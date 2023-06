Tiago Splitter Houston bound?

Michael Scotto: Celtics assistants Ben Sullivan, Mike Moser and Garrett Jackson are joining Ime Udoka’s staff on the Rockets, as reported by HoopsHype. Aaron Miles is still a possibility. I’ve heard he’s received interest from the Rockets and Pelicans, I’m told. Kelly Iko: One name that I heard through the wire was Tiago Splitter. He’s one of Ime Udoka’s guys, and they worked together in Brooklyn and were teammates in San Antonio. He likes him a lot. I’m not saying he’s joining, but he’s a name I’ve heard if Aaron Miles doesn’t come to fruition.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype