Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler ankle health: Do you want me to get beat up by Jimmy? He's fine, no excuses

Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra asked about his vantage point of Jimmy Butler’s “ankle injury” after the Knicks series: “Do you want me to get beat up by Jimmy?” On 2 Finals in 4 years with him: “This is the partnership we had hoped for when we first met with Jimmy.”
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo on the recent partnership with Jimmy Butler:
“When me and Jimmy step between those lines, it’s competition and will.”
“We willed out ways through a lot of places. A lot of people have doubted us. We’ve had 3% odds.”
“And somehow we still make a way.” – 1:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra: “Right now, my mindset is that we had enough. We could have found a way to win that title this year. We just didn’t get the job done.” – 1:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoestra on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo:
“I’d put that duo up there with anybody in this league.” – 1:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra: “I just can’t say enough about Bam’s improvement.” – 1:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra asked about his vantage point of Jimmy Butler’s “ankle injury” after the Knicks series:
“Do you want me to get beat up by Jimmy?”
On 2 Finals in 4 years with him:
“This is the partnership we had hoped for when we first met with Jimmy.” – 1:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on his decision to not play Tyler Herro in Game 5: “I do have empathy for Tyler. He’s a competitor, so I know how he felt after the game. He’s like all of our guys in our locker room. ” – 1:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on not playing Tyler Herro in Game 5, “I do have empathy for Tyler. He’s a competitor. So I know how he felt after the game.” – 1:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Do the Heat owe it to Jimmy Butler to find offensive support? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/14/ask… Plus: Credit due? Ivan Drago as opponent? – 8:57 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls picked Jimmy Butler 30th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, but in a re-draft, he’d go much higher. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/12/chi… – 4:00 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What was on track to become one of the most frustrating seasons in Heat history turned into one of the most memorable ones. It just didn’t end with a title.
Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and others look back at a historic playoff run miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
What is Jimmy Butler’s legacy after a second Finals loss?
cbssports.com/nba/news/what-… – 4:05 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Your thoughts on Neymar’s TOP 5 all-time NBA players list? 👀
⭐️ Michael Jordan
⭐️ Kobe Bryant
⭐️ Shaquille O’Neal
⭐️ LeBron James
⭐️ Stephen Curry
❗️ Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/rKaKL0hlGp – 11:56 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: What was on track to become one of the most frustrating seasons in Heat history turned into one of the most memorable ones. It just didn’t end with a title.
Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and others look back at a historic playoff run miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:28 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra addresses denying Heat’s Tyler Herro closure; Jimmy Butler “grateful.” for the ride sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/13/spo… Also: Bam Adebayo reflects on the ride. – 11:03 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jimmy Butler had to be beyond special if the Heat were going to stand a chance. He fell short, now Miami pivots to an offseason where it could drastically reshape a championship contender. More for @NYDNSports trib.al/DivGgdc – 10:21 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jimmy Butler: ‘My ankle is fine. We just didn’t win and there’s no excuse. They beat us.” pic.twitter.com/0Oqfiy0WXe – 8:31 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: The burden on Jimmy Butler ultimately too much for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/win… – 8:25 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jimmy Butler is now 0-2 in the Finals.
As everybody on NBA Twitter knows, Finals losses are the most legacy-wrecking thing that can happen to a player. You’re better off losing in the first round 🙃 – 7:33 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Heat have “no regrets” as the season ends. Erik Spoelstra knows his team left everything they had on the floor — they just got beat by a better team.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:44 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW: Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler in same spot as last season after magical NBA Finals run comes up short allucanheat.com/2023/06/13/mia… – 1:07 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls picked Jimmy Butler 30th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, but in a re-draft, he’d go much higher. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/12/chi… – 1:00 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jimmy Butler: “You don’t have to score 100 points to win a basketball game. I think we’ll be OK.” pic.twitter.com/MulLLkllQt – 12:50 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s incredible playoff run is over. Details and postgame reaction from the Heat’s season-ending loss in Denver miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… In here, words from Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem after his final NBA game – 12:44 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Erik Spoelstra: “I think this is a team that a lot of people can relate to. If you’ve ever felt that you were dismissed or felt that you were made to feel less than… We have a lot of people in our locker room that probably have had that.” pic.twitter.com/KhBVyYuEN9 – 12:27 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
All-Playoffs 1st Team
Jamal Murray
Jimmy Butler
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Would you agree? pic.twitter.com/MqzGnUlwZJ – 12:00 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler asked about how much he’s been affected by his ankle after the second round:
“Zero. My ankle’s fine. We just didn’t win, there’s no excuse. They beat us.” – 11:57 PM
Jimmy Butler asked about how much he’s been affected by his ankle after the second round:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Asked how much the sprained ankle he suffered in the second round limited him as the playoffs went on, Jimmy Butler said: “Zero. My ankle is fine.” – 11:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler:
“I wish I could’ve got it done for these guys, because they definitely deserve it.”
Keeps using the word “grateful” for this group – 11:55 PM
Jimmy Butler:
“I wish I could’ve got it done for these guys, because they definitely deserve it.”
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tough way for it to end, but man this really was a special run looking back at it
The Jimmy Butler highs to the role players all stepping up at different times to Bam Adebayo coming up big
They had to go through a gauntlet
Met their match against a very great team – 11:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on the Nuggets: “They’re one hell of a basketball team and we couldn’t really find obviously enough solutions to be able to get us over the top.” – 11:24 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Worse Jimmy Butler 3pt att. The pull up in G7 vs BOS last year or this one vs DEN – 10:59 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Terrible pass and shot by Jimmy Butler on last couple possessions. – 10:59 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jimmy butler in the final five minutes of game 5 pic.twitter.com/KtqsCrA65G – 10:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler really laying it out there right now
Can you get some stops here – 10:52 PM
Jimmy Butler really laying it out there right now
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Referees really trying to get this back to Miami on another fake foul on Jimmy Butler. Even after a review. – 10:49 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jimmy Butler: *kicks AG in the nuts on a jumpshot*
Ref who is RIGHT THERE: “Foul on AG”
Glad for replay, but let’s hope they figure that one out. Can’t be that tough. – 10:48 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Can’t believe Aaron Gordon committed a foul by allowing Jimmy Butler to kick him in the nuts. – 10:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
it’s not a real game until jimmy butler kicks someone in the balls to draw a foul – 10:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jimmy Butler draws a foul on a three-pointer fading out of bounds.
Michael Malone is challenging. – 10:46 PM
Jimmy Butler draws a foul on a three-pointer fading out of bounds.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That corner 3 was Jimmy Butler’s first field goal of the second half. – 10:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Miami doesn’t have a player to run offense through in the 4th quarter of a finals game.
Jimmy Butler nowhere to be found. The Heat are the most bizarre playoff run in recent memory. – 10:39 PM
Miami doesn’t have a player to run offense through in the 4th quarter of a finals game.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With whatever shape Jimmy Butler is in right now, the Heat need a point guard badly and also to remember that they can do dribble handoff things. – 10:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler is 2 for 12.
The Nuggets are 9 for 19 from the line.
The Nuggets are 4 for 26 from 3-point range.
So much weirdness.
And Jokic is 10 for 13. Nuggets by 5 with 6:42 left. – 10:38 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jimmy Butler at 8 points on 2/10 entering the 4th quarter. Big moment for him coming up. – 10:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jimmy Butler looks like he has nothing left. Not sure you could see more of a 180 from his level of play earlier in the playoffs.
Have to think heavy minutes load + lingering ankle injury is getting to him.
All his shots are coming up short. – 10:15 PM
Jimmy Butler looks like he has nothing left. Not sure you could see more of a 180 from his level of play earlier in the playoffs.
Have to think heavy minutes load + lingering ankle injury is getting to him.
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Jimmy Butler is turning into Jimmy Harden right before our eyes – 10:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is just 2 of 10 from the field and the Heat leads by four. Weird game. – 10:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent are a combined 4-of-18 from the field tonight. Don’t know how Miami can win this game if those guys don’t make shots. – 10:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler trying to get the Jamal Murray switch ever time. – 9:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Erik Spoelstra Memorial Wandering Into Highway Traffic Timeout – 9:28 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
That was an IMPRESSIVE fist quarter by Bam and The Heat… but Jimmy Butler play on both ends is starting to get ridiculous! God Bless America – 9:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler’s free throw shooting has been quietly shaky the last couple of games. – 8:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Heat Game 5 starters:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo – 8:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Heat starters:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.
The Nuggets again opening with Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray.
Oladipo the only inactive Heat player. – 8:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Heat’s Jimmy Butler claims he won’t show up to the ceremony if he’s ever inducted into the Hall of Fame
cbssports.com/nba/news/heats… – 7:41 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler claims he won’t show up to the ceremony if he’s ever inducted into the Hall of Fame
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro will be available for tonight’s Game 5. – 7:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro will be available tonight. Spoelstra says he’ll have to read the game to see what kind of role Herro can play tonight. – 7:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro will be available tonight. Erik Spoelstra: “It’s all hands on deck.”
Spoelstra did not say whether Herro will play, noting that the Heat will start with its normal rotation.
Spoelstra: “We have no idea how this game is going to play out.” – 7:10 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro has done everything he’s needed to do. He will be available. Spoelstra doesn’t commit to a rotation change but says it’s all hands on deck to get this series back to Miami. – 7:09 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Tyler Herro will play tonight, Erik Spoelstra confirms. “All hands on deck” he said – 7:09 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro: “It’s all hands on deck. We’re going with our normal rotation, and then we’ll see how things play out.” – 7:08 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I’m not worried about the Hall of Fame. It’s an honor, it is, but I could care less.”
Jimmy Butler would rather have his toes in the sand than attend his potential Hall of Fame ceremony 😅
(via @NBATV)
pic.twitter.com/1TiGOO62Xy – 5:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Meet Jimmy Butler’s personal defensive specialist and how a trail from Africa delivered him to the Heat. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/mee… – 5:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From off the beaten path of the NBA Finals: Meet Jimmy Butler’s personal defensive specialist and how a trail from Africa delivered him to the Heat. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/mee… – 3:10 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls picked Jimmy Butler 30th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, but in a re-draft, he’d go much higher. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/12/chi… – 3:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Heat face their biggest challenge of the year tonight in Game 5 but they remain confident that they’ll find a way to win. It’s a belief and attitude Jimmy Butler has instilled in his group all season— one handshake at a time. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:00 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Nice to spend a few minutes this morning w/ Wolves coach Chris Finch in Eagan. The Wolves do a great job with their camps. Jimmy Butler jersey day 😂 Finch noted that Kyle Anderson is doing great after eye surgery, is back in the gym. Finch spent time w/ Ant last week in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/RvcCbPn76m – 11:03 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler: “We didn’t come this far to stop playing now, no matter what the odds are, the analytics.”
The Heat will try to keep its season alive tonight in Denver.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:50 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Talking about Jimmy Butler and other basketball players: youtube.com/watch?v=eeyCYM… – 10:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Meet Jimmy Butler’s personal defensive specialist and how a trail from Africa delivered him to the Heat. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/12/mee… “Every time he came in the morning, I’m there just to help him rebounding and that’s how it started.” – Remy Ndiaye. – 9:05 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jimmy Butler was hyping up Nikola Jovic by calling him Milos (Teodosic) in a passing drill 😂
pic.twitter.com/stwDIyXIw9 – 6:27 AM
Jimmy Butler was hyping up Nikola Jovic by calling him Milos (Teodosic) in a passing drill 😂
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jimmy Butler: “We didn’t come this far to stop playing now, no matter what the odds are, the analytics. When we get out there, we’ve just got to compete. We’ve got to win one, and then we’ve got to win another one and then we’ve got to win another one.” pic.twitter.com/ilsBUBJNzL – 4:55 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“That’s the Miami Heat toughness that we’re talking about.” – Erik Spoelstra 😂
If he’s needed, Burnie will be available for Game 6 of the Nuggets-Heat series. pic.twitter.com/w6scv3IVW7 – 12:15 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Erik Spoelstra today really said that the Heat Mascot being good to go for the next home game after taking the hit from Conor McGregor and ending up in the ER is “Heat toughness” 😂😂
“He’s not going to miss any time.” – 5:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on if there’s appreciation for what they’ve accomplished so far:
“Not at all. At the beginning of this year we talked about winning a championship…That’s always the goal with the Heat. It’s about winning.”
“It’s about holding that trophy collectively as a unit.” pic.twitter.com/a3LLfx4e82 – 3:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler:
“We didn’t come this far to stop playing now, no matter what the odds are or the analytics.”
Jimmy Butler:
“We didn’t come this far to stop playing now, no matter what the odds are or the analytics.”
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra:
“Everybody’s counting us out, we’re used to that. But ultimately it has to be decided between those 4 lines.”
“The crowd’s not gonna decide it. The narratives aren’t gonna decide it. Whatever the analytics are about 3-1, that ain’t gonna decide it.” – 3:34 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Jimmy Butler on the Heat’s mindset now: “We’ve got to win three before they win one.” – 3:34 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jimmy Butler: “The next 3 are legit must wins or we came this far for no reason.” – 3:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler: “We didn’t come this far to stop playing now. No matter what the odds are, the analytics, when we get out there we’ve just got to compete. We’ve got to win one, and then we’ve got to win another one, and then we’ve got to win another one.” – 3:33 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jimmy Butler on where his belief in winning four games stands now: “It’s an an all-time high,” he said. – 3:32 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Jimmy Butler marketing game on point during NBA Finals Media Day with his @BigFaceCoffee shirt pic.twitter.com/yB1tFJ9vlB – 3:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Erik Spoelstra on the Heat’s mascot taking a punch from Conor McGregor that sent him to the ER but being back for Game 5:
“That’s the Miami Heat toughness that we’re talking about,” he said. – 3:23 PM
Erik Spoelstra on the Heat’s mascot taking a punch from Conor McGregor that sent him to the ER but being back for Game 5:
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
There is no new update on Tyler Herro, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra announces. Herro will go through another workout today. – 3:19 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Erik Spoelstra said there “is no new update” on the status of Tyler Herro. – 3:18 PM
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra laughs when asked about Jimmy Butler’s ankle, saying he doesn’t want Butler to get upset if he makes an excuse for him. “He’s fine. There’s no excuses,” Spoelstra said. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / June 14, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra: “That partnership between Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is special, it’s unique.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / June 14, 2023