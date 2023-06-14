Max Strus on free agency: Role will be a factor but the money can be life-changing

Ira Winderman: Max Strus, on getting to restart his NBA career with Heat, “I will forever be grateful.” Adds, “This place is always going to have a special place in my heart.” Says role will factor into decision, but notes that the money “can be life changing.”
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Exit interviews done for Heat
Main takeaways:
– Strus and Vincent had similar sentiments regarding wanting to be back, but they know how this works
– Jovic development is going to be extremely fun to track
– Jovic/Cain/Orlando/(1st round pick) in Summer League will be fun – 2:42 PM
Exit interviews done for Heat
Main takeaways:
– Strus and Vincent had similar sentiments regarding wanting to be back, but they know how this works
– Jovic development is going to be extremely fun to track
– Jovic/Cain/Orlando/(1st round pick) in Summer League will be fun – 2:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Man, all things being equal, Max Strus sounds like he’s found the love of his life as member of the Heat. (But, yes, it’s also a business.) “I got nothing to thank but the Heat and Coach Spo for giving me the opportunity.” – 1:54 PM
Man, all things being equal, Max Strus sounds like he’s found the love of his life as member of the Heat. (But, yes, it’s also a business.) “I got nothing to thank but the Heat and Coach Spo for giving me the opportunity.” – 1:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus on his Heat experience: “I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I’ve been spoiled these last two years. … This place is always going to have a special play in my heart.”
Strus said he doesn’t know what comes next, noting that free agency will be new for him. – 1:49 PM
Max Strus on his Heat experience: “I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I’ve been spoiled these last two years. … This place is always going to have a special play in my heart.”
Strus said he doesn’t know what comes next, noting that free agency will be new for him. – 1:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus, on getting to restart his NBA career with Heat, “I will forever be grateful.” Adds, “This place is always going to have a special place in my heart.” Says role will factor into decision, but notes that the money “can be life changing.” – 1:49 PM
Max Strus, on getting to restart his NBA career with Heat, “I will forever be grateful.” Adds, “This place is always going to have a special place in my heart.” Says role will factor into decision, but notes that the money “can be life changing.” – 1:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus:
“It doesn’t really feel like it’s over yet. It hasn’t kicked in yet.”
“As far as what’s next, I don’t know.” – 1:47 PM
Max Strus:
“It doesn’t really feel like it’s over yet. It hasn’t kicked in yet.”
“As far as what’s next, I don’t know.” – 1:47 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Keep in mind that even though Strus/Vincent would cost the Heat more than $100 M for one season (mostly from tax) barring big payroll shedding: As it stands, Miami could replace either only with minimum contracts (or through trades): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:47 AM
Keep in mind that even though Strus/Vincent would cost the Heat more than $100 M for one season (mostly from tax) barring big payroll shedding: As it stands, Miami could replace either only with minimum contracts (or through trades): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:47 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: An in-depth look at issues in play with re-signing Vincent and/or Strus. As the roster is currently constituted, paying them market value would cost the Heat more than $100 M for one year of Gabe and Max (including salary and high tax): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:31 AM
NEW: An in-depth look at issues in play with re-signing Vincent and/or Strus. As the roster is currently constituted, paying them market value would cost the Heat more than $100 M for one year of Gabe and Max (including salary and high tax): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:31 AM
More on this storyline
Brady Hawk: Max Strus keeps reiterating he’s so new to this whole process, and he’s going to let his agents deal with all of that stuff: “Comfortability is definitely something to take into account.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / June 14, 2023
Brady Hawk: Max Strus asked about his past 2 season with the Heat: “I couldn’t have asked for anything more.” Says they gave him an opportunity and he’s forever thankful “This place is always going to have a special place in my heart.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / June 14, 2023
Ira Winderman: Max Strus, on his impending free agency, “I honestly don’t know. It’s new to me.” Added, “As far as what’s next? I don’t know.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / June 14, 2023