League wondering about Zion Williamson's availability in trades

Brian Windhorst: The Pelicans have had some cursory discussions. From what I’ve been told, there haven’t been any offers made necessarily yet, but it makes you really not take too far of a leap to wonder… The league is certainly wondering if the Pelicans are going to make for the first time truly Zion Williamson available ahead of next week’s draft.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Looked up 1976 last game in aba history When the Nets beat the Nuggets by six for the title. Williamson notched 16 of his 28 in 4th quadrant, 13 in final 8:45. Erving went for 31, two free throws in entire last period… – 1:09 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @Barlowe500 this morning:
"The Rockets hold the No. 4 pick in the draft, are already one of the youngest teams in the league and are potentially interested in moving the pick for a win-now player (or players).
In my conversations, the name Zion Williamson has come up…
New from @Barlowe500 this morning:
"The Rockets hold the No. 4 pick in the draft, are already one of the youngest teams in the league and are potentially interested in moving the pick for a win-now player (or players).
In my conversations, the name Zion Williamson has come up…
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I thoroughly enjoyed nytimes feature on 1976 Nuggets. Idea 2 interview Ralph Simpson, Gus Gerard, Claude Terry, Byron Beck was exceptional. One fault: Super John Williamson spearheaded Nets' 4th quarter comeback, not Julius Erving (pretty sure he did not score), tho Doc won mvp.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Scoot Henderson to the Pelicans? Would New Orleans actually trade Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram?
Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Hornets/Blazers fans — do you need Ingram or Zion to make a deal? Or are you open to a picks-heavy package with other players?
Pelicans fans — are you willing to give up Zion or Ingram if it means retaining more draft capital for the next guy that becomes available?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mark Jackson could be doing his last Finals game tonight in Denver for 2023. One GM feels Jax needs to start coaching comeback as associate HC – perhaps helping Ja, Zion #NBA #NBAFinals
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New @FromTheWingPod with @FearTheBrown
– Zion drama
– NBA draft
– Scoot vs. Miller
– Lively
– Hawkins
– Coulibaly, Cissoko
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=FPl2A6… pic.twitter.com/8vroPbSGxU – 12:01 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
New Orleans Pelicans need to trade one core player per report. Zion Williamson? Ingram? McCollum?
youtube.com/watch?v=09NGcb… pic.twitter.com/GcnXwcygz1 – 7:04 PM
Brian Windhorst: I think it’s fair to say based on my conversations there’s an eye being kept towards whether the Pelicans would make Zion Williamson available trying to get into that top top end of the draft -via YouTube / June 14, 2023
Brian Windhorst: The contract that he signed could potentially be viewed as an asset because it protects the Pelicans or whatever team inherits it from being stuck in a deal if he gets injured into a severe degree later on in his career. But there is a robust conversation in the league right now about what Zion’s true value is at this point. -via YouTube / June 14, 2023
FanDuel TV: “I’m told [The Pelicans] are going after Scoot Henderson… Do the Pelicans look hard internally of moving Zion Williamson?” @Shams Charania on #Pelicans looking to trade up to draft Scoot Henderson #RunItBack with @MichelleDBeadle @ChandlerParsons & @bansky -via Twitter @FanDuelTV / June 13, 2023