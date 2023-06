Bucks also potential trade suitors for Bradley Beal

However, sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity insisted that the Sixers will not be pursuing Bradley Beal and are not interested in him as a long-term building block. The concerns on Philadelphia’s end are all the obvious ones laid out above. Committing $200 million to a player over the next four years under a CBA that is punitive for expensive teams is not a route they’re looking to travel. -via Philly Voice / June 14, 2023