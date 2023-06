Kendrick Perkins: Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum want to play together

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal believes the Boston Celtics need to split up Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “I don’t want five stars on my team. I want a guy that I can go to every night, I want a guy that’s going to lead, and I want three dogs, three others. I would prefer if they were specialists: one to be a shooter, one to be a rebounder, and one to be a fighter,” O’Neal said on The Big Three Podcast. “I would, business-wise, break [Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown] up and use one of them to get the pieces I want. I will say Tatum is the number one, use Brown to bring in a Brown-type player, and then just do it like that.” -via Yardbarker.com / June 7, 2023