Brian Windhorst: If Bradley Beal is traded between now and next Thursday, people will be surprised by how low the return will be

Brian Windhorst on potential Bradley Beal trade: I’m going to tell, if Bradley Beal gets traded between now and next Thursday, I think people are going to be very surprised at the price and how potentially low it’s going to be. Because his contract is not attractive. And especially going forward, what it would mean to have a $50 million player on your team that may not be a first or second All-NBA type player. I suspect if he’s gets traded it would be for a fraction of that [what Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were traded for].Source: YouTube