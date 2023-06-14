Draymond Green trolls Karl-Anthony Towns: When people come on [Patrick Beverley's] show, they change the game?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes about the math, pathways and impact of a potential Karl-Anthony Towns trade; NBA champion Mike Malone has coaching roots at Manhattan College: sny.tv/articles/asses… – 7:15 PM
A few notes about the math, pathways and impact of a potential Karl-Anthony Towns trade; NBA champion Mike Malone has coaching roots at Manhattan College: sny.tv/articles/asses… – 7:15 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
According to Chicago Bulls point guard Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns is the best offensive player in the NBA. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/14/chi… – 5:05 PM
According to Chicago Bulls point guard Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns is the best offensive player in the NBA. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/14/chi… – 5:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 10+ playoff triple-doubles:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook
Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/UCrVVWalmk – 4:17 PM
Active players with 10+ playoff triple-doubles:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook
Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/UCrVVWalmk – 4:17 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls should try to keep Patrick Beverley, but he was recently named a potential target for the Atlanta Hawks in free agency. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/13/chi… – 11:05 AM
The Chicago Bulls should try to keep Patrick Beverley, but he was recently named a potential target for the Atlanta Hawks in free agency. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/13/chi… – 11:05 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last 5 players with 50+ assists in a Finals series:
Jamal Murray
LeBron James
Draymond Green
John Stockton
Magic Johnson
Elite company. pic.twitter.com/KUeIiDyVxe – 11:03 PM
Last 5 players with 50+ assists in a Finals series:
Jamal Murray
LeBron James
Draymond Green
John Stockton
Magic Johnson
Elite company. pic.twitter.com/KUeIiDyVxe – 11:03 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Via @BleacherReport Two 3-team Trades to Make James Harden Think Hard About Houston Rockets (KAT? OG? Draymond? Dejounte? etc.)
bleacherreport.com/articles/10078… – 5:42 PM
Via @BleacherReport Two 3-team Trades to Make James Harden Think Hard About Houston Rockets (KAT? OG? Draymond? Dejounte? etc.)
bleacherreport.com/articles/10078… – 5:42 PM
More on this storyline
On actions that result in a shot or a pass that leads to a shot, Jokic-defended pick-and-rolls produce just 102.2 points per 100 direct plays. For comparison, in these playoffs, Jaren Jackson Jr. was at 102.6, Anthony Davis was at 106.5, and Draymond Green was at 107.9. “He is an elite defender in the pick-and-roll,” Murray says. -via The Ringer / June 12, 2023
StatMuse: Teammates to each record a triple-double in a Finals game: — Steph and Draymond — Jokic and Jamal That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/FI5gjzLL7e -via Twitter @statmuse / June 7, 2023
Green detailed one incident when cameras caught Kerr saying, “I’m sick of Draymond’s s—.” Green said he was initially hurt to see Kerr say that about him. But as he’s gotten older and has taken a step back to view that moment through a wider lens, Green concluded, “I’d be sick of Draymond’s s—, too.” Green said he has the utmost gratitude for their support over the years. “I understand what you’ve done for me and I understand what Bob’s done for me and what you guys have meant to my life and my career,” Green said. -via The Monterey County Herald / June 6, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley’s podcast: When my time’s up and I retire… there’s gonna be people who are gonna say that I changed the game. Everything’s up for stipulation and what I like to say, is when this is all over, there’s going to be kids coming up saying they’re going to be able to play a different way because I played in the NBA and did it a different way. -via YouTube / June 14, 2023
Clutch Points: Patrick Beverley says Karl-Anthony Towns is the best big man in the NBA: “When it comes to like offensively gifted players… it’s KAT and it’s James Harden and I think I got KAT one… I’ve been around this motherf*cker.” Thoughts? (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/XzTpTeT8pq -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 14, 2023
“My contract is up in three months, man,” Jay Williams said before asking if Patrick Beverley was officially recruiting him. “This is part of the problem. You can never be your f***ing self…I don’t care if you’re Stephen A. Smith, I don’t care if you’re my boy Alan Hahn or Max Kellerman, we can sit up here and do the tit-for-tat, play the innuendos, let me give you a tease, we can do all that. I get how the media industry works and I get how those are cliffhangers in which social media feeds on and articles feed on. It feels like media cannibalizing media right now, and I get how that game is played, but sometimes that game gets boring to me.” -via Awful Announcing / June 7, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns on future with Timberwolves: Team is solid, we looked good last year. … Future-wise, I see everyone is trying to sell my house but me. I’m gonna keep it simple. The rumors are as true or as false as Minnesota makes them to be. -via YouTube / June 14, 2023
Main Rumors, Trash talk, Draymond Green, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves