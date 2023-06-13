Victor Wembanyama headlines 2023 NBA Draft Green Room invitees list

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama headlines 2023 NBA Draft Green Room invitees list

Main Rumors

Victor Wembanyama headlines 2023 NBA Draft Green Room invitees list

June 13, 2023- by

By |

No Ceilings: 2023 NBA Draft “Green Room” Invites so far (via @DraftExpress) | #NBADraft • Victor Wembanyama • Brandon Miller • Scoot Henderson • Amen Thompson • Ausar Thompson • Cam Whitmore • Jarace Walker • Anthony Black • Taylor Hendricks • Gradey Dick • Bilal Coulibaly • Cason Wallace • Nick Smith Jr. • Dereck Lively • Kobe Bufkin • Jalen Hood-Schifino • Jett Howard • Jordan Hawkins • Keyonte George
Source: Twitter

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Victor Wembanyama opens the 2023-24 season as the Rookie of the Year favorite. Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren are essentially tied for second.
I think there could be some Henderson value depending on where he goes, but the odds aren’t long enough to bet against Victor yet. pic.twitter.com/fOppRyDGxY3:01 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude ⁦@DanWoikeSports⁩ has this in ⁦@latimessports⁩: NBA mock draft: Here’s what will happen after Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 latimes.com/sports/story/2…12:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FYI:
The 2023 NBA Draft is next Thursday.
And the SLC and California Summer Leagues (which will likely feature the debut of Victor Wembanyama) begin in 20 days.
The Las Vegas Summer League kicks off on July 7th – only 24 days from today. – 9:40 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama had his moments but Metropolitans 92 fell into a 2-0 hole against Monaco #FinalesBetclicELITE
eurohoops.net/en/proa/151607…4:35 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dominating airspace, Victor Wembanyama throws it down #FinalesBetclicELITE
pic.twitter.com/cRogNfCZuh3:49 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama launches 8-0 start for Metropolitans 92 at Monaco #FinalesBetclicELITE
pic.twitter.com/Od1ngInLUj2:36 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nearing the #NBAdraft, Victor Wembanyama is looking for a win in Game 2 #FinalesBetclicELITE
pic.twitter.com/W2NPiRzRaB2:16 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
While Victor Wembanyama is hands down the most anticipated prospect in this year’s NBA Draft, check out the other International prospects 🙌
We present you a guide about some of the most interesting names that you might find in the upcoming NBA Draft: basketnews.com/news-190162-ev…6:38 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
My guy @Casey_Viera is bringing me onto the 10:30 show on KENS 5 tonight to talk a bit about the roster around Victor Wembanyama (and Chris Paul hypotheticals)
Very excited 🙂 – 10:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Victor Wembanyama updates, highlights: NBA Draft’s No. 1 prospect has rare rough outing in Pro A Finals opener
(By @kyletheboone)
cbssports.com/college-basket…8:24 PM

More on this storyline

Wembanyama, the presumed No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on June 22, kicked off the 2023 Pro A Finals with a dud of a performance in No. 2 seed Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92’s 87–64 Game 1 loss to top-seeded Monaco. In his 27 minutes of action, Wembanyama recorded just eight points on 3-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds and two assists while adding another highlight-worthy blocked shot. -via Sports Illustrated / June 11, 2023
Even Zubac has a certain level of expectation for Wembanyama and cannot wait to see him playing in the league.  “Oh yeah, I mean, you see all these videos and highlights, it’s incredible. A guy with that kind of size and mobility, it’s really rare to witness something like that,” Zubac told BasketNews. “We probably never saw a player like him so far. He’s probably gonna be the No. 1 pick and will be coached by one of the best coaches ever, Gregg Popovich. He’s gonna play a lot of minutes for a great organization like the Spurs. I definitely have high expectations for him, but I believe he’s gonna be in a perfect position to develop and show that he can be one of the best players,” Zubac added. -via BasketNews / June 10, 2023
Damian Lillard on the sense of entitlement of players within the NBA… “I would say entitled is the right word. But I don’t think it’s necessarily [the players’] fault alone. It’s the culture that’s being created…We talk about Victor Wembanyama like he’s the greatest prospect ever across sports. It’s like, okay, when he comes in, what do you think he’s going to expect? Whether he believes it or not, this is what everybody is saying he is before he even touches the floor. You don’t have a choice. He’s the guy. He’s a franchise player…It takes away that fight that you got to have to earn your stripes and earn what’s given to you. When you don’t have to go through that process, it ends up kind of hurting some people because then you just expect things to happen.” -via YouTube / June 7, 2023

, , , , , , , , , , , Main Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home