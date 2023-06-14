76ers will not be pursuing Bradley Beal if he becomes available for trade?

However, sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity insisted that the Sixers will not be pursuing Bradley Beal and are not interested in him as a long-term building block. The concerns on Philadelphia’s end are all the obvious ones laid out above. Committing $200 million to a player over the next four years under a CBA that is punitive for expensive teams is not a route they’re looking to travel.
Source: Philly Voice
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A rebuild, thus finally trading Bradley Beal, was the most likely path for the Wizards after missing the playoffs for the 4th time in 5 seasons and hiring a new front office, led by Michael Winger.
It takes two to tango here because Beal holds a rare no-trade clause. – 1:21 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Under no circumstances should the Celtics trade for Bradley Beal – 1:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story on the Wizards, Bradley Beal and his agent Mark Bartelstein working together on trade inquiries: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I completely understand why the Wizards would look to cut bait on Bradley Beal at this point, but in doing so they’d be trading him with his value at its absolute lowest. It almost makes no sense to trade him for that very reason – 1:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Amid the reports of Bradley Beal to be made available by the Wizards, consider that Beal, who turns 30 on June 28, is due:
$46.7 million next season
$50.2 million in 2024-25
$53.7 million in 2025-26
With a player option for $57.1 million in 2026-27
(He also has 15% trade kicker) – 1:10 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Bradley Beal could be on the move if Wizards retool/rebuild, per multiple reports. How might that impact the market should Raptors decide to trade Pascal Siakam or someone else? – 1:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Story at @TheAthletic: Bradley Beal, Wizards expected to work together on a trade should team officials elect to reset roster – with the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat set to emerge as a prominent potential suitor:
theathletic.com/4609705/2023/0… – 1:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On the Bradley Beal topic, he’s about to enter the second season of a five-year, $251 million contract. – 1:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The difference between the Shams and Woj reports on Bradley Beal has me 🤣🤣🤣 – 1:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal would work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team officials elect to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. – 1:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins. – 1:05 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Bradley Beal has been a hot name in the rumor mill, which has included some Sixers connections/speculation. Here’s why they aren’t going to trade for him:
phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-bra… – 12:44 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
At the 90-second mark of Sunday’s BS Pod, Russillo and I laid out why we think Bradley Beal is the most likely star to change teams this summer… where he’s likely to go… and why the price might be lower than you’d think.
youtu.be/jNlG5aW3YEk – 12:11 PM
As the Sixers assess their options to operate over the cap, they are not going to move swiftly toward the second apron and all of the limitations that come with it. Even if Beal were a perfect option, there would be trepidation about going after him. But when you consider the market variables next to Beal’s own limitations — he has played just 90 games in two years, has taken fewer and fewer threes in recent years, and has not accomplished much of anything from a team perspective — he does not scream “must acquire” even if you’re simply flipping Tobias Harris’ contract, a role player, and picks to get a deal done. You are assuming a ton of risk for a theoretical upside that is unclear, and perhaps nuking future flexibility in order to do so. -via Philly Voice / June 14, 2023
As rival teams begin reaching out to the Washington Wizards to explore the possibility of trading for three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal, team president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports are staying in close contact to discuss scenarios presented to the franchise, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. After completing the first season of a five-year, $251 million contract, Beal’s unique standing as the NBA’s only current player to have a no-trade clause negotiated into his deal gives him the ability to control not only possible destinations, but how a potential package to acquire Beal impacts his ability to play for a contender elsewhere. -via ESPN / June 14, 2023