Draymond Green trolls Karl-Anthony Towns: When people come on [Patrick Beverley's] show, they change the game?

Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley’s podcast: When my time’s up and I retire… there’s gonna be people who are gonna say that I changed the game. Everything’s up for stipulation and what I like to say, is when this is all over, there’s going to be kids coming up saying they’re going to be able to play a different way because I played in the NBA and did it a different way. -via YouTube / June 14, 2023