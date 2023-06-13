Tiago Splitter Houston bound?

Michael Scotto: Celtics assistants Ben Sullivan, Mike Moser and Garrett Jackson are joining Ime Udoka’s staff on the Rockets, as reported by HoopsHype. Aaron Miles is still a possibility. I’ve heard he’s received interest from the Rockets and Pelicans, I’m told. Kelly Iko: One name that I heard through the wire was Tiago Splitter. He’s one of Ime Udoka’s guys, and they worked together in Brooklyn and were teammates in San Antonio. He likes him a lot. I’m not saying he’s joining, but he’s a name I’ve heard if Aaron Miles doesn’t come to fruition.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Jacque Vaughn and the Nets are reshaping coaching staff for his first full season as head coach next year, parting with Igor Kokoskov, Brian Keefe and Tiago Splitter. Hawks did same on weekend with staff that Quin Snyder inherited late in season. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 1, 2023

