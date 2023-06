Miami made an offer for Kyrie irving at the trade deadline

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, this year’s Eastern Conference champions would like to ad a third star next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. He revealed that Miami made an offer to the Nets for Kyrie Irving before the trade deadline before the star point guard was traded to the Mavericks. “They’re going to explore seeing what the star market is out there,” Charania said on FanDuel TV. “Just to give you a glimpse of what they looked at over the last several months – they made an offer to the Nets for Kyrie Irving at the deadline from what I’m told, right before he got traded to the Mavericks before the deadline… Do they circle back on Kyrie Irving?” Source: TalkBasket