com/episode/1TLqbI… – 8:17 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Dave Dombrowski loses another one
Harden vs Beal, VanVleet
Camp date set
BLT chips?
⬇️ go.audacy.com/YoYvkTzYAAb – 6:51 AM
Dave Dombrowski loses another one
Harden vs Beal, VanVleet
Camp date set
BLT chips?
⬇️ go.audacy.com/YoYvkTzYAAb – 6:51 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Jimmy Butler is turning into Jimmy Harden right before our eyes – 10:12 PM
Jimmy Butler is turning into Jimmy Harden right before our eyes – 10:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden tea leaves galore. Podcasts, reports, rumors, more. Where does it leave us, about 10 days from the NBA Draft
libertyballers.com/2023/6/12/2375… – 8:20 PM
James Harden tea leaves galore. Podcasts, reports, rumors, more. Where does it leave us, about 10 days from the NBA Draft
libertyballers.com/2023/6/12/2375… – 8:20 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Via @BleacherReport Two 3-team Trades to Make James Harden Think Hard About Houston Rockets (KAT? OG? Draymond? Dejounte? etc.)
bleacherreport.com/articles/10078… – 5:42 PM
Via @BleacherReport Two 3-team Trades to Make James Harden Think Hard About Houston Rockets (KAT? OG? Draymond? Dejounte? etc.)
bleacherreport.com/articles/10078… – 5:42 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“…this is not a transformational type job … I think they’re very, very close…it’s probably wrinkles and tweaks…”
-Nick Nurse on coaching the Sixers offense next year. Lots of juicy James Harden tea leaves here:
libertyballers.com/2023/6/12/2375… – 3:03 PM
“…this is not a transformational type job … I think they’re very, very close…it’s probably wrinkles and tweaks…”
-Nick Nurse on coaching the Sixers offense next year. Lots of juicy James Harden tea leaves here:
libertyballers.com/2023/6/12/2375… – 3:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Rockets could consider Kyrie Irving if they aren’t able to get James Harden, per @TheSteinLine. pic.twitter.com/WgsPiVV3bd – 10:40 AM
The Rockets could consider Kyrie Irving if they aren’t able to get James Harden, per @TheSteinLine. pic.twitter.com/WgsPiVV3bd – 10:40 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Chris Paul, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and all the latest transactional talk in this Daily Dime: marcstein.substack.com/p/chris-paul-j… – 10:38 AM
Chris Paul, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and all the latest transactional talk in this Daily Dime: marcstein.substack.com/p/chris-paul-j… – 10:38 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN, @espn_macmahon and Sixers coach Nick Nurse to preview Game 5 of the NBA Finals, talk about Nurse’s adjustment to Philadelphia, Joel Embiid and James Harden, the feeling of being on the verge of a title and much more open.spotify.com/episode/5iFSFz… – 10:21 AM
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN, @espn_macmahon and Sixers coach Nick Nurse to preview Game 5 of the NBA Finals, talk about Nurse’s adjustment to Philadelphia, Joel Embiid and James Harden, the feeling of being on the verge of a title and much more open.spotify.com/episode/5iFSFz… – 10:21 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bobby Jackson is joining the Philadelphia 76ers coaching staff under new coach Nick Nurse, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A 12-year NBA vet and former Sixth Man of the Year, Jackson has been the coach of the Kings’ G League affiliate Stockton. – 1:37 PM
Bobby Jackson is joining the Philadelphia 76ers coaching staff under new coach Nick Nurse, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A 12-year NBA vet and former Sixth Man of the Year, Jackson has been the coach of the Kings’ G League affiliate Stockton. – 1:37 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Raptors hiring Darko Rajakovic as head coach to replace Nick Nurse, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/rapto… – 4:29 PM
Raptors hiring Darko Rajakovic as head coach to replace Nick Nurse, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/rapto… – 4:29 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: It begins with James Harden, Houston’s top free agent target. With that said, there are rumblings the Rockets don’t want to give him a max contract. For Harden, he’s weighing returning home to Houston for family reasons, the chance to have other veterans join him in free agency with all their cap space, and playing with Houston’s young core players versus having the chance to remain with the MVP Joel Embiid and an Eastern Conference where he’s already on a top-four contending team. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2023
Kelly Iko: When you talk to Houston, you get both sides of the equation. You have guys in the organization that are pretty confident in him returning and others who are skeptical and have their doubts. When you talk to people close to Harden, there are those that say he’s coming back and others that say wait a minute. When you talk to players on the current Rockets roster, there are players that believe he’ll come back, and others are skeptical. The common denominator is James is keeping things close to the vest. He understands that this offseason for him probably won’t come around again where he can make a substantial amount of money. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2023
There have been many reports that James Harden is thinking of signing with the Rockets this offseason. What do you make of that? Jabari Smith: That’d be great. The team would want a Hall of Famer. It’s promising, but we’re not just banking on that. We’re still focused on us and how we can improve as a team. What would be your pitch to Harden for him to join Houston again? Jabari Smith: Come back home. He did so much for that city; there’s still so much love for him in Houston. It would definitely feel like home for him if he came back. -via HoopsHype / June 11, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Nick Nurse, Alperen Sengun, Danuel House, Jabari Smith, Jalen Green, James Harden, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers