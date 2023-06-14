Bucks also potential trade suitors for Bradley Beal

The sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be prominent suitors for Bradley Beal if he reaches the market.
Source: Shams Charania, Josh Robbins, Shams Charania and Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
Source: Shams Charania, Josh Robbins, Shams Charania and Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: How Bradley Beal trade rumors impact the Boston Celtics
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/14/how… – 4:23 PM
New on BSJ: How Bradley Beal trade rumors impact the Boston Celtics
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/14/how… – 4:23 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Bradley Beal is the loudest secret ever because we all know that him and Jayson Tatum are tied together like cooked spaghetti! Carry the hell on.. #NBAToday pic.twitter.com/bq40QaL9Kp – 4:14 PM
Bradley Beal is the loudest secret ever because we all know that him and Jayson Tatum are tied together like cooked spaghetti! Carry the hell on.. #NBAToday pic.twitter.com/bq40QaL9Kp – 4:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to multiple reports, Bradley Beal and the #Wizards will work together on a trade if the team decides to rebuild.
🔊 @DarthAmin explains why Washington should consider it #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ywSfdoghsU – 3:39 PM
According to multiple reports, Bradley Beal and the #Wizards will work together on a trade if the team decides to rebuild.
🔊 @DarthAmin explains why Washington should consider it #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ywSfdoghsU – 3:39 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
For your knowledge:
Knicks scout Vince Baldwin, a former Nike executive, has a longstanding relationship with Bradley Beal and his family. – 3:31 PM
For your knowledge:
Knicks scout Vince Baldwin, a former Nike executive, has a longstanding relationship with Bradley Beal and his family. – 3:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
If the Celtics were going to trade for Bradley Beal, it would have happened a couple years ago before he got a supermax contract that is already aging poorly. – 3:25 PM
If the Celtics were going to trade for Bradley Beal, it would have happened a couple years ago before he got a supermax contract that is already aging poorly. – 3:25 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Wizards and Bradley Beal plan to work together in the event the franchise decides to trade the three-time All-Star.
Beal has four years remaining on his $251M contract, which includes a no-trade clause.
➡️ yhoo.it/3Nv70UA pic.twitter.com/EjKTOSg12w – 3:24 PM
The Wizards and Bradley Beal plan to work together in the event the franchise decides to trade the three-time All-Star.
Beal has four years remaining on his $251M contract, which includes a no-trade clause.
➡️ yhoo.it/3Nv70UA pic.twitter.com/EjKTOSg12w – 3:24 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’m working on my own Beal take, but the bottom line for a guy with a no-trade clause like him is “where does Beal want to go?”
Is it one team? Then Washington has no leverage. Does he have a list of teams? Then the Wizards have some leverage. – 3:16 PM
I’m working on my own Beal take, but the bottom line for a guy with a no-trade clause like him is “where does Beal want to go?”
Is it one team? Then Washington has no leverage. Does he have a list of teams? Then the Wizards have some leverage. – 3:16 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
ICYMI and in light of the buzz that Beal could be moved, why the Miami Heart are dealing with a significant payroll/tax crunch this offseason. Not sure investing in one of the most expensive players in the league is an answer:
bleacherreport.com/articles/10079… – 3:07 PM
ICYMI and in light of the buzz that Beal could be moved, why the Miami Heart are dealing with a significant payroll/tax crunch this offseason. Not sure investing in one of the most expensive players in the league is an answer:
bleacherreport.com/articles/10079… – 3:07 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Woj on ESPN now reporting that the Wizards are working with Bradley Beal on trade scenarios. – 3:05 PM
Woj on ESPN now reporting that the Wizards are working with Bradley Beal on trade scenarios. – 3:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
What the #Heat do obviously carries major #Celtics implications. Them landing Lillard would worry me. Beal not as much, but it increases their talent in a way they badly need. If they’re just re-signing more guys who stepped up to big contracts…we’ve seen that before. – 2:55 PM
What the #Heat do obviously carries major #Celtics implications. Them landing Lillard would worry me. Beal not as much, but it increases their talent in a way they badly need. If they’re just re-signing more guys who stepped up to big contracts…we’ve seen that before. – 2:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots to get get into on the Wizards/Bradley Beal and other NBA offseason storylines with @GottliebShow. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 12:25 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 2:48 PM
Lots to get get into on the Wizards/Bradley Beal and other NBA offseason storylines with @GottliebShow. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 12:25 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 2:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Does Bradley Beal trade make sense for the Celtics? masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:48 PM
Does Bradley Beal trade make sense for the Celtics? masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:48 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice @TheAthleticNBA que si Wizards piensa comenzar un nuevo ciclo, trabajarán junto a Bradley Beal para hallarle un nuevo hogar (BB tiene veto a cualquier canje que no sea de su agrado).
Atención @NYKnicks y otras yerbas. pic.twitter.com/uq68drJJkO – 2:41 PM
Dice @TheAthleticNBA que si Wizards piensa comenzar un nuevo ciclo, trabajarán junto a Bradley Beal para hallarle un nuevo hogar (BB tiene veto a cualquier canje que no sea de su agrado).
Atención @NYKnicks y otras yerbas. pic.twitter.com/uq68drJJkO – 2:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Was just thinking about those great Tatum-Beal duels from 2020-21. It’s amazing how long ago that feels. Beal hasn’t done much since, and it’s hard to assume he turns it up in a new destination. Trying to get him without Brown won’t work, and trading Brown for him isn’t worth it. – 2:37 PM
Was just thinking about those great Tatum-Beal duels from 2020-21. It’s amazing how long ago that feels. Beal hasn’t done much since, and it’s hard to assume he turns it up in a new destination. Trying to get him without Brown won’t work, and trading Brown for him isn’t worth it. – 2:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Bradley Beal again linked to Heat; where things stand. And lots of nuggets from Heat exit interviews, which are ending momentarily: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:34 PM
NEW: Bradley Beal again linked to Heat; where things stand. And lots of nuggets from Heat exit interviews, which are ending momentarily: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wizards waited like 4-5 years too long to trade Bradley Beal if we’re being completely honest. Still a good player, but that contract is ROUGH at this point – 2:25 PM
Wizards waited like 4-5 years too long to trade Bradley Beal if we’re being completely honest. Still a good player, but that contract is ROUGH at this point – 2:25 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Washington Wizards reportedlu to work with Bradley Beal on trade scenarios
sportando.basketball/en/washington-… – 2:19 PM
Washington Wizards reportedlu to work with Bradley Beal on trade scenarios
sportando.basketball/en/washington-… – 2:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Beal will soon be on the move and it sounds like the #HEATCulture but not the #Sixers are interested.
Well, the Sixers should find a way to get interested.
libertyballers.com/2023/6/14/2376… – 2:12 PM
Beal will soon be on the move and it sounds like the #HEATCulture but not the #Sixers are interested.
Well, the Sixers should find a way to get interested.
libertyballers.com/2023/6/14/2376… – 2:12 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Bradly Beal is open for trade? I have the perfect destination for him. Lock in to NBA Today at 3pm Eastern. Carry the hell on… – 1:49 PM
Bradly Beal is open for trade? I have the perfect destination for him. Lock in to NBA Today at 3pm Eastern. Carry the hell on… – 1:49 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Amid the Bradley Beal talk, here’s the case for and against trading for Beal in the summer of 2023 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/the-case… via @SixersWire – 1:46 PM
Amid the Bradley Beal talk, here’s the case for and against trading for Beal in the summer of 2023 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/the-case… via @SixersWire – 1:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The #Celtics don’t need to trade Malcolm Brogdon this offseason but a case can be made for it thanks to the new CBA. Looking at 5 potential deal scenarios if the Celtics go that route and an examination of a Bradley Beal hypothetical masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:44 PM
New: The #Celtics don’t need to trade Malcolm Brogdon this offseason but a case can be made for it thanks to the new CBA. Looking at 5 potential deal scenarios if the Celtics go that route and an examination of a Bradley Beal hypothetical masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:44 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Remember, Brad Beal’s has a “no-trade” clause – which means Beal can veto any trade. – 1:41 PM
Remember, Brad Beal’s has a “no-trade” clause – which means Beal can veto any trade. – 1:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ignoring asset packages and their own needs, what teams do we think Bradley Beal would waive his no-trade clause for?
I think there are 11 definite “yes” votes: Bucks, Celtics, Sixers, Knicks, Nets, Heat, Lakers, Clippers Warriors, Nuggets, Suns. – 1:39 PM
Ignoring asset packages and their own needs, what teams do we think Bradley Beal would waive his no-trade clause for?
I think there are 11 definite “yes” votes: Bucks, Celtics, Sixers, Knicks, Nets, Heat, Lakers, Clippers Warriors, Nuggets, Suns. – 1:39 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Here’s what I will say about Brad Beal from watching him since he was as in AAU and college.
Beal has a high basketball IQ and has the ability to make people around him better. He just hasn’t had enough around him in Washington, so has had to be primary scorer.
With Jayson… – 1:37 PM
Here’s what I will say about Brad Beal from watching him since he was as in AAU and college.
Beal has a high basketball IQ and has the ability to make people around him better. He just hasn’t had enough around him in Washington, so has had to be primary scorer.
With Jayson… – 1:37 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
I know the Spurs like Wemby, but if a guy like Beal is available you gotta wonder whether Pop considers putting that pick on the table. Something to keep an eye on – 1:34 PM
I know the Spurs like Wemby, but if a guy like Beal is available you gotta wonder whether Pop considers putting that pick on the table. Something to keep an eye on – 1:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
There isn’t really any redeeming quality behind choosing a Beal trade over re-signing Harden. And doing both would be counterproductive to team-building efforts beyond the starting five. – 1:31 PM
There isn’t really any redeeming quality behind choosing a Beal trade over re-signing Harden. And doing both would be counterproductive to team-building efforts beyond the starting five. – 1:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My initial guess is that the Lakers don’t have a realistic path to trading for Bradley Beal.
Even if the No. 17 pick/unprotected 2029 were enough as assets, the real issue is salary matching. The new CBA lowers the amount of salary teams above the first apron can absorb to 110% – 1:30 PM
My initial guess is that the Lakers don’t have a realistic path to trading for Bradley Beal.
Even if the No. 17 pick/unprotected 2029 were enough as assets, the real issue is salary matching. The new CBA lowers the amount of salary teams above the first apron can absorb to 110% – 1:30 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Potentially significant Wizards/Beal development, from Shams and Josh, in @TheAthletic:
bit.ly/462qiYJ – 1:30 PM
Potentially significant Wizards/Beal development, from Shams and Josh, in @TheAthletic:
bit.ly/462qiYJ – 1:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat linked to Bradley Beal, amid reports of Wizards seeking deal. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/14/mia… – 1:29 PM
Miami Heat linked to Bradley Beal, amid reports of Wizards seeking deal. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/14/mia… – 1:29 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal trade rumors: Wizards will work with star guard to find a deal if they rebuild, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 1:28 PM
Bradley Beal trade rumors: Wizards will work with star guard to find a deal if they rebuild, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 1:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Nothing coming out today about Bradley Beal is all that surprising, of course Michael Winger and Mark Bartelstein are going to talk
I still don’t think he gets traded before the draft between Winger contemplating retool vs. rebuild, getting to know Beal, and not settling – 1:26 PM
Nothing coming out today about Bradley Beal is all that surprising, of course Michael Winger and Mark Bartelstein are going to talk
I still don’t think he gets traded before the draft between Winger contemplating retool vs. rebuild, getting to know Beal, and not settling – 1:26 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Always thought Bradley Beal would be great in Dallas alongside Doncic, but that was when Beal was healthy and before Kyrie Irving. – 1:26 PM
Always thought Bradley Beal would be great in Dallas alongside Doncic, but that was when Beal was healthy and before Kyrie Irving. – 1:26 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
For those Celtics fans feverishly cooking up Bradley Beal trades:
1) There is no viable way to have Jays + Beal on roster starting pretty much next summer and absolutely not by summer ‘25.
2) Washington does not want your 30 year old guards and 29th pick in future drafts.
The… – 1:25 PM
For those Celtics fans feverishly cooking up Bradley Beal trades:
1) There is no viable way to have Jays + Beal on roster starting pretty much next summer and absolutely not by summer ‘25.
2) Washington does not want your 30 year old guards and 29th pick in future drafts.
The… – 1:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A rebuild, thus finally trading Bradley Beal, was the most likely path for the Wizards after missing the playoffs for the 4th time in 5 seasons and hiring a new front office, led by Michael Winger.
It takes two to tango here because Beal holds a rare no-trade clause. – 1:21 PM
A rebuild, thus finally trading Bradley Beal, was the most likely path for the Wizards after missing the playoffs for the 4th time in 5 seasons and hiring a new front office, led by Michael Winger.
It takes two to tango here because Beal holds a rare no-trade clause. – 1:21 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Bradley Beal has $207.7M over 4 years remaining on his contract and a no trade clause that would be inherited by his new team.
It will be interesting to see what the return in a trade looks like considering he has control over his destination. pic.twitter.com/vMXkmNYG3p – 1:16 PM
Bradley Beal has $207.7M over 4 years remaining on his contract and a no trade clause that would be inherited by his new team.
It will be interesting to see what the return in a trade looks like considering he has control over his destination. pic.twitter.com/vMXkmNYG3p – 1:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
No.
The Knicks should not trade for Bradley Beal.
Post coming shortly. – 1:13 PM
No.
The Knicks should not trade for Bradley Beal.
Post coming shortly. – 1:13 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Under no circumstances should the Celtics trade for Bradley Beal – 1:12 PM
Under no circumstances should the Celtics trade for Bradley Beal – 1:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story on the Wizards, Bradley Beal and his agent Mark Bartelstein working together on trade inquiries: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:12 PM
Full ESPN story on the Wizards, Bradley Beal and his agent Mark Bartelstein working together on trade inquiries: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I completely understand why the Wizards would look to cut bait on Bradley Beal at this point, but in doing so they’d be trading him with his value at its absolute lowest. It almost makes no sense to trade him for that very reason – 1:10 PM
I completely understand why the Wizards would look to cut bait on Bradley Beal at this point, but in doing so they’d be trading him with his value at its absolute lowest. It almost makes no sense to trade him for that very reason – 1:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Amid the reports of Bradley Beal to be made available by the Wizards, consider that Beal, who turns 30 on June 28, is due:
$46.7 million next season
$50.2 million in 2024-25
$53.7 million in 2025-26
With a player option for $57.1 million in 2026-27
(He also has 15% trade kicker) – 1:10 PM
Amid the reports of Bradley Beal to be made available by the Wizards, consider that Beal, who turns 30 on June 28, is due:
$46.7 million next season
$50.2 million in 2024-25
$53.7 million in 2025-26
With a player option for $57.1 million in 2026-27
(He also has 15% trade kicker) – 1:10 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Bradley Beal could be on the move if Wizards retool/rebuild, per multiple reports. How might that impact the market should Raptors decide to trade Pascal Siakam or someone else? – 1:10 PM
Bradley Beal could be on the move if Wizards retool/rebuild, per multiple reports. How might that impact the market should Raptors decide to trade Pascal Siakam or someone else? – 1:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Story at @TheAthletic: Bradley Beal, Wizards expected to work together on a trade should team officials elect to reset roster – with the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat set to emerge as a prominent potential suitor:
theathletic.com/4609705/2023/0… – 1:09 PM
Story at @TheAthletic: Bradley Beal, Wizards expected to work together on a trade should team officials elect to reset roster – with the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat set to emerge as a prominent potential suitor:
theathletic.com/4609705/2023/0… – 1:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If the Sixers do lose Harden in free agency, I would honestly rather do the gap year / let Tobias Harris expire / evaluate Tyrese Maxey’s long-term growth potential as a lead initiator rather than pursue a Beal trade. – 1:09 PM
If the Sixers do lose Harden in free agency, I would honestly rather do the gap year / let Tobias Harris expire / evaluate Tyrese Maxey’s long-term growth potential as a lead initiator rather than pursue a Beal trade. – 1:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On the Bradley Beal topic, he’s about to enter the second season of a five-year, $251 million contract. – 1:09 PM
On the Bradley Beal topic, he’s about to enter the second season of a five-year, $251 million contract. – 1:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The difference between the Shams and Woj reports on Bradley Beal has me 🤣🤣🤣 – 1:07 PM
The difference between the Shams and Woj reports on Bradley Beal has me 🤣🤣🤣 – 1:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal would work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team officials elect to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. – 1:07 PM
The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal would work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team officials elect to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. – 1:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins. – 1:05 PM
Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins. – 1:05 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Bradley Beal has been a hot name in the rumor mill, which has included some Sixers connections/speculation. Here’s why they aren’t going to trade for him:
phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-bra… – 12:44 PM
Bradley Beal has been a hot name in the rumor mill, which has included some Sixers connections/speculation. Here’s why they aren’t going to trade for him:
phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-bra… – 12:44 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
At the 90-second mark of Sunday’s BS Pod, Russillo and I laid out why we think Bradley Beal is the most likely star to change teams this summer… where he’s likely to go… and why the price might be lower than you’d think.
youtu.be/jNlG5aW3YEk – 12:11 PM
At the 90-second mark of Sunday’s BS Pod, Russillo and I laid out why we think Bradley Beal is the most likely star to change teams this summer… where he’s likely to go… and why the price might be lower than you’d think.
youtu.be/jNlG5aW3YEk – 12:11 PM
More on this storyline
However, sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity insisted that the Sixers will not be pursuing Bradley Beal and are not interested in him as a long-term building block. The concerns on Philadelphia’s end are all the obvious ones laid out above. Committing $200 million to a player over the next four years under a CBA that is punitive for expensive teams is not a route they’re looking to travel. -via Philly Voice / June 14, 2023
As the Sixers assess their options to operate over the cap, they are not going to move swiftly toward the second apron and all of the limitations that come with it. Even if Beal were a perfect option, there would be trepidation about going after him. But when you consider the market variables next to Beal’s own limitations — he has played just 90 games in two years, has taken fewer and fewer threes in recent years, and has not accomplished much of anything from a team perspective — he does not scream “must acquire” even if you’re simply flipping Tobias Harris’ contract, a role player, and picks to get a deal done. You are assuming a ton of risk for a theoretical upside that is unclear, and perhaps nuking future flexibility in order to do so. -via Philly Voice / June 14, 2023