Victor Wembanyama headlines 2023 NBA Draft Green Room invitees list

Victor Wembanyama opens the 2023-24 season as the Rookie of the Year favorite. Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren are essentially tied for second.
I think there could be some Henderson value depending on where he goes, but the odds aren’t long enough to bet against Victor yet. pic.twitter.com/fOppRyDGxY – 3:01 PM
My dude @DanWoikeSports has this in @latimessports: NBA mock draft: Here’s what will happen after Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 12:39 PM
FYI:
The 2023 NBA Draft is next Thursday.
And the SLC and California Summer Leagues (which will likely feature the debut of Victor Wembanyama) begin in 20 days.
The Las Vegas Summer League kicks off on July 7th – only 24 days from today. – 9:40 AM
Victor Wembanyama had his moments but Metropolitans 92 fell into a 2-0 hole against Monaco #FinalesBetclicELITE
eurohoops.net/en/proa/151607… – 4:35 PM
Dominating airspace, Victor Wembanyama throws it down #FinalesBetclicELITE
pic.twitter.com/cRogNfCZuh – 3:49 PM
Victor Wembanyama launches 8-0 start for Metropolitans 92 at Monaco #FinalesBetclicELITE
pic.twitter.com/Od1ngInLUj – 2:36 PM
Nearing the #NBAdraft, Victor Wembanyama is looking for a win in Game 2 #FinalesBetclicELITE
pic.twitter.com/W2NPiRzRaB – 2:16 PM
While Victor Wembanyama is hands down the most anticipated prospect in this year’s NBA Draft, check out the other International prospects 🙌
We present you a guide about some of the most interesting names that you might find in the upcoming NBA Draft: basketnews.com/news-190162-ev… – 6:38 AM
My guy @Casey_Viera is bringing me onto the 10:30 show on KENS 5 tonight to talk a bit about the roster around Victor Wembanyama (and Chris Paul hypotheticals)
Very excited 🙂 – 10:55 PM
Victor Wembanyama updates, highlights: NBA Draft’s No. 1 prospect has rare rough outing in Pro A Finals opener
(By @kyletheboone)
cbssports.com/college-basket… – 8:24 PM
