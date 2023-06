Karl-Anthony Towns on future with Timberwolves: The trade rumors are as true or false as Minnesota makes them to be

Darren Wolfson on a potential Karl-Anthony Towns trade: “I’m not ruling it out. But what I can tell you in real time is I’ve checked with two team’s front office executives very high up, two teams that make logical sense if the Wolves were to trade Karl-Anthony Towns. If they let the league know, ‘Hey, we’re interested in trading Karl-Anthony Towns’, these two teams undoubtedly would at least inquire… Well, these two executives told me so far crickets. They have not had any trade dialogue with the Wolves . -via Spotify / June 12, 2023