Brian Windhorst: I don't see a Damian Lillard trade happening right now

Sam Amick on odds of Damian Lillard being traded this offseason: I’m gonna lean towards yes because I feel like… how deliberate star players are with their voice. And what I’m seeing from Dame right now, and the type of commentary and analysis coming either from him or reporters who are close to him, the tone of the discussion feels like two things: A) something you choose to do to apply pressure and make sure your front office trades the No. 3 pick for a very good player to make him stay, and B) to send the message that if you don’t [trade that pick], we’re gonna have to figure something out here. -via Apple Podcasts / June 11, 2023