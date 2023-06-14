Karl-Anthony Towns: When I retire, there are going to be people who say I changed the game

Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley’s podcast: When my time’s up and I retire… there’s gonna be people who are gonna say that I changed the game. Everything’s up for stipulation and what I like to say, is when this is all over, there’s going to be kids coming up saying they’re going to be able to play a different way because I played in the NBA and did it a different way.
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes about the math, pathways and impact of a potential Karl-Anthony Towns trade; NBA champion Mike Malone has coaching roots at Manhattan College: sny.tv/articles/asses… – 7:15 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
According to Chicago Bulls point guard Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns is the best offensive player in the NBA. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/14/chi… – 5:05 PM
Draymond Green: aye [Patrick Beverley] when people come on yo show they change the game!!l?!? 🤯🤯🤯 I’m looking forward to it man -via Twitter @Money23Green / June 14, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns on future with Timberwolves: Team is solid, we looked good last year. … Future-wise, I see everyone is trying to sell my house but me. I’m gonna keep it simple. The rumors are as true or as false as Minnesota makes them to be. -via YouTube / June 14, 2023
Clutch Points: Patrick Beverley says Karl-Anthony Towns is the best big man in the NBA: “When it comes to like offensively gifted players… it’s KAT and it’s James Harden and I think I got KAT one… I’ve been around this motherf*cker.” Thoughts? (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/XzTpTeT8pq -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 14, 2023