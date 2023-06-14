Draymond Green trolls Karl-Anthony Towns: When people come on [Patrick Beverley's] show, they change the game?

Draymond Green trolls Karl-Anthony Towns: When people come on [Patrick Beverley's] show, they change the game?

Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes about the math, pathways and impact of a potential Karl-Anthony Towns trade; NBA champion Mike Malone has coaching roots at Manhattan College: sny.tv/articles/asses…7:15 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
According to Chicago Bulls point guard Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns is the best offensive player in the NBA. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/14/chi…5:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 10+ playoff triple-doubles:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook
Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/UCrVVWalmk4:17 PM

Patrick Beverley @patbev21
Congrats Denver Nuggets 💐💐💐 – 12:22 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls should try to keep Patrick Beverley, but he was recently named a potential target for the Atlanta Hawks in free agency. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/13/chi…11:05 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last 5 players with 50+ assists in a Finals series:
Jamal Murray
LeBron James
Draymond Green
John Stockton
Magic Johnson
Elite company. pic.twitter.com/KUeIiDyVxe11:03 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Via @BleacherReport Two 3-team Trades to Make James Harden Think Hard About Houston Rockets (KAT? OG? Draymond? Dejounte? etc.)
bleacherreport.com/articles/10078…5:42 PM

Green detailed one incident when cameras caught Kerr saying, “I’m sick of Draymond’s s—.” Green said he was initially hurt to see Kerr say that about him. But as he’s gotten older and has taken a step back to view that moment through a wider lens, Green concluded, “I’d be sick of Draymond’s s—, too.” Green said he has the utmost gratitude for their support over the years. “I understand what you’ve done for me and I understand what Bob’s done for me and what you guys have meant to my life and my career,” Green said. -via The Monterey County Herald / June 6, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley’s podcast: When my time’s up and I retire… there’s gonna be people who are gonna say that I changed the game. Everything’s up for stipulation and what I like to say, is when this is all over, there’s going to be kids coming up saying they’re going to be able to play a different way because I played in the NBA and did it a different way. -via YouTube / June 14, 2023
Clutch Points: Patrick Beverley says Karl-Anthony Towns is the best big man in the NBA: “When it comes to like offensively gifted players… it’s KAT and it’s James Harden and I think I got KAT one… I’ve been around this motherf*cker.” Thoughts? (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/XzTpTeT8pq -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 14, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns on future with Timberwolves: Team is solid, we looked good last year. … Future-wise, I see everyone is trying to sell my house but me. I’m gonna keep it simple. The rumors are as true or as false as Minnesota makes them to be. -via YouTube / June 14, 2023

