76ers not desperate to re-sign James Harden

Brian Windhorst: The Sixers are not desperate. While they absolutely want James Harden back, and I think there’s a way they can play together and still be highly successful, the Sixers have other moves they can make. If Harden walks, they have cap space. They have tradeable contracts. They have things they can do. Harden is important but not the end all and be all for the 76ers.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Doc Rivers opens up on Embiid, Harden, what 76ers need to do to win
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bradley Beal was almost traded for James Harden 😳 pic.twitter.com/RfB8NrgT0Y – 4:52 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
If you’re ok with James Harden signing elsewhere, what should Sixers do next season? – 3:51 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden next team odds (via @betonline_ag):
Houston Rockets 20/21
Philadelphia 76ers 11/10
Phoenix Suns 5/1 – 2:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
There isn’t really any redeeming quality behind choosing a Beal trade over re-signing Harden. And doing both would be counterproductive to team-building efforts beyond the starting five. – 1:31 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If the Sixers do lose Harden in free agency, I would honestly rather do the gap year / let Tobias Harris expire / evaluate Tyrese Maxey’s long-term growth potential as a lead initiator rather than pursue a Beal trade. – 1:09 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: If James Harden stays with the Sixers, the Rockets have interest in Lakers free agent Austin Reaves.
More on their free agent targets, including Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez, Cam Johnson and Dillon Brooks with @KellyIko on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 12:10 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
While void of accountability, Rivers making sense on Embiid, & every reason to not bring back Harden.
Phillies explode
Game shows! go.audacy.com/6a0uEowBCAb – 6:23 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I don’t think [Harden] is gonna be here. I think it’s less than 50 percent [he returns to Houston]. Not by much — there’s a few reasons. But…I’ve also been the one saying I don’t think they can resist.”
-@Jonathan_Feigen from
rednationhoops.com/embed/podcast/… – 8:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If Hou offered Harden a three-year deal beginning at $33M, that $104M contract would be almost $50M less than a $152M three-year *max* offer from Phi.
With @KellyIko speculating Hou might offer James $30-33M, i took a look at some moving parts.
libertyballers.com/2023/6/13/2375… – 8:36 PM
Clutch Points: Patrick Beverley says Karl-Anthony Towns is the best big man in the NBA: “When it comes to like offensively gifted players… it’s KAT and it’s James Harden and I think I got KAT one… I’ve been around this motherf*cker.” Thoughts? (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/XzTpTeT8pq -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 14, 2023
Rivers on coaching James Harden It was challenging, more because we were fighting two things, and not like visually fighting, it was James is so good at playing one way, and the way I believe you have to play to win, in some ways, is different because it’s a lot of giving up the ball, moving the ball, coming back to the ball. I would have loved to have him younger, when that was easier for him because giving up the ball and getting back the ball is hard. It’s physical, it’s exhausting. So, it would have been interesting if I would have had him younger where he could have done that more. Coming off of dribble handoffs, going downhill. He didn’t finish as well as he finished because he’s older, and that happens. So, yeah, at times, to get him to move it and get him to play the way I needed him to play. I thought the first half of the year, we were the best team in the game. I thought James was playing perfect basketball. He was the point guard of the team. He was still scoring, but he was doing more playmaking and scoring. Then in the second half, he started scoring more, trying to score more, and I thought we got stagnant at times. I thought we changed. -via Sixers Wire / June 14, 2023
Michael Scotto: It begins with James Harden, Houston’s top free agent target. With that said, there are rumblings the Rockets don’t want to give him a max contract. For Harden, he’s weighing returning home to Houston for family reasons, the chance to have other veterans join him in free agency with all their cap space, and playing with Houston’s young core players versus having the chance to remain with the MVP Joel Embiid and an Eastern Conference where he’s already on a top-four contending team. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2023