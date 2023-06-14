Kristaps Porzingis to opt in?

Keith Smith: Something that is picking up more and more buzz: Kristaps Porzingis opting in for $36M with Washington next season. Under the old front office, the assumption was Porzingis would opt out and re-sign on a long-term deal with Wizards. He may take the money now and hit FA in 2024.
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA
“Beal has a unique contract unlike anybody else’s in the NBA. He has a no trade clause, which means not only can he decide if he wants to leave the Wizards, but he can decide who and what he is traded for. It makes it extremely to find a deal and Michael Winger has said he has not made up his mind yet, but that indecision has led teams to keep a very close eye on the Wizards as they not only have Beal but big free agents Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.” -via RealGM / June 14, 2023
Kelly Iko: I think it’s closer to a pipe dream because the Bucks have expressed an intent to re-sign him. He makes a lot of sense for that core. The Rockets understand this reality. Houston may not be the most attractive place for Brook if he’s trying to compare the level of contention and long-term security. That’s why the Rockets have several succession plans. For example, if Lopez re-signed with Milwaukee, they’d pivot to guys like Clint Capela, Myles Turner, or Kristaps Porzingis. The same goes for their wing targets. They love Cam Johnson, but he’s restricted, and so is Reaves. If the Nets and Lakers are bent on keeping Johnson and Reaves, they have other names in mind, like Dillon Brooks, Josh Hart, and Kelly Oubre. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2023
BasketNews: It’s safe to say Kristaps Porzingis HAS NO CHANCE of fitting in F1 car 😅 📸 @kporzee pic.twitter.com/qwOXAnUsLY -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / June 4, 2023