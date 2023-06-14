Miami Heat expected to be a prominent suitor for Bradley Beal if he hits the trade block

The Washington Wizards’ new front office leaders and Bradley Beal have a mutual understanding that they intend to work together to find a trade that would send the three-time All-Star guard to a contender if the team elects to reset the organization, league sources tell The Athletic. It is unclear whether the Wizards will ultimately decide upon a rebuild or if they find an acceptable trade, but sources said both sides are working amicably to find the path forward, with the 2023 NBA Draft looming on June 22. The sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the Miami Heat are expected to be prominent suitors for Beal if he reaches the market.
Source: Shams Charania, Josh Robbins, Shams Charania and Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Under no circumstances should the Celtics trade for Bradley Beal – 1:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story on the Wizards, Bradley Beal and his agent Mark Bartelstein working together on trade inquiries: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I completely understand why the Wizards would look to cut bait on Bradley Beal at this point, but in doing so they’d be trading him with his value at its absolute lowest. It almost makes no sense to trade him for that very reason – 1:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Amid the reports of Bradley Beal to be made available by the Wizards, consider that Beal, who turns 30 on June 28, is due:
$46.7 million next season
$50.2 million in 2024-25
$53.7 million in 2025-26
With a player option for $57.1 million in 2026-27
(He also has 15% trade kicker) – 1:10 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Heard this week that Washington wants to move into the top 3. Think Beal would be a non-starter for Portland but no idea how Charlotte feels about him. – 1:10 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Bradley Beal could be on the move if Wizards retool/rebuild, per multiple reports. How might that impact the market should Raptors decide to trade Pascal Siakam or someone else? – 1:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Story at @TheAthletic: Bradley Beal, Wizards expected to work together on a trade should team officials elect to reset roster – with the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat set to emerge as a prominent potential suitor:
theathletic.com/4609705/2023/0… – 1:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On the Bradley Beal topic, he’s about to enter the second season of a five-year, $251 million contract. – 1:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The difference between the Shams and Woj reports on Bradley Beal has me 🤣🤣🤣 – 1:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal would work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team officials elect to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. – 1:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Bradley Beal has been a hot name in the rumor mill, which has included some Sixers connections/speculation. Here’s why they aren’t going to trade for him:
phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-bra… – 12:44 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
At the 90-second mark of Sunday’s BS Pod, Russillo and I laid out why we think Bradley Beal is the most likely star to change teams this summer… where he’s likely to go… and why the price might be lower than you’d think.
youtu.be/jNlG5aW3YEk – 12:11 PM
Trading Bradley Beal would allow the Wizards’ new executives to retool the team they inherited and potentially add some draft capital. Beal, whom the Wizards drafted third in 2012 out of the University of Florida, has never advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs in his 11-year pro career. -via The Athletic / June 14, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: As rivals begin reaching out to the Wizards to explore possibility of trading for All-Star guard Bradley Beal, president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports are staying in close contact to discuss scenarios presented to franchise. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 14, 2023
Shams Charania: Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 14, 2023