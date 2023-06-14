League execs wondering about the future of Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal re-signed with the Washington Wizards last offseason on a five-year, $251 million and could be traded this offseason as Michael Winger takes over the front office. “Last week, Michael Winger, the new president of the Washington Wizards, said he has been given clearance from ownership to do a complete rebuild,” said Brian Windhorst on Get Up. “That has left everybody in the league wondering what about the future of Bradley Beal.
Source: RealGM
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Dave Dombrowski loses another one
Harden vs Beal, VanVleet
Camp date set
BLT chips?
⬇️ go.audacy.com/YoYvkTzYAAb – 6:51 AM
Dave Dombrowski loses another one
Harden vs Beal, VanVleet
Camp date set
BLT chips?
⬇️ go.audacy.com/YoYvkTzYAAb – 6:51 AM
More on this storyline
Many rival executives The Athletic has polled informally over the last two weeks expect Winger to undertake a full rebuild — if not this offseason, then within the next year. Asked about his plans for the team, Winger says he’s leaving his options open. “The raw, unfiltered truth is, I haven’t yet crafted the immediate vision for the franchise,” he says. “There are a lot of talented and high-character players on the team. I want to get to know them a little bit. The construct of a team isn’t just a matter of what is demonstrated on the court. It’s not just a matter of the box score. Team dynamics are personal, and I think that I need to understand those things before hatching an actionable plan. And I know that that’s not necessarily measurable in this moment. But it is the truth. -via The Athletic / June 7, 2023
“Then the question is, well, are you going to trade Brad? Are you going to keep Brad? I don’t know. I would like to meet with Brad. I haven’t yet met with Brad. What are you going to do with K.P.? What are you going to do with Kuz? I don’t know. They have choices. They have the power of choice, as does Brad. So, what I really want to do is I want to get to know these guys. If the visions align for being competitive and doing things the right way with a little bit of patience, absolutely there’s a path forward with them. “I don’t think we’re going to be an overnight title contender; that I’m pretty confident about. And so, if they would rather pursue immediate winning, then they probably do have to pursue that somewhere else. But I think that there’s a very open dialog, a very open invitation to talk about the future of the team — the near-term future and the long-term future — and see where goals align and see where they don’t align.” -via The Athletic / June 7, 2023
The early around-the-league reaction to Washington’s hiring of Michael Winger to take over its front office: Pretty much every rival team I’ve spoken to is already expecting aggressive activity from the Winger-led Wizards. Don’t forget, though, that Bradley Beal can’t be in play for a trade unless he wants to be. Beal holds the NBA’s only active and full no-trade clause as he enters Year 2 of a five-year, $251 million contract, so Washington can’t send him anywhere without Beal’s consent. Also TBD: Is Kristaps Porziņģis still a near-lock to receive a contract extension from the Wizards, as it appeared earlier this season, or likely to join the in-demand Kyle Kuzma on the Wizards’ list of marquee unrestricted free agents? -via marcstein.substack.com / May 28, 2023