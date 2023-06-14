Dwyane Wade is not buying LeBron James' retirement talk

“I looked at that and thought ‘I ain’t buying that’. I know when the season is over and they’re asking [LeBron James] this question in this moment. But also I know, when he gets away, when he goes to Mexico or goes away to the south of France on his Yacht for the summer, he’s gonna look around and say ‘Okay, the King coming back’,” Wade added.
Source: Mark Tuason @ Clutch Points
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Tiers are probably easier:
1- LeBron, Kareem & MJ
2- Magic, Russell & Wilt
3- Duncan, Kobe, Bird, Hakeem, Shaq & Steph
4- West, Doc, Moses, Durant, Giannis & Isiah
5- Dirk, Mailman, Barkley, Wade, Jokic, KG & Oscar
That’s your Top 25 All Time. – 6:24 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Top 20 Since 1970, Updated:
1- LeBron
2- Kareem
3- MJ
4- Magic
5- Duncan
6- Kobe
7- Bird
8- Hakeem
9- Shaq
10- Steph
11- Dr. J
12- Moses
13- Durant
14- Giannis
15- Isiah
16- Dirk
17- Mailman
18- Barkley
19- Wade
20- Jokic
All time, Russell, Wilt & West obviously would be in – 6:17 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Nikola Jokic:
– Averaged 26-12-9 against a 3-time DPOY at his own position
– Outscored both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker
– Swept LeBron James and Anthony Davis
– Averaged 30-14-7 on 58%/42%/84% splits against Bam and a great Heat defense
All-time run. There is no “yeah, but…” – 6:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players in NBA playoff history to average 26 points, 7 assists on at least 58% True Shooting in 15+ games:
LeBron James (x4)
Michael Jordan (x2)
James Harden
…and now both Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić this playoff run.
Greatness. pic.twitter.com/xqaQ3isxNJ – 2:11 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Your thoughts on Neymar’s TOP 5 all-time NBA players list? 👀
⭐️ Michael Jordan
⭐️ Kobe Bryant
⭐️ Shaquille O’Neal
⭐️ LeBron James
⭐️ Stephen Curry
❗️ Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/rKaKL0hlGp – 11:56 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
BLACK EXCELLENCE AT ITS FINEST!!! hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-r…🤎👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 – 11:34 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Top postseason careers, per TPA (1974-2023)
1. LeBron James: 2192.4
2. Michael Jordan: 1543.3
3. Magic Johnson: 1182.8
4. Tim Duncan: 1019.9
5. Larry Bird: 960.0
6. Kevin Durant: 895.7
7. Kobe Bryant: 879.7
8. Shaquille O’Neal: 828.3 pic.twitter.com/GUZxgvMl6W – 10:19 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Top postseason TPAs (1974-2023)
1. ’18 LeBron James: 223.5
2. ’84 Larry Bird: 202.1
3. ’23 Nikola Jokic: 198.62
4. ’03 Tim Duncan: 197.4
5. ’19 Kawhi Leonard: 189.7
6. ’12 James: 189.2
7. ’91 Michael Jordan: 184.6
8. ’09 James: 182.1
9. ’13 James: 181.6
10. ’90 Jordan: 178.3 pic.twitter.com/dDILDTFJ32 – 10:05 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
In an interview with BasketNews, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. shared about his relationship with teammate Boban Marjanovic 👀
Houston Rockets forward also talked about his dream to play for Team USA and LeBron James legacy if he would retir… basketnews.com/news-190582-ja… – 9:52 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jamal Murray averaged 21.4 PPG and 10.0 APG in the Finals.
He’s the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG and 10 APG in a Finals:
— Magic Johnson (1987, 1988)
— Michael Jordan (1991)
— LeBron James (2017, 2018)
— Murray (2023)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:41 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 3 or more MVPs + Finals MVPs:
Nikola Jokic
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Steph Curry
Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/VXVG4LvcGU – 9:31 AM
More on this storyline
Wade gave his honest opinion about it on the Club Shay Shay podcast, stating that he doesn’t see LeBron retiring: “You’re talking about the guy who just had 40-10-9 in his last game [with the Lakers]?… I just want to make sure we’re talking about the same guy. All my money is still in my pocket, I ain’t buying nothing. It’s the moment after the game, man. It’s a lot. Obviously, what they came back from, shout out to the Lakers making the moves that they did for making that push,” Wade said. -via Clutch Points / June 14, 2023
And Dwyane Wade he believes “one thousand percent” that Dwight Howard got snubbed on that NBA Top 75 list. “I really don’t understand,” Wade says on the Club Shay Shay podcast. “I know a lot of people have a lot of things to say about Dwight Howard, his personality or whatever people like to take a shot at. But when it comes to that man’s actual work, his body of work, it’s undeniable. He took that team to the Finals. You can pick a lot of guys to be on this team, it’s all subjective. But when you’re talking about this generation, these last 25 years, how many names can you think of where Dwight Howard is not in there?” -via Clutch Points / June 14, 2023
Neymar was later asked to name his Top 5 NBA players of all time. After a bit of hesitation, he shared his list. “Jordan, Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron, Curry, and Jimmy. Jimmy needs to be on it because he’s making history,” Neymar laughed. -via BasketNews / June 13, 2023
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: LeBron James told @BallySports why he never wanted to participate in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest: FULL QUOTE: “I don’t think it was something I wanted to accomplish in my career; it’s not a goal of mine and it never was coming into the NBA to be a part of the Dunk Contest, you know? Making the NBA All-Star Team was, being the league MVP, winning Defensive Player of the Year, winning NBA Championships…? THOSE were some goals of mine. The NBA Dunk Contest was NEVER a goal of mine so, it wasn’t something that I had too much passion for.” -via Twitter / June 12, 2023