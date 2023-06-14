Gabe Vincent on what he's looking for in free agency: Just the right situation

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Many topics were covered today on exit interview day, as the Heat enters an important offseason miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What awaits the Heat this summer, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent discuss their impending free agency and more – 3:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent on his free-agency priorities, “Just the right situation.” But also notes the financial factors, of course. – 2:04 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Presumption is a major @MiamiHEAT deal requires moving Kyle Lowry, who was good as a playoff 6th man.
But one source says MIA will be “fine” w/backcourt of FA Gabe Vincent-Herro & Lowry off the bench: “Not a bad option to have”
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:31 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
The downside of an early ugly three in that possession on the bomb Gabe Vincent missed into a long rebound and an easy transition chance and open corner three on a pass from Porter to Vincent – 10:07 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Wtf was Gabe Vincent thinking on that shot?!!!! God Bless America – 10:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent are a combined 4-of-18 from the field tonight. Don’t know how Miami can win this game if those guys don’t make shots. – 10:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Heat Game 5 starters:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo – 8:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Heat starters:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.
The Nuggets again opening with Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray.
Oladipo the only inactive Heat player. – 8:01 PM
Brady Hawk: Gabe Vincent asked about dealing with a short off-season: “I hope I never have to deal with a longer off-season.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / June 14, 2023
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro (hand) again formally listed as out for Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Victor Oladipo (knee) also out. Only other listings are available status of Gabe Vincent (ankle), Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Cody Zeller (nasal fracture). -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / June 11, 2023
While Terry Rozier has been often rumored as a Suns target, seemingly since Phoenix registered interest in the combo guard when he reached 2019 free agency, the Suns’ front office led by president and general manager James Jones has not recently pursued Rozier from Charlotte, sources said. Phoenix does hold Knicks Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley in high regard, sources told Yahoo Sports, dating back to Quickley’s entry in the 2020 NBA Draft. Payton Pritchard, the former first-round pick who fell out of Boston’s rotation, has several supporters in Phoenix’s front office, sources said, and is expected to feature prominently in the NBA’s general trade landscape this summer, when Pritchard becomes extension eligible. Kings guard Davion Mitchell is another rookie-scale player who’s been on the Suns’ radar. Phoenix also monitored Washington table-setter Monte Morris and Miami guard Gabe Vincent, according to league sources. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 9, 2023