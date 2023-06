76ers not desperate to re-sign James Harden

Rivers on coaching James Harden It was challenging, more because we were fighting two things, and not like visually fighting, it was James is so good at playing one way, and the way I believe you have to play to win, in some ways, is different because it’s a lot of giving up the ball, moving the ball, coming back to the ball. I would have loved to have him younger, when that was easier for him because giving up the ball and getting back the ball is hard. It’s physical, it’s exhausting. So, it would have been interesting if I would have had him younger where he could have done that more. Coming off of dribble handoffs, going downhill. He didn’t finish as well as he finished because he’s older, and that happens. So, yeah, at times, to get him to move it and get him to play the way I needed him to play. I thought the first half of the year, we were the best team in the game. I thought James was playing perfect basketball. He was the point guard of the team. He was still scoring, but he was doing more playmaking and scoring. Then in the second half, he started scoring more, trying to score more, and I thought we got stagnant at times. I thought we changed. -via Sixers Wire / June 14, 2023