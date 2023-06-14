Brian Windhorst: I don't see a Damian Lillard trade happening right now

Brian Windhorst on if Damian Lillard will be on a different team to start 2023-24 season: Not at the start of the season, I don’t believe, as of right now. They publicly haven’t sounded like they want to trade him. I can tell you privately the Blazers aren’t interested in trading him right now either. I have to underline ‘right now’ because we’re in a fluid situation. … I am hearing nothing. Nothing from the Dame side. Nothing from the Blazers’ side formally that he doesn’t want to be there. I don’t see [a Lillard trade] happening right now.
Several big names have been mentioned as potential trade pieces for the Blazers’ No. 3 pick 👀
Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson will be on the board.
Who should Portland add alongside Damian Lillard? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vlu23PiTZi – 5:33 PM
What the #Heat do obviously carries major #Celtics implications. Them landing Lillard would worry me. Beal not as much, but it increases their talent in a way they badly need. If they’re just re-signing more guys who stepped up to big contracts…we’ve seen that before. – 2:55 PM
From @DraftExpress:
“Portland will continue to explore trade opportunities until it is on the clock for this pick, but it seems the team will be pleased to select either Miller or Henderson.”
Chris Haynes strongly indicated that Dame will ask out of Portland if they keep No. 3. – 10:38 AM
All this talk of Dame to Miami is interesting to me. Given the Heat’s long affinity for players who are good at both ends of the court, even role players, it would be a significant departure for Miami. – 12:50 PM
New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow just dropped on the Nuggets defeating the Heat to win the NBA Finals
-Greatness of Jokic
-Nuggets role players
-Does Denver have dynasty upside?
-How can Miami get back to the Finals?
-Dame to Miami?
-Bruce Brown’s offseason
-Raptors new coach – 3:05 AM
On the Phil Knight-Jody Allen standoff rosegardenreport.com/p/making-sense…
On the Dame Trade Industrial Complex rosegardenreport.com/p/trading-dami… – 1:11 PM
Hawks workout for tomorrow:
Ricky Council IV (Arkansas) – Guard
Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy) – Guard
Dane Goodwin (Notre Dame) – Guard
Gabe Kalscheur (Iowa State) – Guard
Markquis Nowell (Kansas State) – Guard
Justice Sueing (Ohio State) – Forward – 7:16 PM
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard was in attendance for Cam Whitmore’s workout today. -via Twitter @highkin / June 14, 2023
Sam Amick on odds of Damian Lillard being traded this offseason: I’m gonna lean towards yes because I feel like… how deliberate star players are with their voice. And what I’m seeing from Dame right now, and the type of commentary and analysis coming either from him or reporters who are close to him, the tone of the discussion feels like two things: A) something you choose to do to apply pressure and make sure your front office trades the No. 3 pick for a very good player to make him stay, and B) to send the message that if you don’t [trade that pick], we’re gonna have to figure something out here. -via Apple Podcasts / June 11, 2023