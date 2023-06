Miami Heat expected to be a prominent suitor for Bradley Beal if he hits the trade block

The Washington Wizards’ new front office leaders and Bradley Beal have a mutual understanding that they intend to work together to find a trade that would send the three-time All-Star guard to a contender if the team elects to reset the organization, league sources tell The Athletic. It is unclear whether the Wizards will ultimately decide upon a rebuild or if they find an acceptable trade, but sources said both sides are working amicably to find the path forward, with the 2023 NBA Draft looming on June 22. The sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the Miami Heat are expected to be prominent suitors for Beal if he reaches the market Source: Shams Charania, Josh Robbins, Shams Charania and Josh Robbins @ The Athletic