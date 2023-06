Dwyane Wade is not buying LeBron James' retirement talk

And Dwyane Wade he believes “one thousand percent” that Dwight Howard got snubbed on that NBA Top 75 list. “I really don’t understand,” Wade says on the Club Shay Shay podcast. “I know a lot of people have a lot of things to say about Dwight Howard, his personality or whatever people like to take a shot at. But when it comes to that man’s actual work, his body of work, it’s undeniable. He took that team to the Finals. You can pick a lot of guys to be on this team, it’s all subjective. But when you’re talking about this generation, these last 25 years, how many names can you think of where Dwight Howard is not in there?” -via Clutch Points / June 14, 2023