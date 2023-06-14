Karl-Anthony Towns on future with Timberwolves: The trade rumors are as true or false as Minnesota makes them to be

Karl-Anthony Towns on future with Timberwolves: Team is solid, we looked good last year. … Future-wise, I see everyone is trying to sell my house but me. I’m gonna keep it simple. The rumors are as true or as false as Minnesota makes them to be.
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
According to Chicago Bulls point guard Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns is the best offensive player in the NBA. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/14/chi… – 5:05 PM
Clutch Points: Patrick Beverley says Karl-Anthony Towns is the best big man in the NBA: “When it comes to like offensively gifted players… it’s KAT and it’s James Harden and I think I got KAT one… I’ve been around this motherf*cker.” Thoughts? (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/XzTpTeT8pq -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 14, 2023
Darren Wolfson on a potential Karl-Anthony Towns trade: “I’m not ruling it out. But what I can tell you in real time is I’ve checked with two team’s front office executives very high up, two teams that make logical sense if the Wolves were to trade Karl-Anthony Towns. If they let the league know, ‘Hey, we’re interested in trading Karl-Anthony Towns’, these two teams undoubtedly would at least inquire… Well, these two executives told me so far crickets. They have not had any trade dialogue with the Wolves. -via Spotify / June 12, 2023
The team won’t be able to afford that, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Gobert combining for over $90 million in 2024-25. Dealing Gobert will not return anything close to what the Timberwolves paid to Utah. Other competing executives think Karl-Anthony Towns will be long gone ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Some even believe Minnesota would jump at an opportunity in the next few weeks. -via Bleacher Report / June 9, 2023