Udonis Haslem: 'They gave me a final season that I will never, ever forget. That’s all I can ask for'

So instead of a podium or stage, it was in the musty bowels of Ball Arena, towels strewn across the floor, training gear being loaded for one final time, where, almost fittingly, Haslem described a career that had come to a close with the Denver Nuggets celebrating and the Heat taking no consolation in consolation. “Oh, man, honestly, I wanted to get the win, but I’m proud of my guys, proud of my team,” Haslem said, opening his remarks as if there still was more to inspire, even though there wasn’t. “I have no regrets. I just thanked those guys for giving me this amazing memory to take with me. “So I tell the guys, I have no complaints, I have no regrets. I’m thankful. They gave me a final season that I will never, ever forget. That’s all I can ask for.”
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I’m sure he missed a trip or two, but the Heat traveled about 970,000 miles by air during Udonis Haslem’s career. He got zero frequent-flyer miles for this. – 11:10 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Udonis Haslem’s all-time Heat ranks, including playoffs:
Rebounds: 1st
Seasons: 1st
Championships: T-1st
Games played: 2nd
Minutes played: 2nd
Wins played in: 2nd
Fouls: 2nd
Ejections: 2nd
Second-chance points: 3rd
Points: 6th – 9:19 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Udonis Haslem at the finish line, “I have no regrets. I’m thankful.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/13/hea… “They gave me a final season that I will never, ever forget. That’s all I can ask for.” – 9:02 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 94-89 NBA Finals loss in Denver: sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/hea…
1. It ends, of course, with another tight finish.
2. Butler summons one final burst.
3. Adebayo again fills it up.
4. For Haslem, it’s over.
5. Herro in uniform, doesn’t play. – 8:27 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s incredible playoff run is over. Details and postgame reaction from the Heat’s season-ending loss in Denver miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… In here, words from Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem after his final NBA game – 12:44 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Finals Notebook — Denver had a very unusual path to the Finals, LeBron James now takes over for Udonis Haslem the NBA’s oldest active player (barring any surprises), more …
apnews.com/article/nba-fi… – 11:31 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It’s over. Denver is the NBA champions for the first time. Nikola Jokic surely will be NBA Finals MVP.
And Udonis Haslem, salute, sir. – 11:00 PM
Asked where he plans to be on opening day of training camp next fall, he said, “Somewhere close by, I could promise you that. Where at? I know where I won’t be at – I won’t be in a uniform, and I won’t be running suicides and all that. Where I will be is close by. “This is a forever thing. There’s too much love here. There’s too many sacrifices. There’s too much success. And we ain’t for everybody, so there’s not too many places we can go.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 13, 2023
Tim Reynolds: Udonis, as Heat down 3-1: “Winning a championship will be the hardest thing you ever do. People only talk about the parade & holding up the trophy. They don’t talk about the journey, the sleepless nights, the frustration, the tears, the pain. They don’t talk about that (stuff).” -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / June 10, 2023
The Heat are wounded, but very much still prideful. Much has been made of the legion of undrafted players on the Heat’s roster. Is it fair to wonder if there’s a talent gap distancing the Nuggets from the Heat? “It’s disrespectful for people to say that because you can’t just trick your way into the Finals. It takes talent,” team leader Udonis Haslem told Bleacher Report before exiting the locker room. -via Bleacher Report / June 10, 2023